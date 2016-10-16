Softball: Cherokee Trail’s walk-off win against Brighton ends 5A state tournament drought

Cherokee Trail catcher Megan Medhus, center, applies the tag on Brighton’s Rylie Schmeh as she slides into home plate during the top of the seventh inning of the Cougars’ 6-5 win over the Bulldogs in the Class 5A Region 5 championship game on Oct. 15, 2016, at the Aurora Sports Park. Schmeh was called out on a throw home from Lexi Gillen. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Down 4-0 to Brighton just one inning into the Class 5A Region 5 championship game, it would have been easy for the Cherokee Trail softball team to see it as the latest thing that might keep them out of the 5A state tournament yet again.

Members of the Cherokee Trail softball team celebrate after Delanie Cox, bottom right, scored the winning run in a 6-5 victory over Brighton on Oct. 15. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

But coach Caley Mitchell’s team banished those thoughts and began to chip away bit by bit against the Bulldogs over the subsequent innings at the Aurora Sports Park and rallied all the way back for a walk-off 6-5 victory.

Sophomore Delanie Cox raced home on a wild pitch to score the winning run and send Cherokee Trail to the 5A state tournament for the first time since 2012. The Cougars — who blanked Pine Creek 15-0 in the regional opener — improved to 18-3 and earned one of the 16 spots in the Oct. 21-22 state tournament at the same location.

Cherokee Trail went into the bottom of the seventh in a tie ballgame with Brighton thanks to defense, as junior second baseman Lexi Gillen threw out out Brighton’s Rylie Schmeh at home plate in the top of the inning.

The Cougars’ winning rally started when Cox singled and made it to second on an errant throw. Senior Sonoma Olson dropped a flare into the outfield for another single, with Cox stopping at third.

The Bulldogs intentionally walked Gillen to load the bases, then Brighton pitcher Hailie Litwin launched a pitch that bounced off her catcher and bounded to the backstop, allowing Cox to touch home plate.

Brighton, the No. 14 seed, rebounded from the loss to grab the other state qualifying spot from the region when it downed eighth-seeded Columbine 7-2.

REGION 5 (at Aurora Sports Park)

Game 1: NO. 3 CHEROKEE TRAIL 15, No. 30 Pine Creek 0; Game 2: No. 14 Brighton 12, No. 19 Columbine 0; Game 3: NO. 3 CHEROKEE TRAIL 6, No. 14 Brighton 5 (CHEROKEE TRAIL qualifies for 5A state tournament); Game 4: No. 19 Columbine 8, No. 30 Pine Creek 3; Game 5: No. 14 Brighton 7, No. 8 Columbine 2 (Brighton qualifies for 5A state tournament)