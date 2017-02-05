Girls Swimming: 2017 Continental “A” League Championships results

Regis Jesuit’s 200 yard freestyle relay team poses with their sixth-place ribbons at the Continental “A” League Championship girls swim meet on Feb. 5, 2017, at Heritage High School. The Raiders finished third as a team. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

LITTLETON | Team scores and individual results from the finals session of the 2017 Continental “A” League Championship girls swim meet held Feb. 4, 2017, at Heritage High School. Aurora team and individuals bold and uppercased:

2017 CONTINENTAL “A” LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP GIRLS SWIM MEET

Feb. 4 at Heritage High School

Team scores: 1. Rock Canyon 636 points; 2. Heritage 452; 3. REGIS JESUIT 384; 4. Douglas County 317; 5. Mountain Vista 302; 6. ThunderRidge 281; 7. Highlands Ranch 229; 8. Chaparral 223; 9. Legend 194; 10. Ponderosa 111

200 yard medley relay: A Final — 1. Rock Canyon, 1 minute, 47.82 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Heritage, 1:47.90 (5ASQT); 3. Mountain Vista, 1:49.70 (5ASQT); 4. Legend, 1:52.44 (5ASQT); 5. ThunderRidge, 1:53.63 (5ASQT); 6. Douglas County, 1:54.54 (5ASQT)

B Final — 7. Chaparral, 1:55.12 (5ASQT); 8. REGIS JESUIT (Dani Carr, Ava Leege, Ashlee Lewis, Franna Hutchens), 1:57.90 (5ASQT); 9. Ponderosa, 2:00.08 (5ASQT); 10. HIghlands Ranch, 2:04.52

200 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. K. Andrews (Heritage), 1 minute, 49.90 seconds (5ASQT) (League record, previous 1:50.43 by Andrews in 2016); 2. R. Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 1:58.02 (5ASQT); 3. K. Haworth (ThunderRidge), 1:58.40 (5ASQT); 4. K. Philbrick (Rock Canyon), 2:01.06 (5ASQT); 5. B. Nichols (Rock Canyon), 2:01.90 (5ASQT); 6. D. Roney (Highlands Ranch), 2:03.17

B Final — 7. TORI VALE (REGIS JESUIT), 2:00.50 (5ASQT); 8. G. Mortimer (Highlands Ranch), 2:03.27; 9. K. Whitmore (Mountain Vista), 2:03.99; 10. G. Haas (Rock Canyon), 2:05.51; 11. ALEXIS DEBEVER (REGIS JESUIT), 2:05.87; 12. AUDREY TRAINOR (REGIS JESUIT), 2:05.91; Other Regis Jesuit results: 14. Lauren Olczak, 2:07.37

200 yard indiv. medley: A Final — 1. N. Arky (Mountain Vista), 2 minutes, 8.08 seconds (5ASQT); 2. P. Van Law (ThunderRidge), 2:10.76 (5ASQT); 3. K. Harston (Heritage), 2:11.86 (5ASQT); 4. H. Dennis (Mountain Vista), 2:13.98 (5ASQT); 5. M. Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 2:14.37 (5ASQT); 6. M. Thomas (Rock Canyon), 2:18.43 (5ASQT)

B Final — 7. L. Kline (Chaparral), 2:17.64 (5ASQT); 8. C. McLeod (Douglas County), 2:19.12; 9. SOPHIA BRADAC (REGIS JESUIT), 2:19.77; 10. K. Rendel (Douglas County), 2:20.67; 11. S. Robinson (Rock Canyon), 2:21.02; 12. H. Waldmann (Chaparral), 2:21.11; Other Regis Jesuit results: 17. Courtney Vale, 2:24.36; 18. Katie Vaeth, 2:26.35

50 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. E. Litteken (Douglas County), 23.99 seconds (5ASQT); 2. J. Beckwith (Rock Canyon), 24.77 (5ASQT); 3. C. Linton (Legend), 25.02 (5ASQT); 4. S. Saddoris (Mountain Vista), 25.11 (5ASQT); 5. M. Coonts (Rock Canyon), 25.65 (5ASQT); 6. V. Villagran (Rock Canyon), 25.72 (5ASQT)

B Final — 7. A. Burton (Highlands Ranch), 24.79 (5ASQT); 8. M. Burks (Chaparral), 25.48 (5ASQT); 9. CJ Mitchell (Heritage), 25.60 (5ASQT); 10. A. Case (Rock Canyon), 25.63 (5ASQT); 11. NAI CARDENAS DURAN (REGIS JESUIT), 25.89; 12. ARIANA MITSUOKA (REGIS JESUIT), 26.28; Other Regis Jesuit results: 15. Franna Hutchens, 25.95; 16. Ashlee Lewis, 26.06

1-meter diving: A Final — 1. L. Barker (Douglas County), 506.70 points; 2. S. Tamborski (Douglas County), 463.20; 3. G. Wensuc (ThunderRidge), 451.20; 4. K. Chambo (Highlands Ranch), 426.30; 5. ANNE MARIE KENNY (REGIS JESUIT), 402.00; 6. A. Jones (ThunderRidge), 368.15; 7. E. Drazek (ThunderRidge), 366.65; 8. M. Murphy (ThunderRidge), 358.90; 9. S. Brown (Ponderosa), 355.00; 10. C. Hill (Douglas County), 316.75; 11. I. Bassock (Heritage), 307.05; 12. MADISON GRIGGS (REGIS JESUIT), 296.45; 13. E. Stuteville (Legend), 292.25; 14. C. Clark (Chaparal), 281.65; 15. S. Marchando (Rock Canyon), 274.35; 16. A. Dallakoti (Heritage), 270.35; 17. K. Moede (Legend), 265.40; 18. A. Palmer (ThunderRidge), 257.00

100 yard butterfly: A Final — 1. K. Andrews (Heritage), 55.58 seconds (5ASQT) (League record, previous 56.15 set by ThunderRidge’s Annie Ochitwa in 2015); 2. J. Beckwith (Rock Canyon), 58.25 (5ASQT); 3. V. Villagran (Rock Canyon), 59.21 (5ASQT); 4. A. Burton (Highlands Ranch), 59.43 (5ASQT); 5. P. Van Law (ThunderRidge), 59.72 (5ASQT); 6. M. Thomas (Rock Canyon), 1:01.06 (5ASQT)

B Final — 7. FRANNA HUTCHENS (REGIS JESUIT), 1:02.68; 8. S. DiCarlo (Rock Canyon), 1:02.90; 9. P. Feeder (Legend), 1:03.07; 10. MIRIAM SKARI (REGIS JESUIT), 1:03.35; 11. NAI CARDENAS DURAN (REGIS JESUIT), 1:03.50; 12. DANI CARR (REGIS JESUIT), 1:04.37

100 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. H. Dennis (Mountain Vista), 53.85 seconds (5ASQT); 2. C. Mitchell (Heritage), 54.90 (5ASQT); 3. E. Spotts (Heritage), 55.02 (5ASQT); 4. S. Saddoris (Mountain Vista), 55.27 (5ASQT); 5. M. Coonts (Rock Canyon), 55.79 (5ASQT); 6. P. Croston (ThunderRidge), 57.27

B Final — 7. S. Moden (Legend), 56.61; 8. M. Kiefer (Heritage), 56.81; 9. CARLY BEHRENDT (REGIS JESUIT), 56.85; 10. K. Jasunas (Mountain Vista), 56.91; 11. CLAIRE BRENNAN (REGIS JESUIT), 56.94; 12. ARIANA MITSUOKA (REGIS JESUIT), 57.50

500 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. K. Harston (Heritage), 5 minutes, 14.89 seconds (5ASQT); 2. K. Philbrick (Rock Canyon), 5:19.58 (5ASQT); 3. R. Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 5:23.93 (5ASQT); 4. B. Nichols (Rock Canyon), 5:29.95 (5ASQT); 5. C. McLeod (Douglas County), 5:36.08; 6. G. Mortimer (Highlands Ranch), 5:39.92

B Final — 7. D. Roney (Highlands Ranch), 5:26.61 (5ASQT); 8. G. Haas (Rock Canyon), 5:30.40 (5ASQT); 9. AUDREY TRAINOR (REGIS JESUIT), 5:30.76 (5ASQT); 10. L. Kline (Chaparral), 5:34.26; 11. LAUREN OLCZAK (REGIS JESUIT), 5:44.28; 12. ISALINA COLSMAN (REGIS JESUIT), 6:48.11

200 yard freestyle relay: A Final — 1. Heritage, 1 minute 38.02 seconds (5ASQT) (League record, previous 1:38.16 set by Heritage in 2015); 2. Rock Canyon, 1:42.32 (5ASQT); 3. Chaparral, 1:42.98 (5ASQT); 4. Mountain Vista, 1:43.86 (5ASQT); 5. Highlands Ranch, 1:44.16 (5ASQT); 6. REGIS JESUIT (Nai Cardenas Duran, Amanda Marsh, Isalina Colsman, Franna Hutchens), 1:44.41 (5ASQT)

B Final — 7. Douglas County, 1:45.20 (5ASQT); 8. Legend, 1:47.90 (5ASQT); 9. Ponderosa, 1:47.92 (5ASQT); 10. ThunderRidge, 1:51.40

100 yard backstroke: A Final — 1. E. Litteken (Douglas County), 55.11 seconds (Automatic All-American) (5ASQT); 2. M. Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 57.24 (5ASQT); 3. K. Haworth (ThunderRidge), 59.86 (5ASQT); 4. S. DiCarlo (Rock Canyon), 1:01.36 (5ASQT); 5. M. Burks (Chaparral), 1:01.47 (5ASQT); 6. L. VanFleet (Ponderosa), 1:02.24 (5ASQT)

B Final — 7. L. Hunt (Heritage), 1:00.99 (5ASQT); 8. HADLEY TEMPLIN (REGIS JESUIT), 1:01.22 (5ASQT); 9. IZZIE CAPRA (REGIS JESUIT), 1:01.88; 10. DANI CARR (REGIS JESUIT), 1:02.71 (5ASQT); 11. C. Robinson (Rock Canyon), 1:04.04; 12. P. Croston (ThunderRidge), 1:04.54

100 yard breaststroke: A Final — 1. E. Spotts (Heritage), 1 minute, 5.82 seconds (5ASQT); 2. N. Arky (Mountain Vista), 1:06.66 (5ASQT); 3. C. Linton (Legend), 1:10.21 (5ASQT); 4. G. Ostrander (Heritage), 1:11.06 (5ASQT); 5. M. Orgill (Rock Canyon), 1:11.80 (5ASQT); 6. S. Robinson (Rock Canyon), 1:12.26 (5ASQT)

B Final — 7. A. Koenig (Douglas County), 1:12.26 (5ASQT); 8. Ha. Waldmann (Chaparral), 1:12.58 (5ASQT); 9. He. Waldmann (Chaparral), 1:12.59 (5ASQT); 10. E. Shumate (Douglas County), 1:12.65; 11. CALA RENEHAN (REGIS JESUIT), 1:13.85; 12. CARLY BEHRENDT (REGIS JESUIT), 1:14.06

400 yard freestyle relay: A Final — 1. Heritage, 3 minutes, 35.23 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Rock Canyon, 3:36.68 (5ASQT); 3. Legend, 3:46.06 (5ASQT); 4. ThunderRidge, 3:47.23 (5ASQT); 5. REGIS JESUIT (Isalina Colsman, Nai Duran Cardenas, Ashlee Lewis, Hadley Templin), 3:47.88 (5ASQT); 6. Mountain Vista, 3:47.99 (5ASQT)

B Final — 7. Highlands Ranch, 3:48.90 (5ASQT); 8. Chaparral, 3:55.14 (5ASQT); 9. Douglas County, 3:55.30 (5ASQT); 10. Ponderosa, 4:14.34