Girls Swimming: Aurora participants in 2017 Coaches Invitational by school

Grandview junior Molly Nankey is entered in the 100 yard butterfly and 500 yard freestyle for the 2017 Coaches Invitational girls swim meet, scheduled for Dec. 16, 2017, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. Seventy-two individuals and 32 relay teams from seven Aurora programs have entries in the multi-classification meet. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Aurora team and individual entries for the Coaches Invitational on Dec. 16, 2017, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. Prelims scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and finals are scheduled for 4 p.m.:

2017 COACHES INVITATIONAL GIRLS SWIM MEET

Aurora teams with at least 1 qualifier: Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill

Aurora individual entries by schools (events, seeding, times):

CHEROKEE TRAIL (13): Caitlyn Agee-Keys, jr., 200 yard individual medley (43rd, 2:17.69) & 100 butterfly (34th, 1:01.89); Kaity Brookes, sr., 100 freestyle (73rd, 58.22); Maddie Chapman, sr., 50 freestyle (142nd, 26.98); Amanda Feilmeier, jr., 100 butterfly (68th, 1:05.20); Madison Houtkooper, soph., 50 freestyle (88th, 26.40) & 100 backstroke (52nd, 1:03.35); Autumn Ivester, fr., diving; Tatum Louthan, fr., 200 IM (87th, 2:26.05) & 500 freestyle (94th, 5:49.77); Meghan Mai, jr., 100 freestyle (71st, 58.20) & 100 backstroke (43rd, 1:02.70); Regan Ramsey, jr. 200 freestyle (52nd, 2:05.65) & 500 freestyle (74th, 5:45.06); Cidney Rangel Gomez, jr., 50 freestyle (100th, 26.56); Sarah Torline, soph., 50 freestyle (91st, 26.41) & 100 backstroke (65th, 1:04.72); Maddie Wilson, jr., 200 freestyle (30th, 2:01.22) & 500 freestyle (44th, 5:34.15); Christie Yee, sr., diving; Relays (6): 200 medley A (13th, 1:53.57) & B (49th, 2:01.97), 200 freestyle A (14th, 1:42.77) & B (50th, 1:49.82), 400 freestyle A (17th, 3:47.31) & B (56th, 4:06.14)

EAGLECREST (2): Annabelle Overstreet, diving; Amber Smith, diving

GRANDVIEW (13): Avery Ancell, jr., 500 freestyle (96th, 5:49.90) & 100 breaststroke (102nd, 1:15.81); Simone Cade, sr., 100 freestyle (27th, 55.54) & 100 breaststroke (105th, 1:15.97); Lauren Gates, jr., 50 freestyle (150th, 30.25) & 100 freestyle (98th, 1:09.18); Veronica Hildebrand, soph., 500 freestyle (81st, 5:47.84) & 100 backstroke (71st, 1:05.24); Sam Hufford, sr., 200 freestyle (36th, 2:02.67) & 500 freestyle (37th, 5:29.04); Julia Matney, fr., 100 breaststroke (73rd, 1:14.21); Alyssa McKenna, jr., 100 butterfly (88th, 1:06.40); Molly Nankey, jr., 100 butterfly (21st, 1:00.76) & 500 freestyle (28th, 5:24.31); Jadyn Phillips, fr., 100 freestyle (26th, 55.51) & 100 backstroke (54th, 1:03.43); Nicole Reiser, jr., 50 freestyle (111th, 26.66); Catherine Rodocker, fr., diving; Lily Williams, soph., 50 freestyle (122nd, 26.84) & 100 breaststroke (108th, 1:16.00); Lyssa Wood, jr. 200 IM (23rd, 2:12.58) & 500 freestyle (31st, 5:25.14); Relays (6): 200 medley A (33rd, 1:59.02) & B (67th, 2:05.88), 200 freestyle A (15th, 1:42.83) & B (49th, 1:49.79), 400 freestyle A (12th, 3:45.16) & B (61st, 4:07.82)

OVERLAND: Tatiana Cantu, jr., 200 freestyle (81st, 2:08.66) & 500 freestyle (99th, 5:51.70)

RANGEVIEW (2): Jasmine Johnson, soph., 200 IM (81st, 2:25.01) & 100 breaststroke (83rd, 1:14.82); Sarah Mortenson, jr., diving; Relays (2): 200 medley (53rd, 2:03.19) and 200 freestyle (57th, 1:50.87)

REGIS JESUIT (32): Carly Behrendt, soph., 50 freestyle (51st, 25.80) & 100 freestyle (43rd, 56.71); Parker Biley, soph., 200 IM (25th, 2:13.82) & 100 backstroke (38th, 1:01.90); Catherine Bradac, fr., 100 freestyle (69th, 58.09) & 100 breaststroke (43rd, 1:11.91); Sophia Bradac, soph., 200 IM (29th, 2:15.45) & 100 breaststroke (18th, 1:09.56); Claire Brennan, jr., 200 freestyle (69th, 2:07.57) & 100 freestyle (32nd, 55.79); Izzie Capra, jr., 50 freestyle (77th, 26.18) & 100 butterfly (46th, 1:03.01); Nai Cardenas Duran, sr., 50 freestyle (137th, 26.94) & 100 butterfly (51st, 1:03.48); Dani Carr, sr., 100 butterfly (52nd, 1:03.54) & 100 backstroke (50th, 1:03.32); Isalina Colsman, soph., 50 freestyle (92nd, 26.42) & 500 freestyle (56th, 5:38.79); Hayley Cook, soph., 50 freestyle (56th, 25.90) & 100 butterfly (43rd, 1:02.87); Kylar Cronin, fr., 50 freestyle (105th, 26.60) & 100 freestyle (86th, 58.45); Summer Edwards, jr., 200 IM (61st, 2:20.83) & 100 breaststroke (45th, 1:12.06); Mia Farrell, fr., 50 freestyle (97th, 26.53) & 100 freestyle (83rd, 58.38); Abby Gonzales, jr., 100 backstroke (51st, 1:03.33); Rachel Hubka, jr., 50 freestyle (33rd, 25.35) & 100 butterfly (32nd, 1:01.77); Franna Hutchens, soph., 50 freestyle (60th, 25.95) & 100 butterfly (25th, 1:01.14); Ava Katubig, jr., 100 butterfly (70th, 1:05.37); Anne Marie Kenny, sr., diving; Ava Leege, soph., 200 IM (34th, 2:15.87) & 100 butterfly (47th, 1:03.03); Ashlee Lewis, jr., 50 freestyle (67th, 26.00); Abby Lico, fr., 100 backstroke (46th, 1:02.98); Ariana Mitsuoka, soph., 50 freestyle (57th, 25.90) & 100 breaststroke (67th, 1:13.82); Manna Nelson, soph., 200 freestyle (44th, 2:04.33) & 500 freestyle (32nd, 5:25.32); Lauren Olczak, sr., 200 freestyle (62nd, 2:06.78) & 500 freestyle (91st, 5:49.58); Julie Plumleigh, fr., 50 freestyle (99th, 26.56); Maddie Proctor, fr., 100 backstroke (99th, 1:06.67); Miriam Skari, soph., 100 butterfly (48th, 1:03.35) & 100 backstroke (81st, 1:05.68); Jada Surrell-Norwood, soph., 50 freestyle (37th, 25.48) & 100 freestyle (10th, 53.20); Hadley Templin, sr., 200 freestyle (41st, 2:03.50) & 100 backstroke (66th, 1:04.82); Audrey Trainor, sr., 200 freestyle (51st, 2:05.63) & 500 freestyle (39th, 5:30.76); Meriel Upton, jr., 200 freestyle (16th, 1:59.26) & 100 freestyle (18th, 54.26); Courtney Vale, jr., 200 IM (88th, 2:26.12) & 100 breaststroke (38th, 1:11.57); Relays (6): 200 medley A (12th, 1:52.66) & B (29th, 1:57.85), 200 freestyle A (13th, 1:42.27) & B (34th, 1:47.02), 400 freestyle A (8th, 3:39.74) & B (23rd, 3:49.00)

SMOKY HILL (9): Kristina Domashevich, fr., 100 butterfly (78th, 1:05.85); Blythe Iverson, soph., 200 freestyle (40th, 2:03.50) & 500 freestyle (22nd, 5:21.77); Vickie Liu, sr., 200 freestyle (50th, 2:05.63) & 500 freestyle (77th, 5:46.42); Katie Power, soph., 100 freestyle (79th, 58.34) & 100 breaststroke (74th, 1:14.27); Maggie Robben, soph., 200 IM (31st, 2:15.80) & 100 breaststroke (24th, 1:10.10); Natalie Rotondo, sr., 200 freestyle (14th, 1:58.81) & 100 butterfly (19th, 1:00.46); Kelly Saindon, jr., 200 IM (91st, 2:26.51) & 100 backstroke (85th, 1:05.99); Jaclyn Santiago, jr., diving; Brieyana Walton, sr., 50 freestyle (76th, 26.17) & 100 breaststroke (44th, 1:11.94); Relays (3): 200 medley (28th, 1:57.82), 200 freestyle (25th, 1:45.18) and 400 freestyle (21st, 3:48.19)