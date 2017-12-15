Girls Swimming: Aurora participants in 2017 Coaches Invitational by school

AURORA | Aurora team and individual entries for the Coaches Invitational on Dec. 16, 2017, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. Prelims scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and finals are scheduled for 4 p.m.:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
2017 COACHES INVITATIONAL GIRLS SWIM MEET
Aurora teams with at least 1 qualifier: Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill
Aurora individual entries by schools (events, seeding, times):
CHEROKEE TRAIL (13): Caitlyn Agee-Keys, jr., 200 yard individual medley (43rd, 2:17.69) & 100 butterfly (34th, 1:01.89); Kaity Brookes, sr., 100 freestyle (73rd, 58.22); Maddie Chapman, sr., 50 freestyle (142nd, 26.98); Amanda Feilmeier, jr., 100 butterfly (68th, 1:05.20); Madison Houtkooper, soph., 50 freestyle (88th, 26.40) & 100 backstroke (52nd, 1:03.35); Autumn Ivester, fr., diving; Tatum Louthan, fr., 200 IM (87th, 2:26.05) & 500 freestyle (94th, 5:49.77); Meghan Mai, jr., 100 freestyle (71st, 58.20) & 100 backstroke (43rd, 1:02.70); Regan Ramsey, jr. 200 freestyle (52nd, 2:05.65) & 500 freestyle (74th, 5:45.06); Cidney Rangel Gomez, jr., 50 freestyle (100th, 26.56); Sarah Torline, soph., 50 freestyle (91st, 26.41) & 100 backstroke (65th, 1:04.72); Maddie Wilson, jr., 200 freestyle (30th, 2:01.22) & 500 freestyle (44th, 5:34.15); Christie Yee, sr., diving; Relays (6): 200 medley A (13th, 1:53.57) & B (49th, 2:01.97), 200 freestyle A (14th, 1:42.77) & B (50th, 1:49.82), 400 freestyle A (17th, 3:47.31) & B (56th, 4:06.14)
EAGLECREST (2): Annabelle Overstreet, diving; Amber Smith, diving
GRANDVIEW (13): Avery Ancell, jr., 500 freestyle (96th, 5:49.90) & 100 breaststroke (102nd, 1:15.81); Simone Cade, sr., 100 freestyle (27th, 55.54) & 100 breaststroke (105th, 1:15.97); Lauren Gates, jr., 50 freestyle (150th, 30.25) & 100 freestyle (98th, 1:09.18); Veronica Hildebrand, soph., 500 freestyle (81st, 5:47.84) & 100 backstroke (71st, 1:05.24); Sam Hufford, sr., 200 freestyle (36th, 2:02.67) & 500 freestyle (37th, 5:29.04); Julia Matney, fr., 100 breaststroke (73rd, 1:14.21); Alyssa McKenna, jr., 100 butterfly (88th, 1:06.40); Molly Nankey, jr., 100 butterfly (21st, 1:00.76) & 500 freestyle (28th, 5:24.31); Jadyn Phillips, fr., 100 freestyle (26th, 55.51) & 100 backstroke (54th, 1:03.43); Nicole Reiser, jr., 50 freestyle (111th, 26.66); Catherine Rodocker, fr., diving; Lily Williams, soph., 50 freestyle (122nd, 26.84) & 100 breaststroke (108th, 1:16.00); Lyssa Wood, jr. 200 IM (23rd, 2:12.58) & 500 freestyle (31st, 5:25.14); Relays (6): 200 medley A (33rd, 1:59.02) & B (67th, 2:05.88), 200 freestyle A (15th, 1:42.83) & B (49th, 1:49.79), 400 freestyle A (12th, 3:45.16) & B (61st, 4:07.82)
OVERLAND: Tatiana Cantu, jr., 200 freestyle (81st, 2:08.66) & 500 freestyle (99th, 5:51.70)
RANGEVIEW (2): Jasmine Johnson, soph., 200 IM (81st, 2:25.01) & 100 breaststroke (83rd, 1:14.82); Sarah Mortenson, jr., diving; Relays (2): 200 medley (53rd, 2:03.19) and 200 freestyle (57th, 1:50.87)
REGIS JESUIT (32): Carly Behrendt, soph., 50 freestyle (51st, 25.80) & 100 freestyle (43rd, 56.71); Parker Biley, soph., 200 IM (25th, 2:13.82) & 100 backstroke (38th, 1:01.90); Catherine Bradac, fr., 100 freestyle (69th, 58.09) & 100 breaststroke (43rd, 1:11.91); Sophia Bradac, soph., 200 IM (29th, 2:15.45) & 100 breaststroke (18th, 1:09.56); Claire Brennan, jr., 200 freestyle (69th, 2:07.57) & 100 freestyle (32nd, 55.79); Izzie Capra, jr., 50 freestyle (77th, 26.18) & 100 butterfly (46th, 1:03.01); Nai Cardenas Duran, sr., 50 freestyle (137th, 26.94) & 100 butterfly (51st, 1:03.48); Dani Carr, sr., 100 butterfly (52nd, 1:03.54) & 100 backstroke (50th, 1:03.32); Isalina Colsman, soph., 50 freestyle (92nd, 26.42) & 500 freestyle (56th, 5:38.79); Hayley Cook, soph., 50 freestyle (56th, 25.90) & 100 butterfly (43rd, 1:02.87); Kylar Cronin, fr., 50 freestyle (105th, 26.60) & 100 freestyle (86th, 58.45); Summer Edwards, jr., 200 IM (61st, 2:20.83) & 100 breaststroke (45th, 1:12.06); Mia Farrell, fr., 50 freestyle (97th, 26.53) & 100 freestyle (83rd, 58.38); Abby Gonzales, jr., 100 backstroke (51st, 1:03.33); Rachel Hubka, jr., 50 freestyle (33rd, 25.35) & 100 butterfly (32nd, 1:01.77); Franna Hutchens, soph., 50 freestyle (60th, 25.95) & 100 butterfly (25th, 1:01.14); Ava Katubig, jr., 100 butterfly (70th, 1:05.37); Anne Marie Kenny, sr., diving; Ava Leege, soph., 200 IM (34th, 2:15.87) & 100 butterfly (47th, 1:03.03); Ashlee Lewis, jr., 50 freestyle (67th, 26.00); Abby Lico, fr., 100 backstroke (46th, 1:02.98); Ariana Mitsuoka, soph., 50 freestyle (57th, 25.90) & 100 breaststroke (67th, 1:13.82); Manna Nelson, soph., 200 freestyle (44th, 2:04.33) & 500 freestyle (32nd, 5:25.32); Lauren Olczak, sr., 200 freestyle (62nd, 2:06.78) & 500 freestyle (91st, 5:49.58); Julie Plumleigh, fr., 50 freestyle (99th, 26.56); Maddie Proctor, fr., 100 backstroke (99th, 1:06.67); Miriam Skari, soph., 100 butterfly (48th, 1:03.35) & 100 backstroke (81st, 1:05.68); Jada Surrell-Norwood, soph., 50 freestyle (37th, 25.48) & 100 freestyle (10th, 53.20); Hadley Templin, sr., 200 freestyle (41st, 2:03.50) & 100 backstroke (66th, 1:04.82); Audrey Trainor, sr., 200 freestyle (51st, 2:05.63) & 500 freestyle (39th, 5:30.76); Meriel Upton, jr., 200 freestyle (16th, 1:59.26) & 100 freestyle (18th, 54.26); Courtney Vale, jr., 200 IM (88th, 2:26.12) & 100 breaststroke (38th, 1:11.57); Relays (6): 200 medley A (12th, 1:52.66) & B (29th, 1:57.85), 200 freestyle A (13th, 1:42.27) & B (34th, 1:47.02), 400 freestyle A (8th, 3:39.74) & B (23rd, 3:49.00)
SMOKY HILL (9): Kristina Domashevich, fr., 100 butterfly (78th, 1:05.85); Blythe Iverson, soph., 200 freestyle (40th, 2:03.50) & 500 freestyle (22nd, 5:21.77); Vickie Liu, sr., 200 freestyle (50th, 2:05.63) & 500 freestyle (77th, 5:46.42); Katie Power, soph., 100 freestyle (79th, 58.34) & 100 breaststroke (74th, 1:14.27); Maggie Robben, soph., 200 IM (31st, 2:15.80) & 100 breaststroke (24th, 1:10.10); Natalie Rotondo, sr., 200 freestyle (14th, 1:58.81) & 100 butterfly (19th, 1:00.46); Kelly Saindon, jr., 200 IM (91st, 2:26.51) & 100 backstroke (85th, 1:05.99); Jaclyn Santiago, jr., diving; Brieyana Walton, sr., 50 freestyle (76th, 26.17) & 100 breaststroke (44th, 1:11.94); Relays (3): 200 medley (28th, 1:57.82), 200 freestyle (25th, 1:45.18) and 400 freestyle (21st, 3:48.19)