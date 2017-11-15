Softball: 2017 All-EMAC teams

Versatile junior Kayla Russell transferred into Vista PEAK from Arvada West and earned All-EMAC first team honors for the 2017 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City players (from Aurora Central, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and those from other schools selected to the All-East Metro Athletic Conference softball teams for the 2017 season:

Aurora Central junior Bailey Garrison earned All-EMAC second team accolades for the 2017 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

2017 ALL-EAST METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selection: Kayla Russell, jr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Jill Bishop, jr., Chloe Doyle, soph., Tori Haug, soph., Halie Litwin, jr. and Sarah Tiffany, soph., Brighton; Milli Lucero, sr. and Tori Quintana, sr., Northglenn; Haley Morgan, sr., Camryn Mullen, jr., Sarah Stamps, sr. and Brooklyn Trujillo, sr., Prairie View; Jennifer Westling, sr., Thornton; Maya Galicia, sr., Westminster

Player of the Year: Brooklyn Trujillo, Prairie View. Pitcher of the Year: Halie Litwin, Brighton. Coach of the Year: Marty Stricklett, Brighton

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Bailey Garrison, jr., Aurora Central; Yamilet Corral, jr., Rangeview; Dani Chaney, jr. and Katie Russell, jr., Vista PEAK

Rangeview junior Yamilet Corral worked her way onto the All-EMAC second team for the 2017 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Other selections: Sierra Gutierrez, sr., Adams City; Angel Mollel, soph., Brighton; Jaide Bucher, sr., Analiese Rodriguez, jr. and Sidney Wilson, soph., Northglenn; Nevaeh Ramirez, soph. and Danielle Woolsey, sr., Prairie View; Kaylee Herring, sr. and Kori Rhoads, soph, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Birungi Balijahe, sr., Aurora Central; Stephanie Davis, jr. Aaliyah Jones. fr. and Mi Nai San, soph., Hinkley; Jordan Clanton, jr., Rangeview

Other selections: Haylee Bowen, fr. and Alejandra Pena, sr., Adams City; Lexi Apodaca, soph., Courtney Beck, jr., MacKenzi Kroll, jr., Rachel Morris, jr. and Joslin Saenz, sr., Brighton; Callissa Lucero, jr., Northglenn; Demi Woolsey, fr., Prairie View; Danielle Gonzales, sr., Thornton; Aylin Baeza, jr., Jacee Casebolt, jr. and Savannah Garcia, jr., Westminster