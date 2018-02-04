Girls Swimming: 2018 EMAC Championship meet results

THORNTON | Team scores and results for the 2018 EMAC Championship girls swim meet held Feb. 3, 2018, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:
2018 EMAC CHAMPIONSHIP GIRLS SWIM MEET
Feb. 3 at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center
Team scores: 1. RANGEVIEW 558 points; 2. Northglenn/Thornton 464; 3. Brighton 432; 4. HINKLEY 223; 5. Westminster 102; 6. Adams City 94; 7. GATEWAY 91; 8. AURORA CENTRAL 69
200 yard medley relay — A Final: 1. Brighton, 1 minute, 56.99 seconds; 2. Northglenn, 2:00.53; 3. RANGEVIEW (Lauren Graff, Jasmine Johnson, Irene Kim, Keaghan Banaitis), 2:01.16; 4. HINKLEY (Daniela Chavez, Britney Gandara, Yulissa Chavez, Allannah Staggs), 2:24.56; 5. Westminster, 2:30.33; 6. GATEWAY (Valeria Banos, Valeria Castaneda, Tameya Turner, Adlemi Venegas), 2:40.34; 7. AURORA CENTRAL (Bailey Garrison, Diane Machucha Adaile, Kat Retana, Karla Mondragon), 2:45.15; 8. Adams City, 3:15.99
200 yard freestyle — A Final: 1. G. Gomez (Northglenn/Thornton), 2 minutes, 3.76 seconds; 2. P. Schwartz (Brighton), 2:07.68; 3. KEAGHAN BANAITIS (RANGEVIEW), 2:14.00; 4. V. Quintana (Northglenn), 2:17.61; 5. JULIE MALDONADO (RANGEVIEW), 2:19.73; 6. GRACEY LOUCKS (RANGEVIEW), 2:20.14; 7. Alexa Mauk (Northglenn), 2:22.85; 8. EMILY HAAG (RANGEVIEW), 2:24.80
200 yard individual medley — A Final: 1. JASMINE JOHNSON (RANGEVIEW), 2 minutes, 19.26 seconds; 2. A. Sprague (Brighton), 2:30.00; 3. H. Castillo (Northglenn), 2:32.73; 4. NIKKI MINIKUS (RANGEVIEW), 2:36.06; 5. A. Choury (Northglenn), 2:37.79; 6. GABY SANDOVAL (RANGEVIEW), 2:42.07; 7. ALYSSA YAMADA (RANGEVIEW), 2:42.92; 8. B. Kaufman (Brighton), 2:47.65
50 yard freestyle — A Final: 1. J. Pomrenke (Brighton), 26.08 seconds; 2. A. McCoy (Northglenn), 26.56; 3. S. Ogden (Brighton), 26.82; 4. IRENE KIM (RANGEVIEW), 27.54; 5. HALEY ZANT (RANGEVIEW), 27.77; 6. EMELY CANALES (HINKLEY), 28.05; 7. H. Mahaffey (Northglenn), 28.08; 8. T. Patrick (Northglenn), 28.21
1-meter diving — 1. SARAH MORTENSON (RANGEVIEW), 461.35 points; 2. T. Gaccetta (Brighton), 307.35; 3. AIMEE NGUYEN (HINKLEY), 304.70; 4. LORENA MUNOZ (AURORA CENTRAL), 296.95; 5. O. Canaday (Brighton), 292.80; 6. GRAYCE SHETTLER (RANGEVIEW), 277.70; 7. C. Burnam (Brighton), 249.20; 8. L. Fletcher (Northglenn), 204.05; SaraMarie Knipple (Brighton) DQ
100 yard butterfly — A Final: 1. Gabrielle Gomez (Northglenn/Thornton), 1 minute, 3.42 seconds; 2. S. Ogden (Brighton), 1:08.05; 3. LAUREN GRAFF (RANGEVIEW), 1:08.85; 4. IRENE KIM (RANGEVIEW), 1:08.97; 5. GABY SANDOVAL (RANGEVIEW), 1:12.72; 6. A. Donnici (Northglenn), 1:14.55; 7. AVERY HILL (RANGEVIEW), 1:20.33; 8. MARIA LOPEZ (HINKLEY), 1:23.11
100 yard freestyle — A Final: 1. Josie Pomrenke (Brighton), 58.10 seconds; 2. HALEY ZANT (RANGEVIEW), 1:00.39; 3. S. Wilson (Northglenn), 1:01.56; 4. T. Patrick (Northglenn), 1:02.32; 5. EMELY CANALES (HINKLEY), 1:02.41; 6. BRYONA HAMILTON (RANGEVIEW), 1:03.68; 7. TRISTYN DIPENTINO (RANGEVIEW), 1:08.70; 8. MARISSA CHAMBERS (RANGEVIEW), 1:08.73
500 yard freestyle — A Final: 1. KEAGHAN BANAITIS (RANGEVIEW), 5 minutes, 56.40 seconds; 2. A. Sprague (Brighton), 6:04.46; 3. NIKKI MINIKUS (RANGEVIEW), 6:08.20; 4. H. Castillo (Northglenn), 6:16.55; 5. JULIE MALDONADO (RANGEVIEW), 6:17.68; 6. A. Mauk (Northglenn), 6:25.47; 7. EMILY HAAG (RANGEVIEW), 6:27.03; 8. A. Donnici (Northglenn), 6:41.33
200 yard freestyle relay — A Final: 1. RANGEVIEW (Irene Kim, Jasmine Johnson, Haley Zant, Keghan Banaitis), 1 minute, 48.58 seconds; 2. Northglenn, 1:50.82; 3. Brighton, 1:59.91; 4. HINKLEY (Sarai Tiernan, Lauren Zugelder, Stacey Garay, Emely Canales), 2:02.19; 5. Adams City, 2:09.00; 6. Westminster, 2:10.61; 7. GATEWAY (Melissa Alihodzic, Karen Ramos, Valeria Castaneda, Mayjia Miles), 2:14.87; AURORA CENTRAL DQ
100 yard backstroke — A Final: 1. Peyton Schwartz (Brighton), 1 minute, 1.14 seconds; 2. V. Quintana (Northglenn), 1:10.03; 3. LAUREN GRAFF (RANGEVIEW), 1:10.17; 4. ALYSSA YAMADA (RANGEVIEW), 1:12.79; 5. H. Mahaffey (Northglenn), 1:16.04; 6. B. Ledezma Rollins (Brighton), 1:16.61; 7. DANIELA CHAVEZ (HINKLEY), 1:18.06; 8. A. Jones (Brighton), 1:21.41
100 yard breaststroke — A Final: 1. JASMINE JOHNSON (RANGEVIEW), 1 minute, 11.12 seconds; 2. A. Choury (Northglenn), 1:19.36; 3. A. McCoy (Northglenn), 1:20.66; 4. S. Wilson (Northglenn), 1:22.40; 5. B. Kaufman (Brighton), 1:23.25; 6. PEYTON BOGUE (RANGEVIEW), 1:24.31; 7. TIFFANY VO (RANGEVIEW), 1:25.16; N. Grambart (Northglenn) DQ
400 yard freestyle relay — A Final: 1. Brighton, 3 minutes, 56.79 seconds; 2. Northglenn, 3:59.48; 3. RANGEVIEW (Haley Zant, Avery Hill, Gaby Sandoval, Bryona Hamilton), 4:20.33; 4. HINKLEY (Daniela Chavez, Brisa Lopez, Stacey Garay, Emely Canales), 4:40.36; 5. GATEWAY (Adlemi Venegas, Tameya Turner, Valeria Banos, Melissa Alihodzic), 5:06.63; 6. AURORA CENTRAL (Britney Ramirez, Johanna Solores, Diane Machucha Adaile, Bailey Garrison), 5:24.53; 7. Adams City, 5:35.96; 8. Westminster, 6:08.03