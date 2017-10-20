Softball: 2017 Class 5A state tournament results, schedule

Members of the Eaglecrest softball team hold up four fingers to signify their trip to the semifinals of the 2017 Class 5A state softball tournament. The Raptors play at 10 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2017, at the Aurora Sports Park. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Results and schedule for the 2017 Class 5A state softball tournament Oct. 20-21, 2017, at the Aurora Sports Park. Will be updated. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

SOFTBALL: 2017 CLASS 5A STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS

At Aurora Sports Park

Championship, Oct. 21 (Complex B)

Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals, Oct. 21 (Complex B)

No. 10 Legend vs. No. 3 Legacy, 10 a.m.

No. 4 Fossil Ridge vs. NO. 1 EAGLECREST, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinals, Oct. 20

NO. 1 EAGLECREST 15, No. 8 Pomona 1 (5 inn.)

No. 4 Fossil Ridge 4, No. 5 Columbine 1

No. 3 Legacy 7, No. 6 Loveland 2

No. 10 Legend 3, No. 2 Arvada West 2

First round, Oct. 20

NO. 1 EAGLECREST 12, No. 16 Rocky Mountain 2 (6 inn.)

No. 8 Pomona 7, No. 9 Brighton 6

No. 4 Fossil Ridge 13, No. 13 Grand Junction Central 9

No. 5 Columbine 2, No. 12 Douglas County 1

No. 3 Legacy 10, No. 14 ThunderRidge 4

No. 6 Loveland 3, No. 11 Prairie View 0

No. 2 Arvada West 5, No. 15 Mountain Vista 3

No. 10 Legend 16, No. 7 Cherry Creek 3 (5 inn.)