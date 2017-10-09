Softball: Final 2017 Class 5A RPI standings

AURORA | Final Class 5A RPI standings for the 2017 season ahead of the 32-team regional playoffs. The formula comprises winning percentage, opponents’ winning percentage and opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

SOFTBALL: 2017 FINAL CLASS 5A RPI STANDINGS

2017 CLASS 5A FINAL RPI STANDINGS

1. EAGLECREST (18-1), 0.681382; 2. Brighton (18-1), 0.653166; 3. Arvada West (16-3), 0.649676; 4. Legacy (16-3), 0.628849; 5. Prairie View (16-3), 0.620068; 6. Fossil Ridge (17-2), 0.613786; 7. Columbine (13-6), 0.612381; 8. Rock Canyon (13-6), 0.604431; 9. Legend (12-7), 0.601159; 10. Grand Junction Central (15-4), 0.599449; 11. Northglenn (15-4), 0.590625; 12. Broomfield (13-6), 0.587112; 13. Douglas County (11-8), 0.577858; 14. ThunderRidge (15-4), 0.574345; 15. SMOKY HILL (11-8), 0.572365; 16. CHEROKEE TRAIL (11-8), 0.572125; 17. Mountain Vista (15-4), 0.571962; 18. Loveland (12-7), 0.568225; 19. Mountain Range (13-6), 0.567161; 20. GRANDVIEW (8-11), 0.566806; 21. Rocky Mountain (11-8), 0.566350; 22. Cherry Creek (9-10), 0.565756; 23. Castle View (11-7-1), 0.560369; 24. Fort Collins (10-9), 0.559559; 25. Pomona (12-7), 0.558772; 26. Vista Ridge (12-7), 0.553379; 27. Grand Junction (10-9), 0.540680; 28. Horizon (8-11), 0.532474; 29. Chatfield (9-10), 0.532059; 30. REGIS JESUIT (8-11), 0.528348; 31. Ralston Valley (6-12-1), 0.522253; 32. Poudre (8-10), 0.517416; 33. Westminster (8-10), 0.515441; 34. Dakota Ridge (6-13), 0.514864; 35. Bear Creek (10-9), 0.512703; 36. Pine Creek (13-6), 0.512649; 37. Fruita Monument (7-12), 0.505655; 38. Arapahoe (10-9), 0.504034; 39. Rampart (13-6), 0.484110; 40. Chaparral (6-13), 0.481327; 41. Fairview (6-12), 0.471581; 42. Greeley West (7-12), 0.467654; 43. Denver East (11-8), 0.467075; 44. Doherty (10-9), 0.465058; 45. Lakewood (3-16), 46. Thornton (8-11), 0.477102; 47. Highlands Ranch (3-15), 0.443917; 48. Heritage (1-18), 0.431291; 49. Adams City (5-13), 0.427853; 50. OVERLAND (6-12), 0.425915; 51. Denver South (10-9), 0.422105; 52. Fountain-Fort Carson (9-10), 0.415898; 53. RANGEVIEW (7-12), 0.414895; 54. Liberty (4-15), 0.388862; 55. Monarch (2-15), 0.385301; 56. Coronado (3-15), 0.382599; 57. Far Northeast Warriors (6-13), 0.376950; 58. Lincoln (4-15), 0.374012; 59. Boulder (3-16), 0.373212); 60. Palmer (3-16), 0.366321; 61. AURORA CENTRAL (3-16), 0.341812; 62. HINKLEY (0-17), 0.323563

36. Vista PEAK (9-10), 0.485395