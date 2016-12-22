Girls Swimming: Class 5A rankings, 12.20.16

Grandview sophomore Lyssa Wood is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A in the 200 yard individual medley in the first set of rankings from PrepSwimCo.com for the 2016-17 girls swim season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Team and individual rankings for Aurora swimmers and others as compiled by PrepSwimCo.com as of Dec. 20, 2016. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted. Full top 20 rankings for every event available at PrepSwimCo.com.

CLASS 5A GIRLS SWIM RANKINGS (DEC. 20, 2016)

Team scores: 1. Fossil Ridge 347 points; 2. Fairview 320; 3. Arapahoe 223; 4. Lewis-Palmer 165; 5. REGIS JESUIT 155; 6. Rock Canyon 154; 7. Rocky Mountain 121; 8. GRANDVIEW 110; 9. Cherry Creek 100; 10. ThunderRidge 99; 11. SMOKY HILL 88; 12. Mountain Vista 71; 13. Castle View/Douglas Co. 65; 14. Chatfield 59; 15. Monarch 56; 16. Legend 29; 17. Columbine 28; 18. Ralston Valley 27; 19. CHEROKEE TRAIL 22; 20. Broomfield 21

200 Yard Medley Relay (5A SQT 2 minutes, 2 seconds) — 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minute, 42.39 seconds; 2. Fairview, 1:48.28; 3. Rock Canyon, 1:49.89; 4. Cherry Creek, 1:50.53; 5. Arapahoe, 1:51.68; Aurora teams in top 20 — 8. Regis Jesuit, 1:52.39; 11. Grandview, 1:53.02; 12. Smoky Hill, 1:53.35; 17. Cherokee Trail, 1:56.85