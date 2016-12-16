Girls Swimming: Aurora participants in 2016 Coaches Invitational by school

Senior captains Ella Steckler, left, Elma Spahic, center, and Carly McLain lead a contingent of 14 Cherokee Trail swimmers and divers who have been entered into the competition for the 2016 Coaches Invitational girls swim meet on Dec. 17, 2016, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center. A total of 84 individual swimmers/divers and 24 relay teams from five Aurora programs compete in the multi-classification event. (Photo by Michael Ortiz/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Aurora team and individual entries for the Coaches Invitational on Dec. 17, 2016, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. Prelims scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and finals are scheduled for 4 p.m.:

2016 COACHES INVITATIONAL GIRLS SWIM MEET



GIRLS SWIMMING

Aurora teams with at least 1 qualifier: Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill

Aurora individual entries by schools (events, seeding, times):

CHEROKEE TRAIL (14): Caitlyn Agee-Keys, soph., 100 yard freestyle (58th, 57.86 seconds) & 100 breaststroke (69th, 1:14.92); Kaity Brookes, jr., 50 freestyle (123rd, 26.91) & 100 freestyle (78th, 58.79); Maddie Chapman, jr., 100 freestyle (97th, 59.09); Amanda Feilmeier, soph., 100 butterfly (77th, 1:06.00); Cassidy Harris, fr., 100 breaststroke (84th, 1:15.80); Madison Houtkooper, fr., 100 butterfly (73rd, 1:05.78) & 100 backstroke (79th, 1:05.82); Meghan Mai, soph., 100 freestyle (65th, 58.19) & 100 backstroke (80th, 1:05.94);Carly McLain, sr., 200 indiv. medley (97th, 2:27.80) & 100 backstroke (99th, 1:07.07); Regan Ramsey, soph., 200 freestyle (65th, 2:07.66) & 500 freestyle (69th, 5:47.90); Elma Spahic, sr., 50 freestyle (34th, 25.69) & 100 freestyle (55th, 57.54); Ella Steckler, sr., 50 freestyle (81st, 26.57) & 100 butterfly (83rd, 1:06.26); Sarah Torline, fr., 100 freestyle (72nd, 58.66) & 100 backstroke (90th, 1:06.51); Maddie Wilson, soph., 200 freestyle (42nd, 2:04.22) & 500 freestyle (61st, 5:42.00) Christie Yee, jr. (diving); Relays (6): 200 medley A (24th, 1:58.41) & B (43rd, 2:02.05); 200 freestyle A (16th, 1:43.70) and B (53rd, 1:51.95); 400 freestyle A (27th, 3:54.30) & B (50th, 4:05.81)

GRANDVIEW (13): Avery Ancell, soph., 500 freestyle (86th, 5:51.51) & 100 breaststroke (55th, 1:13.67); Simone Cade, jr., 100 freestyle (20th, 54.79) & 100 breaststroke (21st, 1:09.91); Maddy Dawes, sr., 200 freestyle (36th, 2:02.55) & 100 butterfly (64th, 1:05.48); Taylor Dirks, sr., 200 freestyle (24th, 1:59.97) & 500 freestyle (28th, 5:28.54); Lauren Gates, soph., 50 freestyle (137th, 27.00) & 100 freestyle (99th, 59.10); Sam Hufford, jr., 200 IM (44th, 2:19.88) & 500 freestyle (51st, 5:37.22); Sylvia Johnson, sr., 100 backstroke (98th, 1:07.06); Alyssa McKenna, soph., 200 IM (91st, 2:27.47) & 100 butterfly (100th, 1:07.20); Molly Nankey, soph., 200 freestyle (27th, 2:00.64) & 100 butterfly (20th, 1:00.51); Hannah Shuster, soph., 200 IM (93rd, 2:27.55) & 500 freestyle (71st, 5:48.37); Abby Smith, sr., 50 freestyle (54th, 26.10) & 100 backstroke (103rd, 1:07.15); Lilly Williams, fr., 50 freestyle (100th, 26.80); Lyssa Wood, soph., 200 IM (26th, 2:17.02) & 500 freestyle (29th, 5:28.54); Relays (6): 200 medley A (17th, 1:55.29) & B (55th, 2:04.69), 200 freestyle A (18th, 1:45.29) & B (58th, 1:52.50) and 400 freestyle A (13th, 3:44.19) & B (62nd, 4:09.49)

RANGEVIEW (2): Jasmine Johnson, fr., 200 IM (78th, 2:26.19) & 100 breaststroke (65th, 1:14.71); Sarah Mortenson, soph. (diving)

REGIS JESUIT (41): Carly Behrendt, fr., 50 freestyle (60th, 26.20) & 100 freestyle (53rd, 57.32); Parker Biley, fr., 200 IM (20th, 2:16.21) & 100 breaststroke (18th, 1:09.30); Jessie Bixler, sr., 200 IM (53rd, 2:21.65) & 100 butterfly (42nd, 1:03.21); Sophia Bradac, fr., 200 IM (46th, 2:20.28) & 100 breaststroke (20th, 1:09.85); Claire Brennan, soph., 50 freestyle (136th, 26.99) & 100 freestyle (84th, 58.90); Izzie Capra, soph., 50 freestyle (57th, 26.13) & 100 backstroke (52nd, 1:03.94); Dani Carr, jr., 200 IM (98th, 2:27.86) & 100 backstroke (51st, 1:03.93); Isalina Colsman, fr., 50 freestyle (86th, 26.61) & 500 freestyle (66th, 5:45.85); Hayley Cook, fr., 50 freestyle (74th, 26.44) & 100 freestyle (76th, 58.75); Kassidy Cook, sr., 100 butterfly (47th, 1:03.58) & 100 backstroke (42nd, 1:02.88); Alexis Debever, sr., 200 freestyle (77th, 2:09.47) & 500 freestyle (72nd, 5:48.68); N. Cardenas Duran, jr., 200 IM (83rd, 2:26.76) & 100 butterfly (69th, 1:05.60); Summer Edwards, soph., 200 IM (54th, 2:21.71) & 100 breaststroke (25th, 1:10.63); Jennae Frederick, sr., 200 IM (32nd, 2:17.72) & 100 butterfly (25th, 1:01.06); Abby Gonzales, soph., 100 backstroke (57th, 1:04.21); Rachel Hubka, soph., 50 freestyle (42nd, 25.81) & 100 freestyle (34th, 56.38); Franna Hutchens, fr., 50 freestyle (124th, 26.91) & 100 butterfly (60th, 1:05.22); Ava Katubig, soph., 100 butterfly (99th, 1:07.16); Anne Marie Kenny, jr., diving; Ava Leege, fr., 200 IM (52nd, 2:21.56) & 100 butterfly (78th, 1:06.00); Ashlee Lewis, soph., 50 freestyle (104th, 26.85) & 100 butterfly (70th, 1:05.60); Amanda Marsh, sr., 50 freestyle (132nd, 26.95) & 100 freestyle (91st, 59.01); Madeline Metzger, fr., 100 backstroke (105th, 1:07.16); Ariana Mitsuoka, fr., 50 freestyle (53rd, 26.08) & 100 breaststroke (46th, 1:13.15); Chloe Morton, sr., 100 breaststroke (93rd, 1:16.23); Manna Nelson, fr., 200 IM (68th, 2:24.35) & 500 freestyle (46th, 5:34.34); Jenna Newkirk, fr., 200 freestyle (22nd, 1:59.94) & 500 freestyle (14th, 5:16.39); Grae Patterson, jr., 200 freestyle (47th, 2:04.90) & 500 freestyle (39th, 5:31.60); Cala Renehan, jr., 200 IM (74th, 2:25.59) & 100 breaststroke (100th, 1:16.43); Anna Schiavone, sr., 200 IM (99th, 2:27.96) & 100 backstroke (100th, 1:07.08); Isabella Schultze, sr., 200 freestyle (29th, 2:00.78) & 500 freestyle (32nd, 5:28.81); Miriam Skari, fr., 100 butterfly (81st, 1:06.16) & 100 backstroke (106th, 1:07.28); Samantha Smith, sr., 50 freestyle (25th, 25.33) & 100 freestyle (14th, 53.86); Jada Surrell-Norwood, fr., 50 freestyle (8th, 24.64) & 100 freestyle (8th, 53.17); Hadley Templin, jr., 200 freestyle (62nd, 2:06.82) & 100 backstroke (95th, 1:06.93); Audrey Trainor, jr., 200 freestyle (61st, 2:06.75) & 500 freestyle (52nd, 5:37.28); Meriel Upton, soph., 200 IM (36th, 2:18.65) & 100 freestyle (24th, 55.36); Katie Vaeth, sr., 200 IM (87th, 2:27.09) & 500 freestyle (76th, 5:49.25); Courtney Vale, soph., 2oo IM (63rd, 2:23.88) & 100 breaststroke (40th, 1:12.31); Tori Vale, sr., 100 butterfly (30th, 1:01.53) & 100 backstroke (66th, 1:04.82); Catie Vitella, sr., 100 breaststroke (67th, 1:14.79); Relays (6): 200 medley A (12th, 1:52.51) & B (13th, 1:52.82); 200 freestyle A (4th, 1:39.11) & B (13th, 1:43.39) and 400 freestyle A (4th, 3:36.83) & B (19th, 3:47.66)

SMOKY HILL (14): Katie Anthony, sr., 100 breaststroke (89th, 1:15.98); Carlie Andrie, sr., 200 freestyle (73rd, 2:09.19) & 500 freestyle (77th, 5:49.80); Blythe Iverson, fr., 200 freestyle (39th, 2:03.08) & 500 freestyle (25th, 5:24.71); Vickie Liu, jr., 200 freestyle (71st, 2:08.92) & 500 freestyle (55th, 5:38.95); Ciera Munns, sr., 100 butterfly (52nd, 1:04.27); Sarah Power, sr., 200 IM (90th, 2:27.30) & 100 breaststroke (89th, 1:16.43); Jordyn Richey, sr., 200 IM (50th, 2:21.01) & 100 breaststroke (41st, 1:12.55); Maggie Robben, fr., 200 IM (29th, 2:17.58) & 100 breaststroke (33rd, 1:11.74); Natalie Rotondo, jr., 100 butterfly (22nd, 1:00.67); Kelly Saindon, soph., 200 IM (80th, 2:26.44); Jaclyn Santiago, soph., diving; Jianna Walker, sr., 50 freestyle (97th, 26.79) & 100 backstroke (85th, 1:06.31); Brieyana Walton, jr., 50 freestyle (76th, 26.50) & 100 freestyle (56th, 57.55); Lauren Zurcher, sr., 100 freestyle (70th, 58.57) & 100 backstroke (112th, 1:07.43); Relays (6): 200 medley A (23rd, 1:56.91) & B (38th, 2:00.74); 200 freestyle A (24th, 1:46.84) & B (45th, 1:51.04) and 400 freestyle A (29th, 3:54.76) & B (39th, 3:59.69)