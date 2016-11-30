Girls Swimming: Key dates, information and swimmers to watch for 2016-17 season

Junior Natalie Rotondo, left, and senior Jordyn Richey are two of five returning Class 5A girls state swimming qualifiers for Smoky Hill in the 2016-17 season. The duo is among a large group of swimmers and divers to watch for Aurora programs. (Photo by Michael Ortiz/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look at key dates, information and swimmers/divers to watch for Aurora programs during the 2016-17 girls swimming season:

GIRLS SWIMMING

2016-17 GIRLS SWIMMING KEY DATES, INFORMATION

Key dates: Nov. 11 — First practice allowed; Nov. 30 — First regular season meet allowed; Dec. 17 — Coaches Invitational at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center (8:30 a.m. prelims, 4 p.m. finals); Jan. 14 — Smoky Hill Invitational; Jan. 27 — Aurora Public Schools Championship Meet at Hinkley; Feb. 3-4 — Centennial “A” League Championships at Arapahoe; Continental “A” League Championships at Heritage/diving at Littleton; EMAC Championships at Gateway; Feb. 9-10 — Class 5A state meet at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center

2016-17 5A state qualifying times: 200 yard medley relay — 2 minutes, 02.00 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 2:02.50; 200 yard individual medley — 2:19.00; 50 yard freestyle — 25.80; 1-meter diving — 6 dives, 220 (10.3) & 11 dives, 345 (12.3); 100 yard butterfly — 1:02.50; 100 yard freestyle — 56.00; 500 yard freestyle — 5:32.00; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1:48.00; 100 yard backstroke — 1:03.20; 100 yard breaststroke — 1:12.80; 400 yard freestyle relay — 3:59.00

Aurora coaches: Aurora Central — Sarah Ferris; Cherokee Trail — Kevin Chatham; Eaglecrest — Jillian Fehringer; Gateway — Dan Ambruso; Grandview — Karen Ammon; Hinkley — Beth Himes; Overland — Michael Pineda; Rangeview — Peter Gerard; Regis Jesuit — Nick Frasersmith; Smoky Hill — Scott Cohen

Returning Aurora 5A state champions: Jennae Frederick, Regis Jesuit, sr. (with 200 freestyle relay); Isabella Schultze, Regis Jesuit, sr. (with 400 freestyle relay); Samantha Smith, Regis Jesuit, sr. (with 400 freestyle relay); Meriel Upton, Regis Jesuit, soph. (with 200 & 400 freestyle relays)

Returning Aurora 5A state placers: Claire Brennan, Regis Jesuit, soph. (15th, 100 yard freestyle); Simone Cade, Grandview, jr. (9th with 200 freestyle relay); Taylor Dirks, Grandview, sr. (9th, 500 yard freestyle/8th with 400 freestyle relay); Jennae Frederick, Regis Jesuit, sr. (9th, 100 yard butterfly/14th, 200 yard individual medley/state champion with 200 freestyle relay); Anne Marie Kenny, Regis Jesuit, jr. (6th, diving); Jordyn Richey, Smoky Hill, sr. (15th, 100 breaststroke/14th with 200 yard medley relay); Natalie Rotondo, Smoky Hill, jr. (10th, 200 yard freestyle/14th with 200 medley relay/11th with 200 freestyle relay); Isabella Schultze, Regis Jesuit, sr. (13th, 200 yard freestyle/state champion with 400 freestyle relay); Samantha Smith, Regis Jesuit, sr. (5th, 100 yard freestyle/10th, 100 yard backstroke/state champion with 400 freestyle relay); Meriel Upton, Regis Jesuit, soph. (state champion with 200 freestyle relay/state champion with 400 freestyle relay); Courtney Vale, Regis Jesuit, soph. (2nd with 200 medley relay); Jianna Walker, Smoky Hill, sr. (14th with 200 medley relay/11th with 200 freestyle relay); Brieyana Walton, Smoky Hill, jr. (11th with 200 freestyle relay)

Other returning Aurora individual state qualifiers: Jessie Bixler, Regis Jesuit, sr. (200 yard indiv. medley & 100 yard butterfly); Simone Cade, Grandview, jr. (100 yard freestyle & 100 yard breaststroke); Izzie Capra, Regis Jesuit, soph. (50 yard freestyle); Dani Carr, Regis Jesuit, jr. (100 yard backstroke); Kassidy Cook, Regis Jesuit, sr. (100 yard backstroke); Summer Edwards, Regis Jesuit, soph. (100 yard breaststroke); Sarah Fangrow, Cherokee Trail, sr. (diving); Rachel Hubka, Regis Jesuit, soph. (50 yard freestyle & 100 yard butterfly); Sam Hufford, Grandview, jr. (100 yard butterfly); Vickie Liu, Smoky Hill, jr. (500 yard freestyle); Sarah Mortensen, Rangeview, soph. (diving); Molly Nankey, Grandview, soph. (50 yard freestyle & 500 yard freestyle); Grae Patterson, Regis Jesuit, jr. (200 yard freestyle & 500 yard freestyle); Elma Spahic, Cherokee Trail, sr. (50 yard freestyle); Hadley Templin, Regis Jesuit, jr. (100 yard backstroke); Audrey Trainor, Regis Jesuit, jr. (500 freestyle); Tori Vale, Regis Jesuit, sr. (100 yard butterfly & 100 yard backstroke); Lyssa Wood, Grandview, soph. (200 yard indiv. medley & 500 yard freestyle); Christie Yee, Cherokee Trail, jr. (diving)

Other Aurora swimmers/divers to watch: Caitlin Agee-Keys, Cherokee Trail, soph.; Keaghan Banaitis, Rangeview, soph.; Emely Canales, Hinkley, soph.; Tatiana Cantu, Overland, soph.; Sydney Comet, Rangeview, sr.; Shannon DiMarino, Gateway, soph.; Toptim Kelly Duffy, Hinkley, sr.; Andrea Durdic, Hinkley, soph.; Britney Gandara, Hinkley, fr.; Lauren Graff, Rangeview, soph.; Blythe Iverson, Smoky Hill, fr.; Meghan Mai, Cherokee Trail, soph.; Carly McClain, Cherokee Trail, sr.; Molly Nankey, Grandview, soph.; Kim Nguyen, Eaglecrest, soph.; Choying O’Brien, Smoky Hill, soph.; Joanna O’Connell, Overland, soph.; Jessica Pool, Hinkley, soph.; Maggie Robben, Smoky Hill, fr.; Tamry Romero, Gateway, sr.; Ella Steckler, Cherokee Trail, sr.; Brittany Ward, Rangeview, sr.; Daysi Yapias, Hinkley, jr.