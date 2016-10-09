Softball: Regular season wrapped up Saturday, playoff fields revealed Monday

Senior Skylar Higens and the Cherokee Trail softball team finished No. 3 in the final Class 5A RPI standings after the regular season ended on Oct. 8. The Cougars are in line to host a 5A regional tournament on Oct. 15 and will find out their postseason path on Oct. 10. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The softball regular season is in the books and Aurora teams will find out their path to the state softball tournament Monday.

Saturday marked the final day of play and solidified the RPI (Ratings Percentage Index) formula that is used to determine the 32 qualifiers for the Class 5A and 4A regional fields.

In 5A, Aurora has two teams that finished in the top five overall in RPI in Cherokee Trail — No. 3 with a 16-3 overall record — and No. 5 Eaglecrest, which finished 15-4. Both are in position to play host to regional tournaments on Oct. 15 and both are likely to choose the Aurora Sports Park as the venue.

Grandview and Smoky Hill — both 5A state tournament qualifier last season — also have qualified for the 5A regionals as the No. 22 and No. 27 teams in the final RPI. The Wolves, who dropped their regular season finale to No. 14 Brighton, finished 9-10 overall, while the Buffaloes checked in at 10-9.

In 4A, Vista PEAK finished the season with a 10-9 record and actually moved from the No. 33 spot to No. 32. Though they have a spot in the top 32, the Bison are likely to end up just outside of the postseason, however, as No. 40 Canon City must make the field as the second automatic qualifier from the Colorado Springs Metro League.

Each league has a prescribed number of automatic qualifiers.

Visit aurorasentinel.com Monday for regional pairings and schedules.

CLASS 5A FINAL RPI STANDINGS (top 32)



1. Broomfield (17-2), 0.671 RPI; 2. Grand Junction Central (16-2-1), 0.647; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL (16-3), 0.642; 4. Douglas County (15-4), 0.640; 5. EAGLECREST (15-4), 0.636; 6. Legend (14-4-1), 0.629; 7. Arvada West (13-5-1), 0.620; 8. Loveland (13-6), 0.615; 9. Rocky Mountain (14-5), 0.605; 10. Fossil Ridge (15-4), 0.604; 11. Dakota Ridge (11-8), 0.600; 12. Ralston Valley (11-7), 0.592; 13. Prairie View (16-3), 0.590; 14. Brighton (16-3), 0.587; 15. Fort Collins (12-7), 0.586; 16. Legacy (13-6), 0.585; 17. Castle View (11-7-1), 0.582; 18. ThunderRidge (13-6), 0.571; 19. Columbine (9-10), 0.567; 20. Rock Canyon (10-9), 0.563; 21. Mountain Vista (12-7), 0.561; 22. GRANDVIEW (9-10), 0.559; 23. Poudre (10-9), 0.553; 24. Mountain Range (10-9), 0.552; 25. Fruita Monument (11-8), 0.547; 26. Cherry Creek (9-10), 0.546; 27. SMOKY HILL (10-9), 0.530; 28. Chatfield (7-12), 0.529; 29. Horizon (8-11), 0.524; 30. Vista Ridge (10-8-1), 0.523; 31. Northglenn (11-8), 0.518; 32. Pomona (9-10), 0.514; Other Aurora rankings: 43. Regis Jesuit (5-14), 0.475; 54. Rangeview (5-13), 0.403; 56. Overland (4-16), 0.391; 59. Aurora Central (3-12), 0.336; 61. Gateway (1-15), 0.326; 62. Hinkley (0-17), 0.291

CLASS 4A FINAL RPI STANDINGS (top 32)

1. Erie (19-0), 0.664; 2. Mullen (13-3-1), 0.645; 3. Valor Christian (18-1), 0.643; 4. Pueblo West (15-3), 0.642; 5. Wheat Ridge (13-6), 0.615; 6. Mountain View (16-3), 0.598; 7. Silver Creek (16-3), 0.589; 8. Conifer (15-4), 0.587; 9. Elizabeth (16-3), 0.586; 10. Air Academy (14-4), 0.586; 11. Frederick (12-7), 0.586; 12. Thomas Jefferson (17-2), 0.586; 13. Discovery Canyon (12-7), 0.581; 14. Pueblo Central (12-7), 0.574; 15. Pueblo South (10-8-1), 0.573; 16. Golden (14-5), 0.571; 17. Berthoud (12-7), 0.567; 18. Thompson Valley (14-5), 0.557; 19. D’Evelyn (12-7), 0.546; 20. Pueblo County (13-6), 0.545; 21. Rifle (14-5), 0.538; 22. Ponderosa (9-10), 0.532; 23. Falcon (9-10), 0.531; 24. Holy Family (11-8), 0.530; 25. Windsor (10-9), 0.523; 26. Longmont (11-7), 0.519; 27. Evergreen (11-8), 0.513; 28. Pueblo Centennial (6-12-1), 0.511; 29. Arvada (11-8), 0.506; 30. Pueblo East (7-12), 0.497; 31. Niwot (9-10), 0.496; 32. VISTA PEAK (10-9), 0.488