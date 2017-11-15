Softball: 2017 All-Continental League teams

Regis Jesuit junior catcher Izzy Macias, left, led the Raiders in batting average (.426), hits (26) and RBI (17) on her way to All-Continental League first team honors for the 2017 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City players (from Regis Jesuit) and those from other schools selected to the All-Continental League softball teams for the 2017 season:

2017 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE SOFTBALL TEAMS

Regis Jesuit junior pitcher Jackie Cal earned her way onto the All-Continental League second team for the 2017 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selection: Izzy Macias (C), jr., Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Adrienne Visintine (OF), sr., Chaparral; Alley Kim (3B), jr., Abbey Montoya (SS), sr. and Savanna Reiners (P), jr., Douglas County; Olivia Bradley (CF), jr., Payton Lincavage (SS), jr. and Alyssa Nunn (LF), sr., Legend; Reggie Gaglione (3B), sr., Shelby Lamkin (SS), sr., Claire Noyes (CF), sr. and Ashlee Seltzer (1B), sr., Rock Canyon; Erin Kerby (P/SS), sr., Rebecca Gonzales (1B), sr., Sarah Johnson (OF), sr., Annie Rouke (OF), jr., and Kennady Warder (C), soph., Mountain Vista; Cassidy Pitts (C), sr. and Julia Qualteri (P), jr., Ponderosa; Rachel Bean (P), sr. and Bridgette Strobl (C), jr., ThunderRidge

Player of the Year: Erin Kerby, Mountain Vista. Coach of the Year: Dane Craig, Douglas County. Sportsmanship Team(s) of the Year: Heritage, ThunderRidge.

Regis Jesuit freshman Carlie Jo Caldwell played her way onto the All-Continental League second team as a utility player for the 2017 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Jackie Cal (P), jr., Carlie Jo Caldwell (Util), fr. and Chloe Valdez (SS), fr., Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Alexa Cordes (2B), jr., Haley Hoy (P), soph., Kiah Parker (SS), jr. and Anna Vairma (OF), sr., Castle View; Moranda Ramey (OF), jr., Chaparral; Katie Hilsman (C), soph. and Abby Stallcup (OF), jr., Douglas County; Gabby Johnson (P/Util), sr., Highlands Ranch; Zoey LeCompte (P), jr., Bella Mumford (P), fr., Cailey Oldemeyer (2B), jr. and Hailee Swanson (3B), sr., Legend; Makayla Hoselton (P/DP), sr., Mountain Vista; Audrey Burt (P), fr., Katie Dack-Howell (C), fr., Erin Keen (LF), soph. and Megan Seltzer (P), soph., Rock Canyon; Brooke Ballard (2B), soph., Amanda Hedges (SS), jr. and Hannah Stanley (3B), sr., ThunderRidge