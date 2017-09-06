Softball: Eaglecrest rallies to deal Fossil Ridge its first loss of season

Eaglecrest junior Rachel Sabourin smiles as she is congratulated by coach Yvette Hendrian after she hit a three-run triple during the fourth inning of the Raptors’ 7-2 non-league softball win over visiting Fossil Ridge on Sept. 5, 2017, at Jennifer Moreland Field. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

CENTENNIAL | Sooner or later, the bats always seem to come alive for the Eaglecrest softball team, no matter the opponent.

The Raptors trailed previously undefeated Fossil Ridge by two runs going into the fourth inning of a high-powered non-league contest Tuesday afternoon at Jennifer Moreland Field until the offense woke up as usual.

A four-run fourth inning rally followed by a late three-run home run from senior Kailey Wilson delivered a 7-2 victory that moved Eaglecrest to 8-1 on the season. Coach Yvette Hendrian’s Raptors pounded out 11 hits to top a SaberCats team that has been one of 5A’s best in recent years.

Senior Braelyne Crenshaw overcame a bumpy early start to pick up her fifth win of the season for Eaglecrest, which came in off a strong showing at the Erie Tournament of Champions.

Crenshaw got a pop up to end a scoring threat from Fossil Ridge (6-1) in the top of the fourth inning, then led off the bottom half of the inning with a single up the middle.

Anna Keefe bunted pinch runner Isabelle Coffman to second and she went to third on Maddie Unrein’s grounder to second base. With two outs, senior Alicia Fraire dropped a run-scoring double over the head of the SaberCats’ center fielder to pull Eaglecrest within 2-1 and the Raptors loaded the bases on Brandee Morris’ walk after a long at-bat and Shayelyn Allen’s rifle-shot single.

Junior Rachel Sabourin, Eaglecrest’s RBI leader, stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and with two strikes powered a ball that bounced to the wall in right field to clear the bases.

Wilson tied Sabourin for the team lead with her third home run in the sixth inning to give the Raptors plenty of breathing room.

Eaglecrest plays at Chaparral at 4 p.m. Friday.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

EAGLECREST 7, FOSSIL RIDGE 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Fossil Ridge 002 000 0 — 2 7 1

Eaglecrest 000 403 x — 7 11 1