Girls Swimming: 2018 Class 5A state meet team scores, event results

Regis Jesuit sophomore Sophia Bradac placed fifth in the 100 yard breaststroke at the 2018 Class 5A girls state swim meet to help the Raiders to a third-place finish in the team standings. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

FORT COLLINS | Team scores and championship and consolation finals results from the 2018 Class 5A girls state swim meet held on Feb. 10, 2018, at the Edora Pool & Ice Center in Fort Collins. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2018 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE SWIM MEET RESULTS

Feb. 10 at Edora Pool & Ice Center (Fort Collins)

Team scores: 1. Fossil Ridge 424 points; 2. Fairview 319; 3. REGIS JESUIT 235; 4. Arapahoe 165; 5. Lewis-Palmer 138.5; 6. Rock Canyon 131; 7. Rocky Mountain 127; 8. Cherry Creek 126; 9. Mountain Vista 120; 10. Douglas County 93; 11. GRANDVIEW 53; 12. Chatfield 51; 13. ThunderRidge 45; 14. SMOKY HILL 41.5; 15. Dakota Ridge 40; T16. Legacy 38; T16. Ralston Valley 38; 18. Columbine 24; 19. Boulder 22; 20. Monarch 21; 21. Horizon 15; 22. Legend 13; 23. Broomfield 11; T24. CHEROKEE TRAIL 4; T24. RANGEVIEW 4

200 yard medley relay — A Final: 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minute, 38.13 seconds (Colorado & 5A state meet record, previous 1:39.40 set by Fossil Ridge in 2017) (Automatic All-American); 2. Mountain Vista, 1:44.47 (Automatic All-American); 3. REGIS JESUIT (Parker Biley, Sophia Bradac, Hayley Cook, Rachel Hubka), 1:46.08 (All-American Consideration); 4. Cherry Creek, 1:46.21 (All-American Consideration); 5. Fairview, 1:446.24 (All-American Consideration); 6. Rock Canyon, 1:46.86; 7. Arapahoe, 1:47.32; 8. Lewis-Palmer, 1:49.26

B Final: 9. Douglas County, 1:49.32; 10. SMOKY HILL (Kristina Domashevich, Maggie Robben, Natalie Rotondo, Brieyana Walton), 1:49.73; 11. Ralston Valley, 1:50.61; 12. Dakota Ridge, 1:51.84; 13. Legacy, 1:51.96; 14. Legend, 1:51.96; 15. GRANDVIEW (Lyssa Wood, Julia Matney, Jadyn Phillips, Molly Nankey), 1:54.28; Monarch DQ

200 yard freestyle — A Final: 1. C. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 46.98 seconds (Automatic All-American); 2. K. Shanley (Chatfield), 1:52.16; 3. M. Seigal (Fairview), 1:52.60; 4. CLAIRE BRENNAN (REGIS JESUIT), 1:53.64; 5. M. Simon (Fairview), 1:54.67; 6. MERIEL UPTON (REGIS JESUIT), 1:55.03; 7. C. Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 1:55.27; 8. M. Kroening (Douglas County), 1:56.93

B Final: 9. C. Chinn (Fairview), 1:54.79; 10. NATALIE ROTONDO (SMOKY HILL), 1:55.07; 11. R. Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 1:55.11; 12. LYSSA WOOD (GRANDVIEW), 1:55.51; 13. J. Martin (Broomfield), 1:56.13; 14. S. Feran (Legacy), 1:57.10; 15. B. Nichols (Rock Canyon), 1:57.96; 16. J. Haensly (Fairview), 1:59.76

200 yard individual medley — A Final: 1. Z. Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 59.17 seconds (Automatic All-American); 2. D. Smith (Arapahoe), 2:02.51 (Automatic All-American); 3. B. Stewart (Fossil Ridge), 2:04.49 (All-American Consideration); 4. A. Niemann (Fossil Ridge), 2:06.92; 5. A. Lessing (Fairview), 2:07.80; 6. PARKER BILEY (REGIS JESUIT), 2:09.19; 7. K. Haworth (ThunderRidge), 2:09.20; 8. Mahala Erlandsson (Fossil Ridge), 2:09.81

B Final: 9. M. Drost-Parra (Fairview), 2:08.50; 10. K. Lewicki (Monarch), 2:09.78; 11. M. Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 2:10.35; 12. E. Drury (Cherry Creek), 2:10.50; 13. SOPHIA BRADAC (REGIS JESUIT), 2:11.12; 14. MAGGIE ROBBEN (SMOKY HILL), 2:12.01; 15. R. Naze (Cherry Creek), 2:14.11; 16. AVA LEEGE (REGIS JESUIT), 2:14.80

50 yard freestyle — A Final: 1. K. Alons (Fossil Ridge), 22.91 seconds (Automatic All-American); 2. E. Barrier (Rocky Mountain), 23.46 (All-American Consideration); 3. JADA SURRELL-NORWOOD (REGIS JESUIT), 23.55 (All-American Consideration); 4. M. Smithbaker (Rocky Mountain), 23.85; 5. M. Mason (Fossil Ridge), 24.22; 6. T. Juran (Columbine), 24.37; 7. G. VanAnne (Arapahoe), 24.44; 8. K. Reznicek (Fairview), 24.47

B Final: T9. H. Dennis (Mountain Vista), 24.52; T9. A. Dixon (Cherry Creek), 24.52; 11. E. Litteken (Douglas County), 24.65; 12. RACHEL HUBKA (REGIS JESUIT), 24.67; 13. M. Atwell (Cherry Creek), 24.70; 14. A. Fromme (Rocky Mountain), 24.77; 15. J. Reznicek (Fairview), 24.78; 16. J. Beckwith (Rock Canyon), 24.91

1-meter diving — A Final: 1. F. Cable (Arapahoe), 531.45 points; 2. S. Tamborski (Douglas County, 499.10; 3. A. Kemper (Lewis-Palmer), 474.75; 4. A. Brown (Horizon), 473.65; 5. G. Wensue (ThunderRidge), 465.20; 6. K. Belitz (Arapahoe), 452.95; 7. I. Gregersen (Ralston Valley), 447.30; 8. ANNE MARIE KENNY (REGIS JESUIT), 431.45; 9. A. Foster (Lewis-Palmer), 428.20; 10. CATHERINE RODOCKER (GRANDVIEW), 426.80; 11. K. Tatum (Arapahoe), 421.40; 12. S. Trueb (Lewis-Palmer), 418.05; 13. SARAH MORTENSON (RANGEVIEW), 415.40; 14. S. Fulton (Cherry Creek), 407.65; 15. CHRISTIE YEE (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 398.30; 16. JACLYN SANTIAGO (SMOKY HILL), 397.05

100 yard butterfly — A Final: 1. C. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 52.57 seconds (Automatic All-American); 2. N. Arky (Mountain Vista), 55.67 (All-American Consideration); 3. C. Baker (Fossil Ridge), 55.85 (All-American Consideration); T4. M. Seigal (Fairview), 56.86; T4. K. Lanaghen (Fairview), 56.86; 6. R. Tapley (Fairview), 57.15; 7. J. Beckwith (Rock Canyon), 57.75; 8. E. Stahl (Fossil Ridge), 57.96

B Final: 9. U. Forsythe (Fairview), 57.58; 10. S. Romero (Legacy), 58.38; T11. NATALIE ROTONDO (SMOKY HILL), 58.45; T11. K. McClelland (Lewis-Palmer), 58.45; 13. S. Yilmazturk (Cherry Creek), 58.56; 14. S. Feran (Legacy), 58.88; 15. FRANNA HUTCHENS (REGIS JESUIT), 59.18; 16. K. Chandra (Legacy), 59.27

100 yard freestyle — A Final: 1. K. Alons (Fossil Ridge), 49.64 seconds (Automatic All-American); 2. JADA SURRELL-NORWOOD (REGIS JESUIT), 50.26 (All-American Consideration); 3. M. Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 50.99 (All-American Consideration); 4. E. Barrier (Rocky Mountain), 51.34; 5. M. Mason (Fossil Ridge), 52.37; 6. K. Reznicek (Fairview), 52.59; 7. MERIEL UPTON (REGIS JESUIT), 52.91; 8. P. Huey (Fossil Ridge), 53.17

B Final: 9. H. Ohlson (Dakota Ridge), 52.60; 10. J. Martin (Broomfield), 52.72; 11. K. Baker (ThunderRidge), 53.01; 12. CLAIRE BRENNAN (REGIS JESUIT), 53.13; 13. T. Juran (Columbine), 53.15; 14. C. Chinn (Fairview), 53.34; 15. G. VanAnne (Arapahoe), 53.45; 16. A. Fromme (Rocky Mountain), 53.58

500 yard freestyle — A Final: 1. K. Shanley (Chatfield), 5 minutes, 2.44 seconds (All-American Consideration); 2. M. Johnson (Dakota Ridge), 5:07.72; 3. A. Lessing (Fairview), 5:09.16; 4. M. Simon (Fairview), 5:09.21; 5. B. Nichols (Rock Canyon), 5:11.22; 6. K. Lessing (Fairview), 5:11.83; 7. C. Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 5:14.99; 8. LYSSA WOOD (GRANDVIEW), 5:16.81

B Final: T9. E. Abernathy (Arapahoe), 5:14.95; T9. B. Ford (Mountain Vista), 5:14.95; 11. M. Griffin (Arapahoe), 5:15.95; 12. A. Cremer (Cherry Creek0, 5:16.83; 13. G. Haas (Rock Canyon), 5:17.89; 14. K. Steele (Cherry Creek), 5:17.94; 15. MANNA NELSON (REGIS JESUIT), 5:19.03; 16. E. Rinker (Fossil Ridge), 5:21.01

200 yard freestyle relay —  A Final: 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minute, 34.15 seconds (Colorado state and 5A state meet record, previous 1:34.40 set by Cherry Creek in 2011) (Automatic All-American); 2. Rocky Mountain, 1:35.00 (Automatic All-American); 3. REGIS JESUIT (Meriel upton, Izzie Capra, Rachel Hubka, Jada Surrell-Norwood), 1:35.84 (All-American Consideration); 4. Fairview, 1:36.96 (All-American Consideration); 5. Cherry Creek, 1:37.98; 6. Douglas County, 1:39.67; 7. Lewis-Palmer, 1:41.27; Mountain Vista DQ

B Final: 9. Rock Canyon, 1:39.94; 10. GRANDVIEW (Jadyn Phillips, Lily Williams, Molly Nankey, Simone Cade), 1:40.06; 11. Boulder, 1:40.18; 12. Arapahoe, 1:40.23; 13. SMOKY HILL (Brieyana Walton, Maggie Robben, Katie Power, Natalie Rotondo), 1:40.48; 14. Chatfield, 1:40.74; 15. Legacy, 1:43.02; 16. CHEROKEE TRAIL (Caitlyn Agee-Keys, Madison Houtkooper, Kaity Brookes, Sarah Torline), 1:43.63

100 yard backstroke — A Final: 1. B. Stewart (Fossil Ridge), 54.15 seconds (Automatic All-American); 2. M. Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 54.87 (Automatic All-American); 3. N. Arky (Mountain Vista), 55.02 (Automatic All-American); 4. E. Litteken (Douglas County), 55.35; 5. K. Lewicki (Monarch), 55.66 (All-American Consideration); 6. R. Tapley (Fairview), 56.25 (All-American Consideration); 7. M. Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 56.63; 8. J. Reznicek (Fairview), 58.64

B Final: 9. S. Metzler (Ralston Valley), 57.87; 10. E. Harnum (Columbine), 58.10; 11. M. Drost-Parra (Fairview), 58.26; 12. A. Niemann (Fossil Ridge), 58.37; 13. PARKER BILEY (REGIS JESUIT), 58.56; 14. A. Malloy (Cherry Creek), 59.02; 15. E. Rinker (Fossil Ridge), 59.08; 16. DANI CARR (REGIS JESUIT), 59.10

100 yard breaststroke — A Final: 1. Z. Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 0.47 seconds (Automatic All-American); 2. C. Baker (Fossil Ridge), 1:02.91 (Automatic All-American); 3. M. Smithbaker (Rocky Mountain), 1:04.24 (All-American Consideration); 4. D. Smith (Arapahoe), 1:04.31 (All-American Consideration); 5. SOPHIA BRADAC (REGIS JESUIT), 1:04.46; 6. H. Dennis (Mountain Vista), 1:05.38; 7. I. Rich (Fairview), 1:06.40; 8. K. Haworth (ThunderRidge), 1:06.79

B Final: 9. E. Drury (Cherry Creek), 1:06.09; 10. M. Erlandson (Fossil Ridge), 1:07.03; 11. K. McClelland (Lewis-Palmer), 1:07.29; 12. I. Davenport (Ralston Valley), 1:08.12; 13. A. Wetzel (Arapahoe), 1:08.25; 14. MAGGIE ROBBEN (SMOKY HILL), 1:08.37; 15. COURTNEY VALE (REGIS JESUIT), 1:08.46; 16. S. Moden (Legend), 1:08.60

400 yard freestyle relay — A Final: 1. Fossil Ridge, 3 minutes, 22.53 seconds (Automatic All-American); 2. REGIS JESUIT (Meriel Upton, Parker Biley, Sophia Bradac, Jada Surrell-Norwood), 3:29.70 (All-American Consideration); 3. Fairview, 3:32.16; 4. Rock Canyon, 3:33.00; 5. Arapahoe, 3:33.36; 6. Rocky Mountain, 3:33.78; 7. Mountain Vista, 3:33.91; 8. Cherry Creek, 3:34.99

B Final: 9. Lewis-Palmer, 3:36.15; 10. GRANDVIEW (Sam Hufford, Jadyn Phillips, Simone Cade, Lyssa Wood), 3:37.50; 11. Legacy, 3:37.85; 12. Boulder, 3:38.49; 13. Chatfield, 3:40.02; 14. Legend, 3:41.26; 15. Dakota Ridge, 3:42.33; 16. ThunderRidge, 3:43.34

