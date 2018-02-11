Girls Swimming: Aurora’s Class 5A state meet individual relay placers

Smoky Hill sophomore Maggie Robben placed in two individual events and with two relay teams at the 2018 Class 5A girls state swim meet Feb. 10, 2018, as part of a large Aurora contingent in the championship and consolation finals. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

FORT COLLINS | Aurora individual and relay placers from the 2018 Class 5A girls state swim meet held on Feb. 10, 2018, at the Edora Pool & Ice Center:

AURORA INDIVIDUAL & RELAY PLACERS AT 2018 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Christie Yee (15th, 1-meter diving); Relay — 200 freestyle relay (Caitlyn Agee-Keys, Madison Houtkooper, Kaity Brookes, Sarah Torline), 16th

GRANDVIEW: Catherine Rodocker (10th, 1-meter diving); Lyssa Wood (8th, 500 yard freestyle/12th, 200 yard freestyle); Relays — 200 yard medley relay (Lyssa Wood, Julia Matney, Jadyn Phillips, Molly Nankey), 15th; 200 yard freestyle relay (Jadyn Phillips, Lily Williams, Molly Nankey, Simone Cade), 10th & 400 yard freestyle relay (Sam Hufford, Jadyn Phillips, Simone Cade, Lyssa Wood), 10th

RANGEVIEW: Sarah Mortenson (13th, 1-meter diving)

REGIS JESUIT: Parker Biley (6th, 200 yard individual medley/13th, 100 yard backstroke); Sophia Bradac (5th, 100 yard breaststroke/13th, 200 yard individual medley); Claire Brennan (4th, 200 yard freestyle/12th, 100 yard freestyle); Dani Carr (16th, 100 yard backstroke); Rachel Hubka (12th, 50 yard freestyle); Franna Hutchens (15th, 100 yard butterfly); Anne Marie Kenny (8th, 1-meter diving); Ava Leege (16th, 200 yard individual medley); Manna Nelson (15th, 500 yard freestyle); Jada Surrell-Norwood (2nd, 100 yard freestyle (All-American Consideration)/3rd, 50 yard freestyle (All-American Consideration); Meriel Upton (6th, 200 yard freestyle/7th, 100 yard freestyle); Courtney Vale (15th, 100 yard breaststroke); Relays — 200 yard medley relay (Parker Biley, Sophia Bradac, Hayley Cook, Rachel Hubka), 3rd (All-American Consideration); 200 yard freestyle relay (Meriel Upton, Izzie Capra, Rachel Hubka, Jada Surrell-Norwood), 3rd (All-American Consideration) & 400 yard freestyle relay (Meriel Upton, Parker Biley, Sophia Bradac, Jada Surrell-Norwood), 2nd (All-American Consideration)

SMOKY HILL: Maggie Robben (14th, 200 yard individual medley/14th, 100 yard breaststroke); Natalie Rotondo (10th, 200 yard freestyle/T11th, 100 yard butterfly); Jaclyn Santiago (16th, 1-meter diving); Relays — 200 yard medley relay (Kristina Domashevich, Maggie Robben, Natalie Rotondo, Brieyana Walton), 10th; 200 yard freestyle relay (Brieyana Walton, Maggie Robben, Katie Power, Natalie Rotondo), 13th