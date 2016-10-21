Softball: Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest to square off in semifinals at 5A state tournament

Cherokee Trail senior Chloe Knapp (8) is greeted at home plate by teammates after her walk-off grand slam lifted the Cougars to a 7-4 win over Rock Canyon at the 2016 Class 5A state softball tournament on Oct. 21, 2016, at the Aurora Sports Park. Cherokee Trail advanced to a state semifinal game against rival Eaglecrest on Oct. 22. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Though a rematch between the Cherokee Trail and Eaglecrest softball teams seemed quite possible when the Class 5A state tournament bracket came out, but the way the Cougars and Raptors made it happen was far from predictable.

Moments after coach Yvette Hendrian’s Eaglecrest team wrapped up a fairly drama-free 5-2 win over Fort Collins at the Aurora Sports Park, senior Chloe Knapp hit a walk-off grand slam to slingshot Cherokee Trail past Rock Canyon 7-4.

The second-seeded Cougars and third-seeded Raptors both advanced through the bottom half of the 5A bracket and will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the winner taking on the winner of the other semifinal between top-seeded Broomfield and No. 12 Fossil Ridge.

Cherokee Trail — in the 5A state tournament for the first time since 2012 — seeks its first trip to the state championship game, while Eaglecrest is aiming for its first state final since 2005.

The Cougars topped the Raptors 8-1 in the Centennial League finale for both teams.

Coach Caley Mitchell’s Cherokee Trail team also had a nailbiter in its opening round contest, but in a different manner than against Legacy.

The Cougars built an 11-3 lead over No. 15 Legacy and could have ended the game with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Cougars were unable to invoke the 10-run mercy rule and watched the Lightning nearly come all the way back.

Thanks to some Cherokee Trail defensive miscues, Legacy pulled as close as 11-10 in the top of the seventh and had the bases loaded with two outs before junior Lexi Gillen smothered a hard-hit ground ball to second base and threw out the runner to seal a 11-10 victory.

Coach Yvette Hendrian’s Eaglecrest team also built a big lead against No. 14 Brighton with eight runs over the first two innings — with Hannah Jensen providing a three-run home run in the first inning and Rachel Sabourin hitting a solo shot in the second inning — but never let the Bulldogs back in and won 10-2.

2016 CLASS 5A STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

At Aurora Sports Park (Complex B)

Semifinals, Oct. 22

No. 12 Fossil Ridge (19-5) vs. No. 1 Broomfield (21-2), 10 a.m.

NO. 3 EAGLECREST (19-4) vs. NO. 2 CHEROKEE TRAIL (20-3), 10 a.m.

Championship, Oct. 22

Semifinals winners, 1:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Oct. 21

No. 1 Broomfield 12, No. 9 Douglas County 4

No. 12 Fossil Ridge 6, No. 4 Loveland 3

NO. 3 EAGLECREST 5, No. 6 Fort Collins 2

NO. 2 CHEROKEE TRAIL 7, No. 7 Rock Canyon 4

First round, Oct. 21

Upper bracket

No. 1 Broomfield 16, No. 16 Cherry Creek 1 (5 inn.)

No. 9 Douglas County 10, No. 8 Mountain Range 0 (5 inn.)

No. 4 Loveland 10, No. 13 Ralston Valley 1

No. 12 Fossil Ridge 5, No. 5 Dakota Ridge 3

Lower bracket

NO. 3 EAGLECREST 10, No. 14 Brighton 2



No. 6 Fort Collins 5, No. 11 Legend 3

NO. 2 CHEROKEE TRAIL 11, No. 15 Legacy 10



No. 7 Rock Canyon 3, No. 10 Grand Junction Central 2