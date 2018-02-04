Girls Swimming: 2018 EMAC Championship meet results

Rangeview junior Sarah Mortenson leaves the board during one of her attempts during the diving competition of the 2018 EMAC Championship girls swim meet on Feb. 3, 2018, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. Mortenson won the event with a score of 461.35 points. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

THORNTON | Team scores and results for the 2018 EMAC Championship girls swim meet held Feb. 3, 2018, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2018 EMAC CHAMPIONSHIP GIRLS SWIM MEET

Feb. 3 at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center

Team scores: 1. RANGEVIEW 558 points; 2. Northglenn/Thornton 464; 3. Brighton 432; 4. HINKLEY 223; 5. Westminster 102; 6. Adams City 94; 7. GATEWAY 91; 8. AURORA CENTRAL 69

200 yard medley relay — A Final: 1. Brighton, 1 minute, 56.99 seconds; 2. Northglenn, 2:00.53; 3. RANGEVIEW (Lauren Graff, Jasmine Johnson, Irene Kim, Keaghan Banaitis), 2:01.16; 4. HINKLEY (Daniela Chavez, Britney Gandara, Yulissa Chavez, Allannah Staggs), 2:24.56; 5. Westminster, 2:30.33; 6. GATEWAY (Valeria Banos, Valeria Castaneda, Tameya Turner, Adlemi Venegas), 2:40.34; 7. AURORA CENTRAL (Bailey Garrison, Diane Machucha Adaile, Kat Retana, Karla Mondragon), 2:45.15; 8. Adams City, 3:15.99

200 yard freestyle — A Final: 1. G. Gomez (Northglenn/Thornton), 2 minutes, 3.76 seconds; 2. P. Schwartz (Brighton), 2:07.68; 3. KEAGHAN BANAITIS (RANGEVIEW), 2:14.00; 4. V. Quintana (Northglenn), 2:17.61; 5. JULIE MALDONADO (RANGEVIEW), 2:19.73; 6. GRACEY LOUCKS (RANGEVIEW), 2:20.14; 7. Alexa Mauk (Northglenn), 2:22.85; 8. EMILY HAAG (RANGEVIEW), 2:24.80

200 yard individual medley — A Final: 1. JASMINE JOHNSON (RANGEVIEW), 2 minutes, 19.26 seconds; 2. A. Sprague (Brighton), 2:30.00; 3. H. Castillo (Northglenn), 2:32.73; 4. NIKKI MINIKUS (RANGEVIEW), 2:36.06; 5. A. Choury (Northglenn), 2:37.79; 6. GABY SANDOVAL (RANGEVIEW), 2:42.07; 7. ALYSSA YAMADA (RANGEVIEW), 2:42.92; 8. B. Kaufman (Brighton), 2:47.65

50 yard freestyle — A Final: 1. J. Pomrenke (Brighton), 26.08 seconds; 2. A. McCoy (Northglenn), 26.56; 3. S. Ogden (Brighton), 26.82; 4. IRENE KIM (RANGEVIEW), 27.54; 5. HALEY ZANT (RANGEVIEW), 27.77; 6. EMELY CANALES (HINKLEY), 28.05; 7. H. Mahaffey (Northglenn), 28.08; 8. T. Patrick (Northglenn), 28.21

1-meter diving — 1. SARAH MORTENSON (RANGEVIEW), 461.35 points; 2. T. Gaccetta (Brighton), 307.35; 3. AIMEE NGUYEN (HINKLEY), 304.70; 4. LORENA MUNOZ (AURORA CENTRAL), 296.95; 5. O. Canaday (Brighton), 292.80; 6. GRAYCE SHETTLER (RANGEVIEW), 277.70; 7. C. Burnam (Brighton), 249.20; 8. L. Fletcher (Northglenn), 204.05; SaraMarie Knipple (Brighton) DQ

100 yard butterfly — A Final: 1. Gabrielle Gomez (Northglenn/Thornton), 1 minute, 3.42 seconds; 2. S. Ogden (Brighton), 1:08.05; 3. LAUREN GRAFF (RANGEVIEW), 1:08.85; 4. IRENE KIM (RANGEVIEW), 1:08.97; 5. GABY SANDOVAL (RANGEVIEW), 1:12.72; 6. A. Donnici (Northglenn), 1:14.55; 7. AVERY HILL (RANGEVIEW), 1:20.33; 8. MARIA LOPEZ (HINKLEY), 1:23.11

100 yard freestyle — A Final: 1. Josie Pomrenke (Brighton), 58.10 seconds; 2. HALEY ZANT (RANGEVIEW), 1:00.39; 3. S. Wilson (Northglenn), 1:01.56; 4. T. Patrick (Northglenn), 1:02.32; 5. EMELY CANALES (HINKLEY), 1:02.41; 6. BRYONA HAMILTON (RANGEVIEW), 1:03.68; 7. TRISTYN DIPENTINO (RANGEVIEW), 1:08.70; 8. MARISSA CHAMBERS (RANGEVIEW), 1:08.73

500 yard freestyle — A Final: 1. KEAGHAN BANAITIS (RANGEVIEW), 5 minutes, 56.40 seconds; 2. A. Sprague (Brighton), 6:04.46; 3. NIKKI MINIKUS (RANGEVIEW), 6:08.20; 4. H. Castillo (Northglenn), 6:16.55; 5. JULIE MALDONADO (RANGEVIEW), 6:17.68; 6. A. Mauk (Northglenn), 6:25.47; 7. EMILY HAAG (RANGEVIEW), 6:27.03; 8. A. Donnici (Northglenn), 6:41.33

200 yard freestyle relay — A Final: 1. RANGEVIEW (Irene Kim, Jasmine Johnson, Haley Zant, Keghan Banaitis), 1 minute, 48.58 seconds; 2. Northglenn, 1:50.82; 3. Brighton, 1:59.91; 4. HINKLEY (Sarai Tiernan, Lauren Zugelder, Stacey Garay, Emely Canales), 2:02.19; 5. Adams City, 2:09.00; 6. Westminster, 2:10.61; 7. GATEWAY (Melissa Alihodzic, Karen Ramos, Valeria Castaneda, Mayjia Miles), 2:14.87; AURORA CENTRAL DQ

100 yard backstroke — A Final: 1. Peyton Schwartz (Brighton), 1 minute, 1.14 seconds; 2. V. Quintana (Northglenn), 1:10.03; 3. LAUREN GRAFF (RANGEVIEW), 1:10.17; 4. ALYSSA YAMADA (RANGEVIEW), 1:12.79; 5. H. Mahaffey (Northglenn), 1:16.04; 6. B. Ledezma Rollins (Brighton), 1:16.61; 7. DANIELA CHAVEZ (HINKLEY), 1:18.06; 8. A. Jones (Brighton), 1:21.41

100 yard breaststroke — A Final: 1. JASMINE JOHNSON (RANGEVIEW), 1 minute, 11.12 seconds; 2. A. Choury (Northglenn), 1:19.36; 3. A. McCoy (Northglenn), 1:20.66; 4. S. Wilson (Northglenn), 1:22.40; 5. B. Kaufman (Brighton), 1:23.25; 6. PEYTON BOGUE (RANGEVIEW), 1:24.31; 7. TIFFANY VO (RANGEVIEW), 1:25.16; N. Grambart (Northglenn) DQ

400 yard freestyle relay — A Final: 1. Brighton, 3 minutes, 56.79 seconds; 2. Northglenn, 3:59.48; 3. RANGEVIEW (Haley Zant, Avery Hill, Gaby Sandoval, Bryona Hamilton), 4:20.33; 4. HINKLEY (Daniela Chavez, Brisa Lopez, Stacey Garay, Emely Canales), 4:40.36; 5. GATEWAY (Adlemi Venegas, Tameya Turner, Valeria Banos, Melissa Alihodzic), 5:06.63; 6. AURORA CENTRAL (Britney Ramirez, Johanna Solores, Diane Machucha Adaile, Bailey Garrison), 5:24.53; 7. Adams City, 5:35.96; 8. Westminster, 6:08.03