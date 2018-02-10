Girls Swimming: 2018 Class 5A state meet preliminary results

Grandview junior Lyssa Wood takes a breath during the early portion of her prelim of the 500 yard freestyle at the 2018 Class 5A girls state swim meet on Feb. 9, 2018, at the Edora Pool & Ice Center. Wood swam a time of 5 minutes, 14.51 seconds, to earn a spot in the championship final Feb. 10. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

FORT COLLINS | Results from the prelims of the 2018 Class 5A girls state swim meet held on Feb. 9, 2018, at the Edora Pool & Ice Center in Fort Collins. The top 16 finishers in each event advanced to the Feb. 10 finals:

2018 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE SWIM MEET PRELIM RESULTS

Feb. 9 at Edora Pool & Ice Center

200 yard medley relay — A Finalists: 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minute, 39.68 seconds; 2. Mountain Vista, 1:45.53; 3. REGIS JESUIT (Parker Biley, Sophia Bradac, Hayley Cook, Rachel Hubka), 1:45.84; 4. Fairview, 1:45.88; 5. Cherry Creek, 1:46.47; 6. Rock Canyon, 1:47.91; 7. Arapahoe, 1:47.95; 8. Lewis-Palmer, 1:49.20

B Finalists: 9. Douglas County, 1:49.73; 10. Monarch, 1:50.25; 11. Ralston Valley, 1:50.58; 12. Legacy, 1:50.62; 13. SMOKY HILL (Kristina Domashevich, Maggie Robben, Natalie Rotondo, Brieyana Walton), 1:50.64; T14. Legend 1:51.57; T14. Dakota Ridge, 1:51.57; 16. GRANDVIEW (Lyssa Wood, Julia Matney, Jadyn Phillips, Molly Nankey), 1:53.26

Other Aurora results: 18. Cherokee Trail (Meghan Mai, Paige Hickman, Caitlyn Agee-Keys, Madison Houtkooper), 1:54.08; 29. Eaglecrest (Courtney Menafee, Breanna Ervin, Kim Nguyen, Makayla Popovich), 1:59.53; 33. Rangeview (Lauren Graff, Jasmine Johnson, Irene Kim, Keaghan Banaitis), 2:02.88

200 yard freestyle — A Finalists: 1. C. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 47.56 seconds; 2. CLAIRE BRENNAN (REGIS JESUIT), 1:53.19; 3. K. Shanley (Chatfield), 1:53.41; 4. M. Siegal (Fairview), 1:53.53; 5. MERIEL UPTON (REGIS JESUIT), 1:54.45; 6. C. Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 1;55.60; 7. M. Kroening (Douglas County), 1:55.78; 8. M. Simon (Fairview), 1:55.86

B Finalists: 9. NATALIE ROTONDO (SMOKY HILL), 1:55.92; 10. C. Chinn (Fairview), 1:56.06; 11. LYSSA WOOD (GRANDVIEW), 1:56.76; 12. R. Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 1:57.03; 13. J. Haensly (Fairview), 1:57.46; 14. J. Martin (Broomfield), 1:57.61; 15. S. Feran (Legacy), 1:57.82; 16. B. Nichols (Rock Canyon), 1:57.87

Other Aurora results: 19. Sam Hufford (Grandview), 1:58.23; 20. Hadley Templin (Regis Jesuit), 1:58.37; 25. Maddie Wilson (Cherokee Trail), 1:59.23; 31. Manna Nelson (Regis Jesuit), 2:00.32; 52. Blythe Iverson (Smoky Hill), 2:05.07

200 yard individual medley — A Finalists: 1. Z. Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 2 minute, 1.74 seconds; 2. D. Smith (Arapahoe), 2:03.24; 3. B. Stewart (Fossil Ridge), 2:05.51; 4. A. Niemann (Fossil Ridge), 2:07.38; 5. A. Lessing (Fairview), 2:07.47; 6. K. Haworth (ThunderRidge), 2:09.08; 7. M. Erlandson (Fossil Ridge), 2:09.28; 8. PARKER BILEY (REGIS JESUIT), 2:09.35

B Finalists: 9. M. Drost-Parra (Fairview), 2:10.24; 10. K. Lewicki (Monarch), 2:10.32; 11. M. Matheison (Rock Canyon), 2:01.84; 12. SOPHIA BRADAC (REGIS JESUIT), 2:11.38; 13. AVE LEEGE (REGIS JESUIT), 2:11.88; 14. R. Naze (Cherry Creek), 2:12.17; 15. MAGGIE ROBBEN (SMOKY HILL), 2:12.60; 16. E. Drury (Cherry Creek), 2:12.71

Other Aurora results: 31. Summer Edwards (Regis Jesuit), 2:16.80; 37. Courtney Vale (Regis Jesuit), 2:18.61

50 yard freestyle — A Finalists: 1. K. Alons (Fossil Ridge), 22.70 seconds; T2. E. Barrier (Rocky Mountain), 23.67; T2. JADA SURRELL-NORWOOD (REGIS JESUIT), 23.67; 4. M. Smithbaker (Rocky Mountain), 23.68; 5. M. Mason (Fossil Ridge), 24.37; 6. K. Reznicek (Fairview), 24.41; 7. G. VanAnne (Arapahoe), 24.46; 8. T. Juran (Columbine), 24.55

B Finalists: 9. M. Atwell (Cherry Creek), 24.61; 10. J. Reznicek (Fairview), 24.66; 11. RACHEL HUBKA (REGIS JESUIT), 24.68; 12. J. Beckwith (Rock Canyon), 24.70; 13. E. Litteken (Douglas County), 24.72; T14. Audrey Dixon (Cherry Creek), 24.74; T14. H . Dennis (Mountain Vista), 24.74; 16. A. Fromme (Rocky Mountain), 24.79

Other Aurora results: 28. Simone Cade (Grandview), 25.24 29. Izzie Capra (Regis Jesuit), 25.31; 32. Sarah Torline (Cherokee Trail), 25.34; 34. Carly Behrendt (Regis Jesuit), 25.38; 36. Ariana Mitsuoka (Regis Jesuit), 25.45; 38. Franna Hutchens (Regis Jesuit), 25.48; 44. Brieyana Walton (Smoky Hill), 25.52; T50. Hayley Cook (Regis Jesuit), 25.68; 52. Kim Nguyen (Eaglecrest), 25.71; 54. Lily Williams (Grandview), 25.85; T57. Madison Houtkooper (Cherokee Trail), 25.91

100 yard butterfly — A Finalists: 1. C. Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 52.17 seconds; 2. C. Baker (Fossil Ridge), 55.91; 3. N. Arky (Mountain Vista), 56.12; 4. M. Seigal (Fairview), 56.45; 5. R. Tapley (Fairview), 57.59; 6. K. Lanaghen (Fairview), 57.63; 7. J. Beckwith (Rock Canyon), 57.87; 8. E. Stahl (Fossil Ridge), 58.04

B Finalists: 9. U. Forsythe (Fairview), 58.12; 10. K. McClelland (Lewis-Palmer), 58.44; 11. NATALIE ROTONDO (SMOKY HILL), 58.59; 12. S. Feran (Legacy), 58.96; 13. S. Yilmazturk (Cherry Creek), 59.01; 14. S. Romero (Legacy), 59.13; 15. FRANNA HUTCHENS (REGIS JESUIT), 59.20; T16. M. Kroening (Douglas County), 59.22; T16. K. Chandra (Legacy), 59.22

Other Aurora results: 20. Rachel Hubka (Regis Jesuit), 59.59; 23. Hayley Cook (Regis Jesuit), 59.76; 26. Caitlyn Agee-Keys (Cherokee Trail), 1:00.53; 27. Molly Nankey (Grandview), 1:00.74; 29. Izzie Capra (Regis Jesuit), 1:01.33; 33. Ava Leege (Regis Jesuit), 1:01.82; 34. Nai Cardenas (Regis Jesuit), 1:02.00; 42. Alyssa McKenna (Grandview), 1:02.92; 43. Julia Matney (Grandview), 1:02.93

100 yard freestyle — A Finalists: 1. K. Alons (Fossil Ridge), 49.70 seconds; 2. E. Barrier (Rocky Mountain), 50,95; 3. JADA SURRELL-NORWOOD (REGIS JESUIT), 51.24; 4. M. Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 52.07; 5. MERIEL UPTON (REGIS JESUIT), 52.71; 6. M. Mason (Fossil Ridge), 52.94; 7. K. Reznicek (Fairview), 52.97; 8. P. Huey (Fossil Ridge), 53.08

B Finalists: 9. C. Chinn (Fairview), 53.16; 10. G. VanAnne (Arapahoe), 53.18; 11. CLAIRE BRENNAN (REGIS JESUIT), 53.20; 12. T. Juran (Columbine), 53.33; 13. A. Fromme (Rocky Mountain), 53.50; 14. K. Baker (ThunderRidge), 53.78; 15. J. Martin (Broomfield), 54.11; 16. H. Ohlson (Dakota Ridge), 54.51

Other Aurora results: 17. Simone Cade (Grandview), 54.47; 18. Jadyn Phillips (Grandview), 54.51; 22. Sarah Torline (Cherokee Trail), 54.83; T28. Ariana Mitsuoka (Regis Jesuit), 55.19; 30. Carly Behrendt (Regis Jesuit), 55.26; 43. Lily Williams (Grandview), 56.59; 47. Mia Farrell (Regis Jesuit), 57.64

500 yard freestyle — A Finalists: 1. K. Shanley (Chatfield), 5 minute, 6.81 seconds; 2. A. Lessing (Fairview), 5:07.88; 3. C. Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 5:10.12; 4. M. Johnson (Dakota Ridge), 5:10.89; 5. M. Simon (Fairview), 5:11.18; 6. K. Lessing (Fairview), 5:12.54; 7. B. Nichols (Rock Canyon), 5:12.59; 8. LYSSA WOOD (GRANDVIEW), 5:14.51

B Finalists: 9. B. Ford (Mountain Vista), 5:14.81; 10. G. Haas (Rock Canyon), 5:15.38; 11. MANNA NELSON (REGIS JESUIT), 5:15.73; 12. E. Rinker (Fossil Ridge), 5:15.94; 13. E. Abernathy (Arapahoe), 5:18.02; 14. A. Cremer (Cherry Creek), 5:18.55; 15. M. Griffin (Arapahoe), 5:18.66; 16. K. Steele (Cherry Creek0, 5:18.76

Other Aurora results: 28. Samantha Hufford (Grandview), 5:25.76; 30. Lauren Olczak (Regis Jesuit), 5:28.01; 31. Blythe Iverson (Smoky Hill), 5:28.05; 33. Maddie Wilson (Cherokee Trail), 5:29.32; 35. Isalina Colsman (Regis Jesuit), 5:30.31; 36. Molly Nankey (Grandview), 5:30.36

200 yard freestyle relay — A Finalists: 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minute, 34.57 seconds; 2. Rocky Mountain, 1:36.12; 3. Fairview, 1:37.10; 4. REGIS JESUIT (Jada Surrell-Norwood, Hayley Cook, Rachel Hubka, Izzie Capra), 1:37.97; 5. Cherry Creek, 1:38.37; 6. Mountain Vista, 1:39.86; 7. Douglas County, 1:40.68; 8. Lewis-Palmer, 1:40.71

B Finalists: 9. Arapahoe, 1:40.86; 10. GRANDVIEW (Jadyn Phillips, Lily Williams, Molly Nankey, Simone Cade), 1:40.95; 11. Boulder, 1:41.12; 12. SMOKY HILL (Brieyana Walton, Maggie Robben, Katie Power, Natalie Rotondo), 1:41.24; 13. Rock Canyon, 1:41.34; 14. Chatfield, 1:41.95; 15. CHEROKEE TRAIL (Caitlyn Agee-Keys, Madison Houtkooper, Kaity Brookes, Sarah Torline), 1:42.46; 16. Legacy, 1:43.35

Other Aurora results: 29. Eaglecrest (Kim Nguyen, Brenna Ervin, Madeline Crespo, Makayla Popovich), 1:47.98; 33. Rangeview (Irene Kim, Jasmine Johnson, Haley Zant, Keaghan Banaitis)

100 yard backstroke — A Finalists: 1. B. Stewart (Fossil Ridge), 54.55 seconds; 2. M. Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 55.40; 3. N. Arky (Mountain Vista), 55.51; 4. K. Lewicki (Monarch), 55.87; 5. E. Litteken (Douglas County), 55.95; 6. R. Tapley (Fairview), 56.54; 7. M. Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 56.86; 8. J. Reznicek (Fairview), 57.94

B Finalists: 9. PARKER BILEY (REGIS JESUIT), 58.33; 10. A. Niemann (Fossil Ridge), 58.62; 11. E. Rinker (Fossil Ridge), 58.68; 12. M. Drost-Parra (Fairview), 58.70; 13. DANI CARR (REGIS JESUIT), 58.86; 14. A. Malloy (Cherry Creek), 58.98; 15. E. Harnum (Columbine), 59.00; 16. S. Metzler (Ralston Valley), 59.02

Other Aurora results: 29. Hadley Templin (Regis Jesuit), 1:01.04; 37. Abby Gonzales (Regis Jesuit), 1:02.86; 40. Meghan Mai (Cherokee Trail), 1:03.06; 43. Madison Houtkooper (Cherokee Trail), 1:03.44; 47. Veronica Hildebrand (Grandview), 1:04.88

100 yard breaststroke — A Finalists: 1. Z. Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 1.60 seconds; 2. C. Baker (Fossil Ridge), 1:03.18; 3. SOPHIE BRADAC (REGIS JESUIT), 1:03.66; 4. D. Smith (Arapahoe), 1:04.49; 5. M. Smithbaker (Rocky Mountain), 1:05.15; 6. H. Dennis (Mountain Vista), 1:05.76; 7. K. Haworth (ThunderRidge), 1:06.04; 8. I. Rich (Fairview), 1:06.48

B Finalists: 9. M. Erlandson (Fossil Ridge), 1:06.85; 10. E. Drury (Cherry Creek), 1:06.99; 11. K. McClelland (Lewis-Palmer), 1:07.13; 12. COURTNEY VALE (REGIS JESUIT), 1:07.24; 13. A. Wetzel (Arapahoe), 1:07.84; 14. S. Moden (Legend), 1:07.86; 15. MAGGIE ROBBEN (SMOKY HILL), 1:08.05; 16. I. Davenport (Ralston Valley), 1:08.34

Other Aurora results: 17. Brieyana Walton (Smoky Hill), 1:08.42; 19. Summer Edwards (Regis Jesuit), 1:09.55; 32. Catherine Bradac (Regis Jesuit), 1:10.97; 52. Paige Hickman (Cherokee Trail), 1:13.13; 55. Jasmine Johnson (Rangeview), 1:13.21; 57. Katie Power (Smoky Hill), 1:13.66; 58. Caitlyn Agee-Keys (Cherokee Trail), 1:13.96; 62. Julia Matney (Grandview), 1:16.06

400 yard freestyle relay — A Finalists: 1. REGIS JESUIT (Meriel Upton, Parker Biley, Sophia Bradac, Jada Surrell-Norwood), 3 minutes, 29.24 seconds; 2. Fossil Ridge, 3:29.94; 3. Fairview, 3:34.04; 4. Rocky Mountain, 3:34.48; 5. Mountain Vista, 3:35.07; 6. Arapahoe, 3:35.46; 7. Rock Canyon, 3:36.59; 8. Cherry Creek, 3:37.82

B Finalists: 9. Legacy, 3:37.87; 10. Lewis-Palmer, 3:38.10; 11. GRANDVIEW (Samantha Hufford, Jadyn Phillips, Simone Cade, Lyssa Wood), 3:39.29; 12. ThunderRidge, 3:40.85; 13. Chatfield, 3:41.88; 14. Legend, 3:42.45; 15. Dakota Ridge, 3:42.66; 16. Boulder, 3:42.88

Other Aurora results: 19. Cherokee Trail (Sarah Torline, Maddie Chapman, Kaity Brookes, Maddie Wilson), 3:45.76; 26. Smoky Hill (Kristina Domashevich, Blythe Iverson, Kelly Saindon, Katie Power), 3:52.44