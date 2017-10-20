Softball: 2017 Class 5A state tournament results, schedule

AURORA | Results and schedule for the 2017 Class 5A state softball tournament Oct. 20-21, 2017, at the Aurora Sports Park. Will be updated. Aurora team bold and uppercased:
2017 CLASS 5A STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
At Aurora Sports Park
Championship, Oct. 21 (Complex B)
Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Oct. 21 (Complex B)
No. 10 Legend vs. No. 3 Legacy, 10 a.m.
No. 4 Fossil Ridge vs. NO. 1 EAGLECREST, 10 a.m.
Quarterfinals, Oct. 20
NO. 1 EAGLECREST 15, No. 8 Pomona 1 (5 inn.)
No. 4 Fossil Ridge 4, No. 5 Columbine 1
No. 3 Legacy 7, No. 6 Loveland 2
No. 10 Legend 3, No. 2 Arvada West 2
First round, Oct. 20
NO. 1 EAGLECREST 12, No. 16 Rocky Mountain 2 (6 inn.)
No. 8 Pomona 7, No. 9 Brighton 6
No. 4 Fossil Ridge 13, No. 13 Grand Junction Central 9
No. 5 Columbine 2, No. 12 Douglas County 1
No. 3 Legacy 10, No. 14 ThunderRidge 4
No. 6 Loveland 3, No. 11 Prairie View 0
No. 2 Arvada West 5, No. 15 Mountain Vista 3
No. 10 Legend 16, No. 7 Cherry Creek 3 (5 inn.)