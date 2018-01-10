Girls Swimming: Class 5A rankings, 1.10.18 (via PrepSwimCo.com)

AURORA | Team and individual rankings for Aurora swimmers and others as compiled by PrepSwimCo.com as of Jan. 10, 2018. Team scores reflect if top times were used to score a meet. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted. Full top 20 rankings for every event available at PrepSwimCo.com.
CLASS 5A GIRLS SWIM RANKINGS (JAN. 10, 2018)
Team scores: 1. Fairview 354 points; 2. Fossil Ridge 338; 3. Cherry Creek 198; 4. Arapahoe 191; 5. REGIS JESUIT 155; 6. Lewis-Palmer 150; 7. Rocky Mountain 150; 8. Rock Canyon 128; 9. Mountain Vista 100; 10. Castle View/Douglas County 87; 11. GRANDVIEW 76; 12. Chatfield 65; 13. SMOKY HILL 53; 14. ThunderRidge 46; 15. Horizon 45; 16. Monarch 36; 17. Columbine 34; 18. Ralston Valley 33; 19. Broomfield 31; 20. CHEROKEE TRAIL 16
200 Yard Medley Relay (5A SQT 2 minutes, 3 seconds) — 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minute, 42.92 seconds; 2. Cherry Creek, 1:46.83; 3. Fairview, 1:47.46; 4. Arapahoe, 1:48.66; 5. Mountain Vista 1:49.60; Aurora teams in top 20 — 7. Regis Jesuit, 1:50.49; 13. Smoky Hill, 1:52.93; 16. Grandview, 1:53.40; 20. Cherokee Trail, 1:55.61
200 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 2 minutes, 3 seconds) — 1. C. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 52.42 seconds; 2. M. Seigal (Fairview), 1:53.35; 3. K. Shanley (Chatfield), 1:53.37; 4. K. Alons (Fossil Ridge), 1:55.01; 5. M. Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 1:56.44; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 11. Meriel Upton (Regis Jesuit), 1:58.47; 12. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 1:58.81; 20. Lyssa Wood (Grandview), 2:00.15
200 Yard Individual Medley (5A SQT 2 minutes, 18.50 seconds) — 1. Z. Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 2 minutes, 2.59 seconds; 2. D. Smith (Arapahoe), 2:03.33; 3. C. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 2:05.40; 4. M. Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 2:06.51; 5. A. Lessing (Fairview), 2:07.47; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 11. Lyssa Wood (Grandview), 2:10.42; 17. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 2:12.88
50 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 25.80 seconds) — 1. K. Alons (Fossil Ridge), 23.07 seconds; 2. E. Barrier (Rocky Mountain), 23.48; 3. C. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 23.60; 4. M. Smithbaker (Rocky Mountain), 23.76; 5. JADA SURRELL-NORWOOD (REGIS JESUIT), 23.99
1-meter diving (5A SQT 345 points (12.1DD)) — 1. F. Cable (Arapahoe), 506.85 points; 2. S. Tamborski (Castle View/Douglas Co.), 465.45; 3. I. Gregerson (Ralston Valley), 458.80; 4. A. Pearlmutter (Cherry Creek), 452.12; 5. S. Trueb (Lewis-Palmer), 446.25; Aurora divers in top 20 — 11. Anne Marie Kenny (Regis Jesuit), 414.60; 15. Christie Yee (Cherokee Trail), 359.10; ; 17. Jaclyn Santiago (Smoky Hill), 374.20
100 Yard Butterfly (5A SQT 1 minutes, 2.50 seconds) — 1. C. Gillian (Fossil Ridge), 54.75 seconds; 2. J. Beckwith (Rock Canyon), 56.41; 3. M. Seigal (Fairview), 56.67; 4. N. Arky (Mountain Vista), 56.73; 5. A. Lessing (Fairview), 56.97; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 12. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 59.15; 20. Caitlyn Agee-Keys (Cherokee Trail), 59.91
100 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 56.40 seconds) — 1. M. Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 51.15 seconds; 2. E. Barrier (Rocky Mountain), 51.51; 3. D. Smith (Arapahoe), 51.59; 4. JADA SURRELL-NORWOOD (REGIS JESUIT), 52.18; 5. Z. Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 52.88; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 18. Meriel Upton (Regis Jesuit), 54.26; 20. Simone Cade (Grandview), 54.53
500 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 5 minutes, 32.00 seconds) — 1. K. Shanley (Chatfield), 5 minutes, 1.62 seconds; 2. A. Lessing (Fairview), 5:05.56; 3. S. Saya (Cherry Creek), 5:06.58; 4. K. Lessing (Fairview), 5:07.65; 5. LYSSA WOOD (GRANDVIEW), 5:15.29; Other Aurora swimmer in top 20 — 19. Blythe Iverson (Smoky Hill), 5:21.77
200 Yard Freestyle Relay (5A SQT 1 minute, 50 seconds) — 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minutes, 35.62 seconds; 2. Rocky Mountain, 1:36.51; 3. Fairview, 1:37.31; 4. REGIS JESUIT, 1:39.07; 5. Arapahoe, 1:39.60; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 8. Grandview, 1:41.38; 13. Cherokee Trail, 1:43.51; 14. Smoky Hill, 1:43.63
100 Yard Backstroke (5A SQT 1 minutes, 3 seconds) — 1. B. Stewart (Fossil Ridge), 55.77 seconds; 2. C. Fieeiki (Horizon), 55.85; 3. E. Litteken (Castle View/Douglas Co.), 56.24; 4. K. Lewicki (Monarch), 56.27; 5. K. Alons (Fossil Ridge), 56.72; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 14. Parker Biley (Regis Jesuit), 59.88; 18. Dani Carr (Regis Jesuit), 1:00.18
100 Yard Breaststroke (5A SQT 1 minute, 12.30 seconds) — 1. Z. Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 1.75 seconds; 2. C. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 1:02.38; 3. E. Drury (Cherry Creek), 1:05.10; 4. H. Dennis (Mountain Vista), 1:05.40; 5. M. Smithbaker (Rocky Mountain), 1:06.14; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 11. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 1:07.97; 13. Sophia Bradac (Regis Jesuit), 1:08.29; 17. Brieyana Walton (Smoky Hill), 1:09.26; 18. Summer Edwards (Regis Jesuit), 1:09.61
400 Yard Freestyle Relay (5A SQT 3 minutes, 59 seconds) — 1. Fossil Ridge, 3 minutes, 31.85 seconds; 2. REGIS JESUIT, 3:35.74; 3. Arapahoe, 3:35.83; 4. Fairview, 3:37.00; 5. Rock Canyon, 3:39.50; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 7. Grandview, 3:41.50; 12. Smoky Hill, 3:46.16; 15. Cherokee Trail 3:48.34