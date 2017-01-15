Girls Swimming: Smoky Hill, Cherokee Trail finish 2-3 at Smoky Hill Invitational

Smoky Hill freshman Maggie Robben, top, is neck and neck with Cherokee Trail sophomore Caitlyn Agee-Keys during the breaststroke portion of the 200 yard individual medley championship final at the 26th annual Smoky Hill Invitationals girls swim meet on Jan. 14, 2017, at Smoky Hill High School. Robben eventually pulled away and won one of two event titles for the Buffaloes, who finished second as a team with Agee-Keys’ Cougars in an all-time best third. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The cream rose at Saturday’s Smoky Hill Invitational and two city programs finished right near the top.

Neither host Smoky Hill nor Cherokee Trail could catch Heritage once the Eagles surged in front midway through the meet, however they finished second and third in a quality 15-team field.

Coach Scott Cohen’s Buffaloes had a pair of event winners in junior Natalie Rotondo and freshman Maggie Roben and had six swimmers make at least one championship final on their way to 427 points, a second behind Heritage’s 528.

Coach Kevin Chatham’s Cougars posted their best finish last season in fifth and bettered that by two places. Cherokee Trail didn’t have any champions, but capped the meet with a second place finish in the 400 yard freestyle relay, got a runner-up finish from sophomore Caitlyn Agee-Keys and two top-four finishes from senior Elma Spahic.

Eaglecrest finished 13th.

Rotondo touched the wall in the championship final of the 200 yard freestyle in 1 minute 56.64 seconds, just .30 in front of Heritage’s Katherine Harston. Rotondo won the event for the second straight season, but Harston and her Eagles teammate Kylie Andrews denied Rotondo a title sweep by finishing in front of her in the 100 butterfly.

Robben opened her first Smoky Hill Invitational by swimming the anchor leg on the Buffaloes’ second place 200 medley relay, then shortly later cruised to victory in the 200 individual medley. Robben pulled away from her closest challenger, Agee-Keys, and won by more than four seconds with a time of 2:13.33. She later finished as the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke, with senior Jordyn Richey joining her in the championship finals and placing sixth.

Freshman Blythe Iverson posted a pair of top-five finishes for the Buffaloes, highlighted by a second place in the 500 freestyle, while seniors Richey, Carlie Andrie and Jianna Walker and sophomore Kelly Saindon all made championship final for Smoky Hill.

Cherokee Trail finished the meet in style as the team of Maddie Wilson, Maddie Chapman, Agee-Keys and Spahic finished second in the 400 yard freestyle relay, topping the Buffaloes by just 0.11 of a second.

2017 SMOKY HILL GIRLS SWIMMING INVITATIONAL

Jan. 14 at Smoky Hill High School

Team scores: 1. Heritage 528 points; 2. SMOKY HILL 427; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL 311; 4. Douglas County 266; 5. Chaparral 251; 6. Chatfield 216; 7. Legend 212; 8. Liberty 198; 9. Mullen 197; 10. George Washington 155; 11. Ponderosa 121; 12. SMOKY HILL GREEN 74; 13. EAGLECREST 65; 14. Denver South 47; 15. SMOKY HILL RED 24