Girls Swimming: Class 5A rankings, 1.10.18 (via PrepSwimCo.com)

Regis Jesuit junior Meriel Upton is ranked in the top 18 in both the 100 and 200 yard freestyles in the latest Class 5A girls swimming rankings (Jan. 10, 2018) compiled by PrepSwimCo.com. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Team and individual rankings for Aurora swimmers and others as compiled by PrepSwimCo.com as of Jan. 10, 2018. Team scores reflect if top times were used to score a meet. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted. Full top 20 rankings for every event available at PrepSwimCo.com.

CLASS 5A GIRLS SWIM RANKINGS (JAN. 10, 2018)

Team scores: 1. Fairview 354 points; 2. Fossil Ridge 338; 3. Cherry Creek 198; 4. Arapahoe 191; 5. REGIS JESUIT 155; 6. Lewis-Palmer 150; 7. Rocky Mountain 150; 8. Rock Canyon 128; 9. Mountain Vista 100; 10. Castle View/Douglas County 87; 11. GRANDVIEW 76; 12. Chatfield 65; 13. SMOKY HILL 53; 14. ThunderRidge 46; 15. Horizon 45; 16. Monarch 36; 17. Columbine 34; 18. Ralston Valley 33; 19. Broomfield 31; 20. CHEROKEE TRAIL 16

200 Yard Medley Relay (5A SQT 2 minutes, 3 seconds) — 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minute, 42.92 seconds; 2. Cherry Creek, 1:46.83; 3. Fairview, 1:47.46; 4. Arapahoe, 1:48.66; 5. Mountain Vista 1:49.60; Aurora teams in top 20 — 7. Regis Jesuit, 1:50.49; 13. Smoky Hill, 1:52.93; 16. Grandview, 1:53.40; 20. Cherokee Trail, 1:55.61