Girls Swimming: 2017 Class 5A state meet preliminary event results

THORNTON | Preliminary results from the 2017 Class 5A girls state swim meet Feb. 9 at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center. The top eight in each event advance to the championship finals Feb. 10, prelim finishes 9-16 make the consolation finals. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2017 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE SWIMMING PRELIM RESULTS

GIRLS SWIMMING

Feb. 9 at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center

200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY: Championship finalists — 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minute, 42.53 seconds; 2. Fairview, 1:45.86; 3. Arapahoe, 1:47.57; 4. Mountain Vista, 1:47.60; 5. REGIS JESUIT (Kassidy Cook, Sophia Bradac, Jennae Frederick, Parker Biley), 1:48.11; 6. Cherry Creek, 1:48.32; 7. Rock Canyon, 1:48.46; 8. Legend, 1:49.71

Consolation finalists — 9. SMOKY HILL (Jianna Walker, Jordyn Richey, Natalie Rotondo, Maggie Robben), 1:50.80; 10. ThunderRidge, 1:51.00; 11. Columbine, 1:51.76; 12. Legacy, 1:51.99 13. Monarch, 1:52.04; 14. Douglas County 1:52.24; 15. GRANDVIEW (Lyssa Wood, Simone Cade, Taylor Dirks, Molly Nankey), 1:53.12; 16. CHEROKEE TRAIL (Meghan Mai, Caitlyn Agee-Keys, Madison Houtkooper, Elma Spahic), 1:53.57

200 YARD FREESTYLE: Championship finalists — 1. Brittney Beecher (Fairview), 1 minute, 51.88 seconds; 2. Emily Barrier (Rocky Mountain), 1:51.96; 3. Cameron Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 1:52.89; 4. Delaney Smith (Arapahoe), 1:52.98; 5. Mikayla Seigal (Fairview), 1:53.70; 6. Grace Valette (Boulder), 1:54.62; 7. NATALIE ROTONDO (SMOKY HILL), 1:55.88; 8. Cailen Chin (Fairview), 1:56.08

Consolation finalists — 9. Peyton Wayment (Chatfield), 1:56.79; 10. Jillian Martin (Broomfield), 1:56.91; 11. Amy Fromme (Rocky Mountain), 1:57.50; 12. Grace Harris (Columbine), 1:57.89; 13. ISABELLA SCHULTZE (REGIS JESUIT), 1:58.12; 14. Sarah Siayap (Arapahoe), 1:58.19; 15. SAMANTHA HUFFORD (GRANDVIEW), 1:58.41; 16. Alex Lewis (Lewis-Palmer), 1:59.43; 1st alternate — 17. TORI VALE (REGIS JESUIT), 1:59.85

Other Aurora results: 19. Grae Patterson (Regis Jesuit), 1:59.85; 20. Hadley Templin (Regis Jesuit), 1:59.89; 21. Maddy Dawes (Grandview), 1:59.91; 29. Blythe Iverson (Smoky Hill), 2:01.55; 35. Maddie Wilson (Cherokee Trail), 2:03.73

200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Championship finalists — 1. Zoe Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 2 minutes, 2.44 seconds; 2. Bailey Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 2:03.62; 3. Bayley Stewart (Fossil Ridge), 2:06.41; 4. Alex Schwier (Fairview), 2:07.82; 5. Amelie Lessing (Fairview), 2:08.39; 6. Kaleigh Haworth (ThunderRidge), 2:08.83; 7. Kaitlyn Griffith (Lewis-Palmer), 2:09.16; 8. Morgan Simon (Fairview), 2:09.86

Consolation finalists — 9. Andrea Niemann (Fossil Ridge), 2:09.97; 10. Mya Drost-Parra (Fairview), 2:10.27; 11. JENNAE FREDERICK (REGIS JESUIT), 2:10.96; 12. Kim Lanaghen (Fairview), 2:11.23; 13. LYSSA WOOD (GRANDVIEW), 2:11.27; 14. PARKER BILEY (REGIS JESUIT), 2:11.63; 15. Makenna Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 2:12.13; 16. Isabelle Davenport (Ralston Valley), 2:12.70; 1st alternate: 17. JORDYN RICHEY (SMOKY HILL), 2:13.07

Other Aurora results: 23. Jenna Newkirk (Regis Jesuit), 2:13.99; 35. Ava Leege (Regis Jesuit), 2:17.10; 36. Jasmine Johnson (Rangeview), 2:17.12; 45. Summer Edwards (Regis Jesuit), 2:19.18; Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill) DQ; Caitlyn Agee-Keys (Cherokee Trail) DFS

50 YARD FREESTYLE: Championship finalists — 1. Kylee Alons (Fossil Ridge), 22.64 seconds; 2. Meredith Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 23.36; 3. Coleen Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 23.39; 4. Laurel Eiber (Arapahoe), 23.48; 5. JADA SURRELL-NORWOOD (REGIS JESUIT), 23.49; 6. SAMANTHA SMITH (REGIS JESUIT), 23.78; 7. Gabreece Van (Arapahoe), 23.89; 8. Elsa Litteken (Douglas County), 24.02

Consolation finalists — 9. Jessica Beckwith (Rock Canyon), 24.27; 10. Julie Day (Lewis-Palmer), 24.37; 11. Kaia Reznicek (Fairview), 24.42; 12. Meghan Atwell (Cherry Creek), 24.50; 13. Sidney Trimm (Monarch), 24.53; 14. Madeleine Mason (Fossil Ridge), 24.62; 15. RACHEL HUBKA (REGIS JESUIT), 24.62; 16. Holley Dennis (Mountain Vista), 24.67

Other Aurora results: 22. Meriel Upton (Regis Jesuit), 25.00; T27. Claire Brennan (Regis Jesuit), 25.25; 34. Elma Spahic (Cherokee Trail), 25.33; 35. Izzie Capra (Regis Jesuit), 25.36; 38. Carly Behrendt (Regis Jesuit), 25.50; 45. Abigail Smith (Grandview), 25.69; 49. Kim Nguyen (Eaglecrest), 25.76; 55. Isalina Colsman (Regis Jesuit), 26.01

100 YARD BUTTERFLY: Championship finalists — 1. Coleen Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 53.22 seconds; 2. Natalie Arky (Mountain Vista), 55.83; T3. Kim Lanaghen (Fairview), 56.26; T3. Jessica Beckwith (Rock Canyon), 56.26; 5. SAMANTHA SMITH (REGIS JESUIT), 57.01; 6. Caraline Baker (Fossil Ridge), 57.36; 7. Mya Drost-Parra (Fairview), 57.41; 8. Mikayla Seigal (Fairview), 57.59

Consolation finalists — 9. JENNAE FREDERICK (REGIS JESUIT), 58.16; 10. TAYLOR DIRKS (GRANDVIEW), 58.28; 11. Valeria Villagran (Rock Canyon), 58.48; 12. Faith McAllister (Lewis-Palmer), 58.64; 13. Una Forsythe (Fairview), 58.87; 14. TORI VALE (REGIS JESUIT), 59.00; 15. Riley Tapley (Fairview), 59.24; 16. Drew Lei-Alerta (Cherry Creek), 59.29; T1st alternate (swim-off required): T17. NATALIE ROTONDO (SMOKY HILL), 59.39; T17. Megan Thomas (Rock Canyon), 59.39

Other Aurora results: 25. Rachel Hubka (Regis Jesuit), 1:00.06; 27. Jessie Bixler (Regis Jesuit), 1:00.33; 29. Molly Nankey (Grandview), 1:00.90

100 YARD FREESTYLE: Championship finalists — 1. Kylee Alons (Fossil Ridge), 49.60 seconds; 2. JADA SURRELL-NORWOOD (REGIS JESUIT), 50.79; 3. Meredith Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 50.82; 4. Laurel Eiber (Arapahoe), 51.41; 5. Emily Barrier (Rocky Mountain), 51.65; 6. Gabreece Van Anne (Arapahoe), 52.30; 7. Madeleine Mason (Fossil Ridge), 52.74; 8. Cailen Chinn (Fairview), 52.96

Consolation finalists — 9. SIMONE CADE (GRANDVIEW), 53.43; 10. Amy Fromme (Rocky Mountain), 53.52; 11. Meghan Atwell (Cherry Creek), 53.56; 12. MERIEL UPTON (REGIS JESUIT), 53.61; 13. Jillian Martin (Broomfield), 53.66; 14. Sidney Trimm (Monarch), 54.17; 15. Kaia Reznicek (Fairview), 54.66; 16. Taylor Juran (Columbine), 54.88

Other Aurora results: 19. Maddy Dawes (Grandview), 55.42; 23. Elma Spahic (Cherokee Trail), 55.95

500 YARD FREESTYLE: Championship finalists — 1. Brittany Beetcher (Fairview), 4 minutes, 59.47 seconds; 2. Cameron Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 5:05.79; 3. Patricia Van Law (ThunderRidge), 5:05.82; 4. Peyton Wayment (Chatfield), 5:06.80; 5. LYSSA WOOD (GRANDVIEW), 5:08.02; 6. Amelie Lessing (Fairview), 5:08.21; 7. JENNA NEWKIRK (REGIS JESUIT), 5:13.35; 8. BLYTHE IVERSON (SMOKY HILL), 5:14.18

Consolation finalists — 9. Morgan Simon (Fairview), 5:14.88; 10. TAYLOR DIRKS (GRANDVIEW), 5:17.28; 11. Alexandre Kramer (Cherry Creek), 5:17.72; 12. Grace Valette (Boulder), 5:17.81; 13. Kennedy Philbrick (Rock Canyon), 5:18.05; 14. ISABELLA SCHULTZE (REGIS JESUIT), 5:18.60; 15. Robin Cruz-Abrams (Fairview), 5:18.73; 16. Britt Nichols (Rock Canyon), 5:19.98; 1st alternate: 17. GRAE PATTERSON (REGIS JESUIT), 5:21.09

Other Aurora results: 19. Molly Nankey (Grandview), 5:22.15; 30. Manna Nelson (Regis Jesuit), 5:26.55; 36. Samantha Hufford (Grandview), 5:30.36; 38. Audrey Trainor (Regis Jesuit), 5:31.74

200 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY: Championship finalists — 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minute, 35.03 seconds; 2. Arapahoe, 1:36.04; 3. REGIS JESUIT (Jada Surrell-Norwood, Meriel Upton, Isabella Schultze, Jennae Frederick), 1:36.31; 4. Fairview, 1:37.20; 5. Lewis-Palmer, 1:38.13; 6. Cherry Creek, 1:40.11; 7. Rocky Mountain, 1:40.50; 8. Rock Canyon, 1:41.00

Consolation finalists — 9. GRANDVIEW (Lily Williams, Abigail Smith, Molly Nankey, Simone Cade), 1:42.06; 10. SMOKY HILL (Jianna Walker, Jordyn Richey, Brieyana Walton, Blythe Iverson), 1:42.60; 11. Monarch, 1:42.62; 12. Boulder, 1:42.73; 13. CHEROKEE TRAIL (Caitlyn Agee-Keys, Ella Steckler, Maddie Wilson, Elma Spahic), 1:42.77; 14. Chatfield, 1:42.88; 15. Douglas County, 1:44.13; 16. Chaparral, 1:44.34

100 YARD BACKSTROKE: Championship finalists — 1. Bayley Stewart (Fossil Ridge), 53.94 seconds; 2. Bailey Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 54.72; 3. Natalie Arky (Mountain Vista), 55.09; 4. Elsa Litteken (Douglas County), 55.42; 5. Kaitlyn Griffith (Lewis-Palmer), 56.68; 6. Makenna Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 57.30; 7. Riley Tapley (Fairview), 57.38; 8. Patricia Van Law (ThunderRidge), 57.64

Consolation finalists — 9. Erin Harnum (Columbine), 57.75; 10. Lauren Sale (Pomona), 58.05; T11. KASSIDY COOK (REGIS JESUIT), 58.58; T11. Katey Lewicki (Monarch), 58.58; 13. Emily Morton (Lakewood), 59.72; 14. Miranda Rens (Monarch), 1:00.07; 15. Emilia Culberson (Boulder), 1:00.12; 16. Abby Malloy (Cherry Creek), 1:00.43

Other Aurora results: 19. Hadley Templin (Regis Jesuit), 1:00.55; 27. Jianna Walker (Smoky Hill), 1:00.90; 31. Dani Carr (Regis Jesuit), 1:01.31; 35. Izzie Capra (Regis Jesuit), 1:01.54; 41. Meghan Mai (Cherokee Trail), 1:02.70

100 YARD BREASTSTROKE: Championship finalists — 1. Zoe Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 0.39 seconds; 2. Caraline Baker (Fossil Ridge), 1:03.74; 3. Delaney Smith (Arapahoe), 1:04.31; 4. Kaleigh Haworth (ThunderRidge), 1:05.40; 5. Alex Schwier (Fairview), 1:05.79; 6. Holly Dennis (Mountain Vista), 1:05.84; 7. Anna Wetzel (Arapahoe), 1:06.12; 8. Ella Drury (Cherry Creek), 1:06.63

Consolation finalists — 9. SOPHIA BRADAC (REGIS JESUIT), 1:06.78; 10. Julie Day (Lewis-Palmer), 1:07.10; 11. Isabel Rich (Fairview), 1:07.12; 12. Isabelle Davenport (Ralston Valley), 1:07.26; 13. JORDYN RICHEY (SMOKY HILL), 1:07.49; 14. MAGGIE ROBBEN (SMOKY HILL), 1:07.62; 15. Sarah Moden (Legend), 1:07.63; 16. PARKER BILEY (REGIS JESUIT), 1:08.23

Other Aurora results: 25. Summer Edwards (Regis Jesuit), 1:10.12; 31. Jasmine Johnson (Rangeview), 1:10.57; 33. Brieyana Walton (Smoky Hill), 1:10.76; 41. Ariana Mitsuoka (Regis Jesuit), 1:11.28; 48. Catie Vitella (Regis Jesuit), 1:11.65; 49. Caitlyn Agee-Keys (Cherokee Trail), 1:11.73; 56. Avery Ancell (Grandview), 1:14.37

400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY: Championship finalists — 1. Fossil Ridge, 3 minutes, 28.98 seconds; 2. Arapahoe, 3:32.75; 3. REGIS JESUIT (Samantha Smith, Meriel Upton, Isabella Schultze, Parker Biley), 3:33.03; 4. Lewis-Palmer. 3:33.89; 5. Fairview, 3:35.38; 6. GRANDVIEW (Samantha Hufford, Lyssa Wood, Taylor Dirks, Simone Cade), 3:37.31; 7. Rock Canyon, 3:37.61; 8. Rocky Mountain, 3:40.57

Consolation finalists — 9. Legacy, 3:42.23; 10. Mountain Vista, 3:42.49; 11. Cherry Creek, 3:42.73; 12. ThunderRidge, 3:43.00; 13. Columbine, 3:43.33; 14. SMOKY HILL (Natalie Rotondo, Jianna Walker, Blythe Iverson, Maggie Robben), 3:43.42; 15. Chatfield, 3:43.88; 16. Boulder, 3:45.04

Other Aurora result: 21. Cherokee Trail (Maddie Wilson, Maddie Chapman, Regan Ramsey, Kaity Brookes), 3:49.76