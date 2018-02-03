Girls Swimming: Rangeview wins its first EMAC Championship

Rangeview sophomore Jasmine Johnson takes a stroke during the backstroke portion of the 200 yard individual medley during the EMAC Championship meet on Feb. 3, 2018, at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. Johnson won the event and also the 100 yard butterfly to help the Raiders win the league championship as a team for the first time. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

THORNTON | The Rangeview girls swim team didn’t have to settle for second place anymore at the EMAC Championships.

The Raiders rolled virtually from start to finish Saturday at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center on its way to a 94-point victory and the program’s EMAC league championship.

Coach Peter Girard’s Rangeview team finished the regular season undefeated in dual meets and won the Aurora Public Schools Championship meet as a precursor to the league meet, where it won five events to easy outdistance defending champion Northglenn/Thornton.

Sophomore Jasmine Johnson won both of her individual events for a second straight season at the EMAC meet and achieved a Class 5A state meet-qualifying time in the 100 yard butterfly, juniors Keaghan Banaitis (500 freestyle) and Sarah Mortenson (diving) defended their league championships and the Raiders grabbed a state spot with their winning 200 freestyle relay as well.

Johnson won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly for the second consecutive season at the meet, Banaitis broke the six-minute mark in the 500 for the third straight swim — she did it twice at the APS Championships — and Mortensen topped her program record for 11 dives of 438.05 set the previous week with a score of 461.35 points.

Johnson, Banaitis and sophomores Irene Kim and Haley Zant earned their way into the Feb. 8-10 state meet with a time of 1 minute, 48.58 seconds, a nearly six-second improvement from its time coming into the meet.

Hinkley finished fourth in the team standings with 223 points, while Gateway came in seventh with 91 and Aurora Central’s 69 put it eighth.

The Thunderbirds had league award winners in swimmer of the year Jennifer Lam and diver of the year Aimee Nguyen, who finished third.

Girard was voted EMAC Swim Coach of the Year and Bill Thompson of Aurora Central garnered EMAC Dive Coach of the Year accolades.

2018 EMAC CHAMPIONSHIP GIRLS SWIM MEET

Team scores: 1. RANGEVIEW 558 points; 2. Northglenn/Thornton 464; 3. Brighton 432; 4. HINKLEY 223; 5. Westminster 102; 6. Adams City 94; 7. GATEWAY 91; 8. AURORA CENTRAL 69

200 yard medley relay — 1. Brighton, 1 minute, 56.99 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. Gabrielle Gomez (Northglenn/Thornton), 2:03.76; 200 yard individual medley — 1. JASMINE JOHNSON (RANGEVIEW), 2:19.26; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Josie Pomrenke (Brighton), 26.08; 1-meter diving — 1. SARAH MORTENSON (RANGEVIEW), 461.35 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Gabrielle Gomez (Northglenn/Thornton), 1:03.42; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Josie Pomrenke (Brighton), 58.10; 500 yard freestyle — 1. KEAGHAN BANAITIS (RANGEVIEW), 5:56.40; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. RANGEVIEW (Irene Kim, Jasmine Johnson, Haley Zant, Keghan Banaitis), 1:48.58; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Peyton Schwartz (Brighton), 1:01.14; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. JASMINE JOHNSON (RANGEVIEW), 1:11.12; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Brighton, 3:56.79

EMAC AWARDS

Swimmer of the Year: Jennifer Lam, Hinkley; Diver of the Year: Aimee Nguyen, Hinkley; Swim Coach of the Year: Peter Girard, Rangeview; Dive Coach of the Year: Bill Thompson, Aurora Central