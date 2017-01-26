Girls Swimming: Class 5A rankings, 1.25.17 (via PrepSwimCo.com)

Senior Carly McLain and the Cherokee Trail girls swim team is perched in the top 14 of all three relay events in the Class 5A state rankings for Jan. 25, 2017, as compiled by PrepSwimCo.com. The Cougars also hold 18th place in the 5A team rankings. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Team and individual rankings for Aurora swimmers and others as compiled by PrepSwimCo.com as of Jan. 25, 2017. Team scores reflect if top times were used to score a meet. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted. Full top 20 rankings for every event available at PrepSwimCo.com.

CLASS 5A GIRLS SWIM RANKINGS (JAN. 25, 2017)

Team scores: 1. Fossil Ridge 358 points; 2. Fairview 324; 3. Arapahoe 212; 4. Lewis-Palmer 200; 5. REGIS JESUIT 159; 6. Rock Canyon 135; 7. Rocky Mountain 126; 8. GRANDVIEW 89; 9. ThunderRidge 88; 10. SMOKY HILL 82; 11. Legacy 81; 12. Cherry Creek 79; 13. Mountain Vista 68; 14. Castle View/Douglas Co. 60; 15. Monarch 50; 16. Mountain Range 44; 17. Chatfield 42; 18. CHEROKEE TRAIL 33; 19. Legend 29; 20. Columbine 21

200 Yard Medley Relay (5A SQT 2 minutes, 2 seconds) — 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minute, 42.39 seconds; 2. Fairview, 1:48.28; 3. Lewis-Palmer, 1:49.26; 4. Rock Canyon, 1:49.89; 5. Cherry Creek, 1:50.53; Aurora teams in top 20 — 6. Regis Jesuit, 1:51.37; 10. Smoky Hill, 1:52.09; 12. Grandview, 1:53.02; 14. Cherokee Trail, 1:54.64