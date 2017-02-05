Girls Swimming: 2017 EMAC Championship meet results

The top six placers in the diving competition at the 2017 EMAC Championships girls swim meet Feb. 4, 2017, at Gateway High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Team scores and individual results from the finals session of the 2017 EMAC Championship girls swim meet held Feb. 4, 2017, at Gateway High School. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2017 EMAC CHAMPIONSHIP GIRLS SWIM MEET

Feb. 4 at Gateway High School

Team scores: 1. Northglenn/Thornton 632.5 points; 2. RANGEVIEW 605.5; 3. Brighton 605; 4. HINKLEY 273; 5. GATEWAY 206; 6. Adams City 166; 7. AURORA CENTRAL 110; 8. Westminster 77

200 yard medley relay: A Final — 1. Northglenn/Thornton, 2 minute, 1.76 seconds; 2. Brighton, 2:03.74; 3. RANGEVIEW (Lauren Graff, Jasmine Johnson, Haley Zant, Keaghan Banaitis), 2 minute, 5.82 seconds; 4. GATEWAY (Melissa Alihodzic, Lessley Garcia, Tamry Romero, Leigha Kirby), 2:29.23; 5. HINKLEY (Micayla Zugelder, Britney Gandara, Lauren Zugelder, Destiny Gandara), 2:21.06; 6. Adams City, 2:33.37



B Final — 7. AURORA CENTRAL (Bailey Garrison, Daysi Ortiz, Kat Retana, Lorena Munoz), 2:44.08

200 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. P. Schwartz (Brighton); 2. KEAGHAN BANAITIS (RANGEVIEW), 2:15.08; 3. JULIE MALDONADO (RANGEVIEW), 2:18.86; 4. M. Stark (Brighton), 2:18.96; 5. V. Quintana (Northglenn), 2:22.04; 6. EMILY HAAG (RANGEVIEW), 2:23.47

B Final — 7. M. Burney (NG/Thor), 2:20.32; 8. A. Donnici (NG/Thor), 2:23.79; 9. BRITTANY WARD (RANGEVIEW), 2:25.90; 10. D. Kaufman (Brighton), 2:33.56; 11. B. Castaneda (Brighton), 2:38.47; 12. E. Fiore (NG/Thor), 2:41.64; Other Aurora results: 13. Allannah Staggs (HInkley), 2:45.22; 15. Erendira Tejada Tobar (Hinkley), 2:55.65; 16. Celia Loya (Gateway), 2:58.78; 17. Jenny Escareno (Hinkley), 2:59.60; 18. Bailey Garrison (Aurora Central), 3:15.34

200 yard indiv. medley: A Final — 1. M. Dent (Brighton), 2 minutes, 32.20 seconds; 2. H. Castillo (NG/Thor), 2:35.02; 3. A. Choury (NG/Thor), 2:39.47; 4. NIKKI MINIKUS (RANGEVIEW), 2:39.48; 5. LAUREN GRAFF (RANGEVIEW), 2:43.27; 6. SYDNEY COMET (RANGEVIEW), 2:44.54

B Final — 7. H. Mahaffey (NG/Thor), 2:45.45; 8. N. Grambert (NG/Thor), 2:50.59; 9. B. Kaufman (Brighton), 2:50.76; 10. Q. Hodge (Brighton), 2:51.26; 11. YULISSA CHAVEZ (HINKLEY), 3:02.08; 12. S. Soto (Adams City), 3:10.62; Other Aurora results: 13. Grayce Schettler (Rangeview), 3:05.32; 16. Destiny Gandara (Hinkley), 3:13.71; 17. Lauren Zugelder (Hinkley), 3:16.03; 18. Kat Retana (Aurora Central), 3:36.39

50 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. J. Pomrenke (Brighton), 25.58 seconds; 2. G. Gomez (NG/Thor), 26.27; 3. S. Ogden (Brighton), 27.44; 4. K. Binford (Brighton), 27.72; 5. LEIGHA KIRBY (GATEWAY), 28.43; 6. T. Patrick (Northglenn), 28.72

B Final — 7. F. Estrada (Brighton), 28.39; 8. AVERY HILL (RANGEVIEW), 28.89; T9. Alex Mauk (Northglenn), 28.95; T9. HALEY ZANT (RANGEVIEW), 28.95; 11. PEYTON BOGUE (RANGEVIEW), 30.77; 12. L. Renteria (Adams City), 31.08; Other Aurora results: 14. Reina Reyza (Hinkley), 31.15; 18. Chloe Cubbison (Rangeview), 32.58

1-meter diving: A Final — 1. Sarah Mortenson (Rangeview), 374.80 points; 3. Michelle Sanchez (Gateway), 237.35; 4. Lorena Munoz (Aurora Central), 237.20; 5. Aimee Nguyen (Hinkley), 226.95; 6. Beimnet Mulugeta (Rangeview), 209.80; 7. Laura Fletcher (Northglenn), 191.20; 8. Bailey Gould (Brighton), 189.05

100 yard butterfly: A Final — 1. JASMINE JOHNSON (RANGEVIEW), 1 minute, 5.74 seconds; 2. M. Dent (Brighton), 1:o7.77; 3. S. Molloy (NG/Thor), 1:11.36; 4. A. Donnici (NG/Thor), 1:15.39; 5. CHLOE CUBBISON (RANGEVIEW), 1:17.16; 6. TAMRY ROMERO (GATEWAY), 1:21.41

B Final — 7. A. Tantillo (Brighton), 1:18.97; 8. J. De La Cruz (Adams City), 1:19.08; 9. B. Swink (Brighton), 1:22.88; 10. MELISSA ALIHODZIC (GATEWAY), 1:25.53; 11. E. Sasin (Northglenn), 1:25.75; 12. S. Soto (Adams City), 1:30.74; Other Aurora results: 13. Yulissa Chavez (Hinkley), 1:24.54; 15. Alyssa Yamada (Rangeview), 1:27.49; 16. Lauren Zugelder (Hinkley), 1:31.83; 18. Micayla Zugelder (Hinkley), 1:36.43

100 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. J. Pomrenke (Brighton), 57.81 seconds; 2. S. Ogden (Brighton), 1:01.41; 3. H. Mahaffey (NG/Thor), 1:03.44; 4. M. Stark (Brighton), 1:03.49; 5. T. Patrick (NG/Thor), 1:03.70; 6. HALEY ZANT (RANGEVIEW), 1:03.94

B Final — 7. EMELY CANALES (HINKLEY), 1:03.57; 8. AVERY HILL (RANGEVIEW), 1:05.31; 9. BRITTANY WARD (RANGEVIEW), 1:06.89; 10. J. Tobias (NG/Thor), 1:08.18; 11. TOPTIM KELLY DUFFY (HINKLEY), 1:09.07; 12. ANDREA DURDIC (HINKLEY), 1:12.70; Other Aurora results: 14. Celeste Packer (Rangeview), 1:10.13; 15. Raiza Reyna (Hinkley), 1:12.67; 18. Lessley Garcia (Gateway), 1:18.39

500 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. KEAGHAN BANAITIS (RANGEVIEW), 6 minutes, 2.61 seconds; 2. S. Molloy (NG/Thor), 6:17.82; 3. H. Castillo (NG/Thor), 6:21.92; 4. NIKKI MINIKUS (RANGEVIEW), 6:25.28; 5. JULIE MALDONADO (RANGEVIEW), 6:25.59; 6. EMILY HAAG (RANGEVIEW), 6:27.91

B Final — 7. LEIGHA KIRBY (GATEWAY), 6:26.83; 8. A. Mauk (NG/Thor), 6:45.13; 9. E. Sasin (NG/Thor), 7:00.34; 10. D. Kaufman (Brighton), 7:08.55; 11. B. Castaneda (Brighton), 7:12.31; 12. M. Castaneda (Adams City), 7:21.61; Other Aurora results: 15. Erendira Tejada Tobar (Hinkley), 8:1138; 16. Angela Chavez (Hinkley), 8:16.94; 17. Leslie Bezanilla (Hinkley), 9:02.64

200 yard freestyle relay: A Final — 1. Brighton, 1 minute, 47.75 seconds; 2. RANGEVIEW (Jasmine Johnson, Peyton Bogue, Avery Hill, Haley Zant), 1:57.38; 3. Northglenn/Thornton 1:58.19; 4. HINKLEY (Toptim Kelly Duffy, Andrea Durdic, Raiza Reyna, Emely Canales), 2:03.78; 5. Adams City, 2:09.29; 6. GATEWAY (Celia Loya, Melissa Alihodzic, Kelli Sherman, Tamry Romero), 2:12.97

B Final — 7. Westminster, 2:18.25; 8. AURORA CENTRAL (Lorena Munoz, Amanda Olivas Palacios, Maria Mejia, Kat Retana), 2:46.82

100 yard backstroke: A Final — 1. P. Schwartz (Brighton), 1 minute, 3.95 seconds; 2. G. Gomez (NG/Thor), 1:07.02; 3. A. Tantillo (Brighton), 1:10.35; 4. V. Quintana (NG/Thor), 1:10.41; 5. LAUREN GRAFF (RANGEVIEW), 1:10.94; 6. K. Binford (Brighton), 1:14.29

B Final — 7. K. Pacheco (NG/Thor), 1:15.20; 8. ALYSSA YAMADA (RANGEVIEW), 1:15.85; 9. E. Fiore (NG/Thor), 1:17.18; 10. ANDREA DURDIC (HINKLEY), 1:21.09; 11. TOPTIM KELLY DUFFY (HINKLEY), 1:24.74; 12. MELISSA ALIHODZIC (GATEWAY), 1:28.38; Other Aurora results: 13. Clarissa Evans (Rangeview), 1:29.50; 15. Bailey Garrison (Aurora Central), 1:31.63; 16. Micayla Zugelder (Hinkley), 1:33.35; 17. Kelli Sherman (Gateway), 1:35.40; 18. Emily Hernandez (Hinkley), 1:35.57

100 yard breaststroke: A Final — 1. JASMINE JOHNSON (RANGEVIEW), 1 minute, 12.51 seconds; 2. SYDNEY COMET (RANGEVIEW), 1:21.23; 3. A Choury (NG/Thor), 1:21.72; 4. PEYTON BOGUE (RANGEVIEW), 1:24.01; 5. F. Estrada (Brighton), 1:24.36; 6. N. Grambert (NG/Thor), 1:25.47

B Final — 7. G. Dyson Roberts (NG/Thor), 1:22.60; 8. EMELY CANALES (HINKLEY), 1:24.66; 9. B. Kaufman (Brighton), 1:24.94; 10. Q. Hodge (Brighton), 1:27.09; 11. M. Burney (NG/Thor), 1:27.14; 12. BRITNEY GANDARA (HINKLEY), 1:29.04; Other Aurora results: 13. Faith McFann (Rangeview), 1:33.74; 15. Destiny Gandara (Hinkley), 1:36.30; 16. Daysi Ortiz (Aurora Central), 1:40.11; 17. Valeria Castaneda (Gateway), 1:40.85; 18. Christina Adams (Hinkley), 1:41.23

400 yard freestyle relay: A Final — 1. Northglenn/Thornton, 3 minutes, 58.03 seconds; 2. Brighton, 4:10.41; 3. RANGEVIEW (Avery Hill, Brittany Ward, Julie Maldonado, Keaghan Banaitis), 4:21.70; 4. HINKLEY (Toptim Kelly Duffy, Raiza Reyna, Andrea Durdic, Emely Canales), 4:39.90; 5. GATEWAY (Tamry Romero, Leigha Kirby, Celia Loya, Lessley Garcia), 4:53.12; 6. Adams City, 5:02.38

B Final — 7. Westminster, 5:17.50; 8. AURORA CENTRAL (Bailey Garrison, Maria Mejia, Amanda Olivas Palacios, Daysi Ortiz), 5:29.79