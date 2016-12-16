Girls Swimming: Aurora participants in 2016 Coaches Invitational by school

AURORA | Aurora team and individual entries for the Coaches Invitational on Dec. 17, 2016, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. Prelims scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and finals are scheduled for 4 p.m.:
2016 COACHES INVITATIONAL GIRLS SWIM MEET
Aurora teams with at least 1 qualifier: Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill
Aurora individual entries by schools (events, seeding, times):
CHEROKEE TRAIL (14): Caitlyn Agee-Keys, soph., 100 yard freestyle (58th, 57.86 seconds) & 100 breaststroke (69th, 1:14.92); Kaity Brookes, jr., 50 freestyle (123rd, 26.91) & 100 freestyle (78th, 58.79); Maddie Chapman, jr., 100 freestyle (97th, 59.09); Amanda Feilmeier, soph., 100 butterfly (77th, 1:06.00); Cassidy Harris, fr., 100 breaststroke (84th, 1:15.80); Madison Houtkooper, fr., 100 butterfly (73rd, 1:05.78) & 100 backstroke (79th, 1:05.82); Meghan Mai, soph., 100 freestyle (65th, 58.19) & 100 backstroke (80th, 1:05.94);Carly McLain, sr., 200 indiv. medley (97th, 2:27.80) & 100 backstroke (99th, 1:07.07); Regan Ramsey, soph., 200 freestyle (65th, 2:07.66) & 500 freestyle (69th, 5:47.90); Elma Spahic, sr., 50 freestyle (34th, 25.69) & 100 freestyle (55th, 57.54); Ella Steckler, sr., 50 freestyle (81st, 26.57) & 100 butterfly (83rd, 1:06.26); Sarah Torline, fr., 100 freestyle (72nd, 58.66) & 100 backstroke (90th, 1:06.51); Maddie Wilson, soph., 200 freestyle (42nd, 2:04.22) & 500 freestyle (61st, 5:42.00) Christie Yee, jr. (diving); Relays (6): 200 medley A (24th, 1:58.41) & B (43rd, 2:02.05); 200 freestyle A (16th, 1:43.70) and B (53rd, 1:51.95); 400 freestyle A (27th, 3:54.30) & B (50th, 4:05.81)
GRANDVIEW (13): Avery Ancell, soph., 500 freestyle (86th, 5:51.51) & 100 breaststroke (55th, 1:13.67); Simone Cade, jr., 100 freestyle (20th, 54.79) & 100 breaststroke (21st, 1:09.91); Maddy Dawes, sr., 200 freestyle (36th, 2:02.55) & 100 butterfly (64th, 1:05.48); Taylor Dirks, sr., 200 freestyle (24th, 1:59.97) & 500 freestyle (28th, 5:28.54); Lauren Gates, soph., 50 freestyle (137th, 27.00) & 100 freestyle (99th, 59.10); Sam Hufford, jr., 200 IM (44th, 2:19.88) & 500 freestyle (51st, 5:37.22); Sylvia Johnson, sr., 100 backstroke (98th, 1:07.06); Alyssa McKenna, soph., 200 IM (91st, 2:27.47) & 100 butterfly (100th, 1:07.20); Molly Nankey, soph., 200 freestyle (27th, 2:00.64) & 100 butterfly (20th, 1:00.51); Hannah Shuster, soph., 200 IM (93rd, 2:27.55) & 500 freestyle (71st, 5:48.37); Abby Smith, sr., 50 freestyle (54th, 26.10) & 100 backstroke (103rd, 1:07.15); Lilly Williams, fr., 50 freestyle (100th, 26.80); Lyssa Wood, soph., 200 IM (26th, 2:17.02) & 500 freestyle (29th, 5:28.54); Relays (6): 200 medley A (17th, 1:55.29) & B (55th, 2:04.69), 200 freestyle A (18th, 1:45.29) & B (58th, 1:52.50) and 400 freestyle A (13th, 3:44.19) & B (62nd, 4:09.49)
RANGEVIEW (2): Jasmine Johnson, fr., 200 IM (78th, 2:26.19) & 100 breaststroke (65th, 1:14.71); Sarah Mortenson, soph. (diving)
REGIS JESUIT (41): Carly Behrendt, fr., 50 freestyle (60th, 26.20) & 100 freestyle (53rd, 57.32); Parker Biley, fr., 200 IM (20th, 2:16.21) & 100 breaststroke (18th, 1:09.30); Jessie Bixler, sr., 200 IM (53rd, 2:21.65) & 100 butterfly (42nd, 1:03.21); Sophia Bradac, fr., 200 IM (46th, 2:20.28) & 100 breaststroke (20th, 1:09.85); Claire Brennan, soph., 50 freestyle (136th, 26.99) & 100 freestyle (84th, 58.90); Izzie Capra, soph., 50 freestyle (57th, 26.13) & 100 backstroke (52nd, 1:03.94); Dani Carr, jr., 200 IM (98th, 2:27.86) & 100 backstroke (51st, 1:03.93); Isalina Colsman, fr., 50 freestyle (86th, 26.61) & 500 freestyle (66th, 5:45.85); Hayley Cook, fr., 50 freestyle (74th, 26.44) & 100 freestyle (76th, 58.75); Kassidy Cook, sr., 100 butterfly (47th, 1:03.58) & 100 backstroke (42nd, 1:02.88); Alexis Debever, sr., 200 freestyle (77th, 2:09.47) & 500 freestyle (72nd, 5:48.68); N. Cardenas Duran, jr., 200 IM (83rd, 2:26.76) & 100 butterfly (69th, 1:05.60); Summer Edwards, soph., 200 IM (54th, 2:21.71) & 100 breaststroke (25th, 1:10.63); Jennae Frederick, sr., 200 IM (32nd, 2:17.72) & 100 butterfly (25th, 1:01.06); Abby Gonzales, soph., 100 backstroke (57th, 1:04.21); Rachel Hubka, soph., 50 freestyle (42nd, 25.81) & 100 freestyle (34th, 56.38); Franna Hutchens, fr., 50 freestyle (124th, 26.91) & 100 butterfly (60th, 1:05.22); Ava Katubig, soph., 100 butterfly (99th, 1:07.16); Anne Marie Kenny, jr., diving; Ava Leege, fr., 200 IM (52nd, 2:21.56) & 100 butterfly (78th, 1:06.00); Ashlee Lewis, soph., 50 freestyle (104th, 26.85) & 100 butterfly (70th, 1:05.60); Amanda Marsh, sr., 50 freestyle (132nd, 26.95) & 100 freestyle (91st, 59.01); Madeline Metzger, fr., 100 backstroke (105th, 1:07.16); Ariana Mitsuoka, fr., 50 freestyle (53rd, 26.08) & 100 breaststroke (46th, 1:13.15); Chloe Morton, sr., 100 breaststroke (93rd, 1:16.23); Manna Nelson, fr., 200 IM (68th, 2:24.35) & 500 freestyle (46th, 5:34.34); Jenna Newkirk, fr., 200 freestyle (22nd, 1:59.94) & 500 freestyle (14th, 5:16.39); Grae Patterson, jr., 200 freestyle (47th, 2:04.90) & 500 freestyle (39th, 5:31.60); Cala Renehan, jr., 200 IM (74th, 2:25.59) & 100 breaststroke (100th, 1:16.43); Anna Schiavone, sr., 200 IM (99th, 2:27.96) & 100 backstroke (100th, 1:07.08); Isabella Schultze, sr., 200 freestyle (29th, 2:00.78) & 500 freestyle (32nd, 5:28.81); Miriam Skari, fr., 100 butterfly (81st, 1:06.16) & 100 backstroke (106th, 1:07.28); Samantha Smith, sr., 50 freestyle (25th, 25.33) & 100 freestyle (14th, 53.86); Jada Surrell-Norwood, fr., 50 freestyle (8th, 24.64) & 100 freestyle (8th, 53.17); Hadley Templin, jr., 200 freestyle (62nd, 2:06.82) & 100 backstroke (95th, 1:06.93); Audrey Trainor, jr., 200 freestyle (61st, 2:06.75) & 500 freestyle (52nd, 5:37.28); Meriel Upton, soph., 200 IM (36th, 2:18.65) & 100 freestyle (24th, 55.36); Katie Vaeth, sr., 200 IM (87th, 2:27.09) & 500 freestyle (76th, 5:49.25); Courtney Vale, soph., 2oo IM (63rd, 2:23.88) & 100 breaststroke (40th, 1:12.31); Tori Vale, sr., 100 butterfly (30th, 1:01.53) & 100 backstroke (66th, 1:04.82); Catie Vitella, sr., 100 breaststroke (67th, 1:14.79); Relays (6): 200 medley A (12th, 1:52.51) & B (13th, 1:52.82); 200 freestyle A (4th, 1:39.11) & B (13th, 1:43.39) and 400 freestyle A (4th, 3:36.83) & B (19th, 3:47.66)
SMOKY HILL (14): Katie Anthony, sr., 100 breaststroke (89th, 1:15.98); Carlie Andrie, sr., 200 freestyle (73rd, 2:09.19) & 500 freestyle (77th, 5:49.80); Blythe Iverson, fr., 200 freestyle (39th, 2:03.08) & 500 freestyle (25th, 5:24.71); Vickie Liu, jr., 200 freestyle (71st, 2:08.92) & 500 freestyle (55th, 5:38.95); Ciera Munns, sr., 100 butterfly (52nd, 1:04.27); Sarah Power, sr., 200 IM (90th, 2:27.30) & 100 breaststroke (89th, 1:16.43); Jordyn Richey, sr., 200 IM (50th, 2:21.01) & 100 breaststroke (41st, 1:12.55); Maggie Robben, fr., 200 IM (29th, 2:17.58) & 100 breaststroke (33rd, 1:11.74); Natalie Rotondo, jr., 100 butterfly (22nd, 1:00.67); Kelly Saindon, soph., 200 IM (80th, 2:26.44); Jaclyn Santiago, soph., diving; Jianna Walker, sr., 50 freestyle (97th, 26.79) & 100 backstroke (85th, 1:06.31); Brieyana Walton, jr., 50 freestyle (76th, 26.50) & 100 freestyle (56th, 57.55); Lauren Zurcher, sr., 100 freestyle (70th, 58.57) & 100 backstroke (112th, 1:07.43); Relays (6): 200 medley A (23rd, 1:56.91) & B (38th, 2:00.74); 200 freestyle A (24th, 1:46.84) & B (45th, 1:51.04) and 400 freestyle A (29th, 3:54.76) & B (39th, 3:59.69)