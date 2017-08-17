Softball: Key dates, information for 2017 season

Smoky Hill’s Kayla Banks hit a sparkling .610 last season and is expected to be a huge part of what the Buffaloes do during the 2017 softball season. Banks is a returning All-Centennial League first team selection and one of many Aurora players to watch in 2017. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Key dates and information for the 2017 Aurora softball season:

2017 AURORA SOFTBALL SEASON

Key Dates: Aug. 14 — Practice begins; Aug. 18 — Regular season begins; Oct. 7 — Regular season completed; Oct. 14 — 3A-5A regional tournaments; Oct. 20-21 — 3A-5A state tournament (Aurora Sports Park)

Regional qualifying: Class 5A — Fourteen automatic state qualifiers plus 18 at-large teams as determined by a seeding committee for field of 32, divided into eight four-team regionals; Class 4A — Sixteen automatic qualifiers plus 16 at-large teams as determined by a seeding committee for a field of 32

Aurora leagues: Centennial League — Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill; Continental League — Regis Jesuit; EMAC — Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK

Aurora coaches: Aurora Central — George Campos; Cherokee Trail — Caley Mitchell; Eaglecrest — Yvette Hendrian; Hinkley (co-op with Gateway) — Chris Schmitt; Overland — Omar Garcia; Rangeview — Paul Reil; Regis Jesuit — Merideth Feik; Smoky Hill — BJ Kingsbaker; Vista PEAK — Eddie Sanchez

2016 records: Aurora Central 4-12 overall (3-6 in EMAC); Cherokee Trail 22-3 overall (6-1 in Centennial League); Eaglecrest 19-5 overall (5-2 in Centennial League); Gateway 1-15 overall (1-8 in EMAC); Grandview 10-12 overall (3-4 in Centennial League); Hinkley 0-17 overall (0-10 in EMAC); Overland 4-16 overall (0-7 in Centennial League); Rangeview 5-13 overall (3-7 in EMAC); Regis Jesuit 5-14 overall (2-8 in Continental League); Smoky Hill 11-11 overall (2-5 in Centennial League); Vista PEAK 10-9 overall (5-4 in EMAC

Returning all-conference selections: Kayla Banks, INF/P, Smoky Hill, sr. (All-Centennial League first team); Emily Botkin, OF, Smoky Hill, sr. (All-Centennial League second team); Jackie Cal, P/INF, Regis Jesuit, jr. (All-Continental League first team); Dani Chaney, C, Vista PEAK, jr. (All-EMAC second team); Braelyne Crenshaw, P/INF, Eaglecrest, sr. (All-Centennial League first team); Ayla Davis, P, Visat PEAK, sr. (All-EMAC second team); Bailey Garrison, INF, Aurora Central, jr. (All-EMAC second team); Lexi Gillen, INF, Cherokee Trail, sr. (All-Centennial League second team); Sophie Herrera, INF, Grandview, sr. (All-Centennial League first team); Jacqueline Ley, Util., Grandview, soph. (All-Centennial League second team); Izzy Macias, C, Regis Jesuit, jr. (All-Continental League second team); Megan Medhus, C, Cherokee Trail, sr. (All-Centennial League second team); Taryn Moan, INF, Grandview, jr. (All-Centennial League second team); Brandee Morris, C, Eaglecrest, sr. (All-Centennial League first team); Morgan Quimby, INF, Grandview, sr. (All-Centennial League second team); Emilie Roberts, C/P, Smoky Hill, sr. (All-Centennial League first team); Rachel Sabourin, INF, Eaglecrest, jr. (All-Centennial League first team); Ashley Vallejos, P, Grandview, sr. (All-Centennial League second team); Rylee Waggoner, OF, Eaglecrest, jr. (All-Centennial League first team)

Other Aurora players to watch: Emily Adler, INF, Vista PEAK, sr.; Haley Albers, UTIL, Cherokee Trail, sr.; Shayelyn Allen, INF, Eaglecrest, jr.; Birungi Balijahe, P, Aurora Central, sr.; Jordan Clanton, UTIL, Rangeview, jr.; Haley Collins, OF, Cherokee Trail, sr.; Delanie Cox, INF, Cherokee Trail, jr.; Delaney Daughenbaugh, OF, Grandview, jr.; Stephanie Davis, INF/OF, Hinkley, jr.; Andrea Fuentes, P, Hinkley, jr.; Rebekah Hale, Regis Jesuit, sr.; Mackenzie Hochstetler, P, Eaglecrest, sr.; Hannah Jensen, INF, Eaglecrest, sr.; Cameron Lyons, INF, Smoky Hill, soph.; Mireya Marquez, P/INF, Rangeview, sr.; Gracie Martinez, P, Overland, jr.; Ashley Quinn, P, Cherokee Trail, fr.; Kaitlynn “KT” Roenfeldt, OF, Cherokee Trail, jr.; Katie Russell, UTIL, Vista PEAK, jr.; Kayla Russell, UTIL, Vista PEAK, jr.; Brandie Smith, INF, Overland, soph.; Kailey Wilson, INF, Eaglecrest, sr.; Paige Wood, OF, Smoky Hill, sr.; Yasmine Ybarra, INF/C, Smoky Hill, soph.