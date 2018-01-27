Girls Swimming: The beat goes on as Rangeview captures yet another APS Championship

Rangeview captains Peyton Bogue, left, Emily Haag, center and Lauren Graff pose with the Aurora Public Schools Championship meet plaque won by the Raiders at the 28th annual meet on Jan. 27, 2018, at Rangeview High School. The Raiders won 10 events — including two by Graff — and topped the other three APS programs for the 15th consecutive season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Winning the Aurora Public Schools Championship meet has become routine for the Rangeview swim team, but the Raiders do love a challenge.

Hinkley provided that on Saturday at the 28th meeting of the four APS programs in Rangeview’s home pool, as the Thunderbirds won two events and prevented another clean sweep for the Raiders, which won their 15th consecutive city crown.

Junior Keaghan Banaitis and Lauren Graff and sophomore Jasmine Johnson won two events apiece for coach Peter Gerard’s Rangeview team, which captured 10 events in all, put at least two swimmers in the championship final of every individual event — and four in five of them — on its way to 482 points.

Junior diver Sarah Mortenson won her third APS title on the board and scored 438.05 points to rewrite the Rangeview record book, sophomore Haley Zant sprinted to the 100 freestyle title and the Raiders won two out of three relays in another show of both top end strength and depth.

Though it still finished 150 points behind Rangeview, Hinkley didn’t go quietly.

Coach Beth Himes’ Thunderbirds got an individual championship from junior Emely Canales in a tightly-contested 50 freestyle and Canales also anchored the victorious 200 freestyle relay team that also included Allannah Staggs, Brissa Zamora and Stacey Garay.

Boosted by some young swimmers and Lorena Munoz’s second-place finish in diving, Aurora Central scored 26 more points than it did that previous year to finish higher than fourth for the first time in at least the last five seasons.

Coach Sarah Ferris Remington’s Trojans finished with 142 points — the most they scored since 2011 — and held off Gateway, which scored 110 and finished fourth for the first time since 2004.

The Olys finished in front of Aurora Central in all three relays, but the point total for first-year coach Kathy Andrie took a hit when both of their championship finals qualifiers disqualified.

The meet concluded with a good-natured relay race between a team of coaches from the four APS programs against a collection of team captains, an event organized by Himes to commemorate Roy Swift, a freshman dean and lower level girls basketball coach at the school who unexpectedly passed away a few weeks earlier.

Hinkley swimmers collected donations as well, with proceeds going to the college funds of Swift’s two young children.

28TH AURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIP GIRLS SWIM MEET



Jan. 27 at Rangeview High School

Team scores: 1. Rangeview 482 points; 2. Hinkley 338; 3. Aurora Central 142; 4. Gateway 110

APS champions: 200 yard medley relay — 1. Rangeview (Alyssa Yamada, Faith McFann, Gaby Sandoval, Tristyn DiPentino), 2 minutes, 16.75 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. Keaghan Banaitis (Rangeview), 2 minutes, 14.37 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. Jasmine Johnson (Rangeview), 2 minutes, 26.34 seconds; 50 yard freestyle: — 1. Emely Canales (Hinkley), 28.38 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Sarah Mortenson (Rangeview), 438.05 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Lauren Graff (Rangeview), 1 minute, 10.95 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Haley Zant (Rangeview), 1 minute, 1.67 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Keaghan Banaitis (Rangeview), 5 minutes, 59.15 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Hinkley (Allannah Staggs, Brissa Zamora, Stacey Garay, Emely Canales), 2 minutes, 1.99 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Lauren Graff (Rangeview), 1 minute, 10.44 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Jasmine Johnson (Rangeview), 1 minute, 15.22 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Rangeview (Haley Zant, Irene Kim, Keaghan Banaitis, Jasmine Johnson), 4 minutes, 12.38 seconds

