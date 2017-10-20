Softball: Eaglecrest powers way into semifinals of Class 5A state tournament with two big wins

The Eaglecrest softball team greets senior Braelyne Crenshaw (34) at home plate after her home run during the Raptors’ 12-2 win over Rocky Mountain in the opening round of the Class 5A state softball tournament on Oct. 20, 2017, at the Aurora Sports Park. Eaglecrest homered three times in the win over the Lobos and once in a 15-1 quarterfinal win over Pomona to make Saturday’s semifinals. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Yvette Hendrian has had her Eaglecrest softball team work extensively on visualization during the 2017 season.

With two victories Friday at the Class 5A state tournament at the Aurora Sports Park, the Raptors can begin to envision what it’s like to hoist the state championship trophy.

Top-seeded Eaglecrest ripped past Rocky Mountain and Pomona by scores of 12-2 and 15-1 to move in Saturday’s semifinals, where they’ll face sixth-seeded Fossil Ridge at 10 a.m. for the right to play in the 1:30 p.m. state championship game.

The Raptors (22-1) trailed the 16th-seeded Lobos by a run after 1/2 an inning in the opening game, but were in command the rest of the way in that game and for the entire day.

Junior Shayelyn Allen ripped a three-run home run followed by a grand slam as part of a 4-for-4 day to lead the way in an opening victory.

Eaglecrest attacked eighth-seeded Pomona — which got a walk-off win over No. 9 Brighton in the opening round — and scored at least three runs in all four of its at-bats on its way to a five-inning victory.

Senior Braelyn Crenshaw scattered six hits and allowed one run to the Panthers on the mound, part of a day in which she combined with senior Mackenzie Hochstetler to allow just three runs in 11 innings.

