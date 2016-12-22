Girls Swimming: Class 5A rankings, 12.20.16

AURORA | Team and individual rankings for Aurora swimmers and others as compiled by PrepSwimCo.com as of Dec. 20, 2016. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted. Full top 20 rankings for every event available at PrepSwimCo.com.
CLASS 5A GIRLS SWIM RANKINGS (DEC. 20, 2016)
Team scores: 1. Fossil Ridge 347 points; 2. Fairview 320; 3. Arapahoe 223; 4. Lewis-Palmer 165; 5. REGIS JESUIT 155; 6. Rock Canyon 154; 7. Rocky Mountain 121; 8. GRANDVIEW 110; 9. Cherry Creek 100; 10. ThunderRidge 99; 11. SMOKY HILL 88; 12. Mountain Vista 71; 13. Castle View/Douglas Co. 65; 14. Chatfield 59; 15. Monarch 56; 16. Legend 29; 17. Columbine 28; 18. Ralston Valley 27; 19. CHEROKEE TRAIL 22; 20. Broomfield 21
200 Yard Medley Relay (5A SQT 2 minutes, 2 seconds) — 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minute, 42.39 seconds; 2. Fairview, 1:48.28; 3. Rock Canyon, 1:49.89; 4. Cherry Creek, 1:50.53; 5. Arapahoe, 1:51.68; Aurora teams in top 20 — 8. Regis Jesuit, 1:52.39; 11. Grandview, 1:53.02; 12. Smoky Hill, 1:53.35; 17. Cherokee Trail, 1:56.85
200 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 2 minutes, 02.50 seconds) — 1. B. Beetcher, sr. (Fairview), 1 minute, 51.17 seconds; 2. E. Barrier (Rocky Mountain), 1:52.42; 3. D. Smith (Arapahoe), 1:52.78; 4. M. Seigal (Fairview), 1:54.57; 5. Z. Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 1:55.56; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 9. Taylor Dirks (Grandview), 1:58.65; 15. Lyssa Wood (Grandview), 2:00.95; 16. Maddie Wilson (Cherokee Trail), 2:01.22; 17. Molly Nankey (Grandview), 2:01.27
200 Yard Individual Medley (5A SQT 2 minutes, 19 seconds) — 1. B. Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 2 minutes, 5.20 seconds; 2. M. Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 2:10.32; 3. K. Haworth (ThunderRidge), 2:10.84; 4. LYSSA WOOD (GRANDVIEW), 2:11.44; 5. M. Drost-Parra (Fairview), 2:11.64; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 11. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 2:14.18; 15. Sam Hufford (Grandview), 2:15.26; 16. Jennae Frederick (Regis Jesuit), 2:15.28; 18. Parker Biley (Regis Jesuit), 2:15.78; 19. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 2:16.14
50 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 25.80 seconds) — 1. K. Alons (Fossil Ridge), 23.05 seconds; 2. L. Eiber (Arapahoe), 23.50; 3. M. Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 23.72; 4. C. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 23.83; 5. G. Van (Arapahoe), 23.87; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Jada Surrell-Norwood (Regis Jesuit), 24.50; 13. Samantha Smith (Regis Jesuit), 24.92
1-meter diving (5A SQT 345 points (12.1DD)) — 1. T. Jackson (Mountain Range), 526.60 points; 2. L. Barker (Castle View/Douglas Co.), 479.10; 3. F. Cable (Arapahoe), 451.30; 4. S. Tamborski (Castle View/Douglas Co.), 439.75; 5. K. Belitz (Arapahoe), 417.55; Aurora divers in top 20 — 9. Christie Yee (Cherokee Trail), 405.20
100 Yard Butterfly (5A SQT 1 minutes, 2.50 seconds) — 1. C. Gillian (Fossil Ridge), 54.02; 2. K. Lanaghen (Fairview), 57.94; 3. J. Beckwith (Rock Canyon), 58.31; 4. M. Seigal (Fairview), 58.34; 5. NATALIE ROTONDO (SMOKY HILL), 58.46; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 12. Molly Nankey (Grandview), 1:00.13; 18. Jennae Frederick (Regis Jesuit), 1:00.95; 19. Tori Vale (Regis Jesuit), 1:01.05
100 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 56.00 seconds) — 1. K. Alons (Fossil Ridge), 50.49 seconds; 2. L. Eiber (Arapahoe), 51.28; 3. E. Barrier (Rocky Mountain), 51.51; 4. M. Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 51.51; 5. G. Van (Arapahoe), 52.51; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 7. Jada Surrell-Norwood (Regis Jesuit), 52.97; 8. Samantha Smith (Regis Jesuit), 53.12; 12. Simone Cade (Grandview), 54.16; 15. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 54.83; 18. Meriel Upton (Regis Jesuit), 54.89
500 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 5 minutes, 32.00 seconds) — 1. B. Beetcher, jr. (Fairview), 4 minutes, 57.20 seconds; 2. P Van (ThunderRidge), 5:07.64; 3. P. Wayment (Chatfield), 5:10.93; 4. JENNA NEWKIRK (REGIS JESUIT), 5:12.65; 5. K. Philbrick (Rock Canyon), 5:13.16; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 7. Lyssa Wood (Grandview), 5:14.54; 11. Taylor Dirks (Grandview), 5:17.12; 12. Blythe Iverson (Smoky Hill), 5:17.41; 17. Molly Nankey (Grandview), 5:24.31; 18. Grae Patterson (Regis Jesuit), 5:25.21; 19. Isabella Schultze (Regis Jesuit), 5:25.23; 20. Sam Hufford (Grandview), 5:27.29
200 Yard Freestyle Relay (5A SQT 1 minute, 48 seconds) — 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minutes, 33.92 seconds; 2. Arapahoe, 1:36.40; 3. Fairview, 1:38.47; 4. REGIS JESUIT, 1:39.41; 5. Lewis-Palmer, 1:39.55; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 9. Smoky Hill, 1:42.78; 10. Grandview, 1:43.70; 12. Cherokee Trail, 1:44.30
100 Yard Backstroke (5A SQT 1 minutes, 3.20 seconds) — 1. B. Stewart (Fossil Ridge), 55.72 seconds; 2. N. Arky (Mountain Vista), 56.34; 3. R. Tapley (Fairview), 56.55; 4. K. Griffith (Lewis-Palmer), 57.12; 5. M. Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 57.20; Aurora swimmer in top 20 — 15. Jianna Walker (Smoky Hill), 1:01.26
100 Yard Breaststroke (5A SQT 1 minute, 12.80 seconds) — 1. Z. Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 1.88 seconds; 2. K. Haworth (ThunderRidge), 1:05.11; 3. I. Rich (Fairview), 1:07.43; 4. I. Davenport (Ralston Valley), 1:07.50; 5. H. Dennis (Mountain Vista), 1:07.56; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 7. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 1:08.64; 11. Jordyn Richey (Smoky Hill), 1:09.23; 12. Parker Biley (Regis Jesuit), 1:09.40; 13. Sophia Bradac (Regis Jesuit), 1:09.70; 17. Summer Edwards (Regis Jesuit), 1:10.61; 20. Simone Cade (Grandview), 1:11.19
400 Yard Freestyle Relay (5A SQT 3 minutes, 59 seconds) — 1. Arapahoe, 3 minutes, 30.57 seconds; 2. REGIS JESUIT, 3:34.16; 3. Fossil Ridge, 3:38.10; 4. Lewis-Palmer, 3:38.38; 5. Rock Canyon, 3:38.43; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 7. Grandview, 3:40.71; 10. Smoky Hill, 3:45.16