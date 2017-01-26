Girls Swimming: Class 5A rankings, 1.25.17 (via PrepSwimCo.com)

AURORA | Team and individual rankings for Aurora swimmers and others as compiled by PrepSwimCo.com as of Jan. 25, 2017. Team scores reflect if top times were used to score a meet. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted. Full top 20 rankings for every event available at PrepSwimCo.com.
CLASS 5A GIRLS SWIM RANKINGS (JAN. 25, 2017)
Team scores: 1. Fossil Ridge 358 points; 2. Fairview 324; 3. Arapahoe 212; 4. Lewis-Palmer 200; 5. REGIS JESUIT 159; 6. Rock Canyon 135; 7. Rocky Mountain 126; 8. GRANDVIEW 89; 9. ThunderRidge 88; 10. SMOKY HILL 82; 11. Legacy 81; 12. Cherry Creek 79; 13. Mountain Vista 68; 14. Castle View/Douglas Co. 60; 15. Monarch 50; 16. Mountain Range 44; 17. Chatfield 42; 18. CHEROKEE TRAIL 33; 19. Legend 29; 20. Columbine 21
200 Yard Medley Relay (5A SQT 2 minutes, 2 seconds) — 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minute, 42.39 seconds; 2. Fairview, 1:48.28; 3. Lewis-Palmer, 1:49.26; 4. Rock Canyon, 1:49.89; 5. Cherry Creek, 1:50.53; Aurora teams in top 20 — 6. Regis Jesuit, 1:51.37; 10. Smoky Hill, 1:52.09; 12. Grandview, 1:53.02; 14. Cherokee Trail, 1:54.64
200 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 2 minutes, 02.50 seconds) — 1. B. Beetcher, sr. (Fairview), 1 minute, 51.17 seconds; 2. E. Barrier (Rocky Mountain), 1:52.42; 3. D. Smith (Arapahoe), 1:52.78; 4. K. Alons (Fossil Ridge), 1:54.03; 5. M. Seigal (Fairview), 1:54.57; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 1:56.64; 14. Taylor Dirks (Grandview), 1:58.65; 15. Samantha Smith (Regis Jesuit), 1:58.91
200 Yard Individual Medley (5A SQT 2 minutes, 19 seconds) — 1. B. Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 2 minutes, 5.20 seconds; 2. K. Alons (Fossil Ridge), 2:05.66; 3. A. Lessing (Fairview), 2:06.42; 4. Z. Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 2:06.79; 5. M. Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 2:09.37; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 10. Lyssa Wood (Grandview), 2:11.44; 20. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 2:13.33
50 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 25.80 seconds) — 1. K. Alons (Fossil Ridge), 23.05 seconds; 2. L. Eiber (Arapahoe), 23.50; 3. M. Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 23.72; 4. C. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 23.83; 5. G. Van (Arapahoe), 23.87; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Jada Surrell-Norwood (Regis Jesuit), 24.50; 11. Samantha Smith (Regis Jesuit), 24.61
1-meter diving (5A SQT 345 points (12.1DD)) — 1. T. Jackson (Mountain Range), 526.60 points; 2. A. Kemper (Lewis-Palmer), 505.20; 3. L. Barker (Castle View/Douglas Co.), 491.05; 4. E. Munn (Lewis-Palmer), 462.70; 5. F. Cable (Arapahoe), 462.50; Aurora divers in top 20 — 6. Christie Yee (Cherokee Trail), 447.80; 20. Anne Marie Kenny (Regis Jesuit), 378.80
100 Yard Butterfly (5A SQT 1 minutes, 2.50 seconds) — 1. C. Gillian (Fossil Ridge), 54.02 seconds; 2. K. Alons (Fossil Ridge), 54.19; 3. M. Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 57.36; 4. K. Lanaghen (Fairview), 57.94; 5. N. Arky (Mountain Vista), 58.23; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 9. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 58.46; 12. Samantha Smith (Regis Jesuit), 58.69
100 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 56.00 seconds) — 1. K. Alons (Fossil Ridge), 50.49 seconds; 2. L. Eiber (Arapahoe), 51.28; 3. E. Barrier (Rocky Mountain), 51.51; 4. M. Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 51.51; 5. G. Van (Arapahoe), 52.51; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Jada Surrell-Norwood (Regis Jesuit), 52.97; 9. Samantha Smith (Regis Jesuit), 53.12; 14. Simone Cade (Grandview), 54.16; 18. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 54.83; 20. Meriel Upton (Regis Jesuit), 54.89
500 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 5 minutes, 32.00 seconds) — 1. B. Beetcher (Fairview), 4 minutes, 57.20 seconds; 2. P. Van Law (ThunderRidge), 5:07.64; 3. A. Lessing (Fairview), 5:08.50; 4. P. Wayment (Chatfield), 5:10.93; 5. JENNA NEWKIRK (REGIS JESUIT), 5:12.65; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 9. Lyssa Wood (Grandview), 5:14.54; 15. Taylor Dirks (Grandview), 5:17.12; 16. Blythe Iverson (Smoky Hill), 5:17.41
200 Yard Freestyle Relay (5A SQT 1 minute, 48 seconds) — 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minutes, 33.92 seconds; 2. Arapahoe, 1:36.40; 3. Fairview, 1:38.47; 4. REGIS JESUIT, 1:39.41; 5. Lewis-Palmer, 1:39.55; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 11. Smoky Hill, 1:42.78; 12. Grandview, 1:43.70; 14. Cherokee Trail, 1:44.30
100 Yard Backstroke (5A SQT 1 minutes, 3.20 seconds) — 1. B. Stewart (Fossil Ridge), 55.72 seconds; 2. K. Alons (Fossil Ridge), 56.19; 3. N. Arky (Mountain Vista), 56.34; 4. R. Tapley (Fairview), 56.55; 5. M. Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 56.98; Aurora swimmer in top 20 — 18. Jada Surrell-Norwood (Regis Jesuit), 59.88
100 Yard Breaststroke (5A SQT 1 minute, 12.80 seconds) — 1. Z. Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 1.88 seconds; 2. C. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 1:02.85; 3. K. Haworth (ThunderRidge), 1:05.11; 4. B. Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 1:06.06; 5. H. Dennis (Mountain Vista), 1:06.39; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 11. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 1:08.64; 15. Jordyn Richey (Smoky Hill), 1:09.23; 16. Parker Biley (Regis Jesuit), 1:09.30; 17. Sophia Bradac (Regis Jesuit), 1:09.70
400 Yard Freestyle Relay (5A SQT 3 minutes, 59 seconds) — 1. Arapahoe, 3 minutes, 30.57 seconds; 2. REGIS JESUIT, 3:34.16; 3. Fossil Ridge, 3:34.36; 4. Lewis-Palmer, 3:38.38; 5. Rock Canyon, 3:38.43; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 7. Grandview, 3:40.71; 11. Smoky Hill, 3:45.16; 13. Cherokee Trail 3:47.31
