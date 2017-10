Softball: 2017 Class 5A regional tournament results

The Eaglecrest softball team claimed the Class 5A Region 1 softball tournament championship with an 11-1 win over Mountain Vista on Oct. 14, 2017, at the Aurora Sports Park. The Raptors were one of 16 teams to make it through regional play to make it to the 5A state tournament Oct. 20-21. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Results the eight 2017 Class 5A softball regional tournaments played on Oct. 14, 2017. Two teams from each regional advanced to the Oct. 20-21 5A state tournament at the Aurora Sports Park. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

SOFTBALL: 2017 CLASS 5A REGIONAL SOFTBALL RESULTS

2017 CLASS 5A SOFTBALL REGIONALS

REGION 1 (At Aurora Sports Park, Complex A — EAGLECREST host)

Game 1: NO. 1 EAGLECREST 10, No. 32 Denver East 0; Game 2: No. 17 Mountain Vista 20, NO. 16 CHEROKEE TRAIL 8; Game 3: NO. 1 EAGLECREST 11, No. 17 Mountain Vista 1 (EAGLECREST qualifies for 5A state tournament); Game 4: NO. 16 CHEROKEE TRAIL 16, No. 32 Denver East 2; Game 5: No. 17 Mountain Vista 15, NO. 16 CHEROKEE TRAIL 9 (Mountain Vista qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 2 (At Metzler Park — Rock Canyon host)

Game 1: No. 25 Pomona 9, No. 8 Rock Canyon 5; Game 2: No. 24 Fort Collins 7, No. 9 Legend 6; Game 3: No. 25 Pomona 13, No. 24 Fort Collins 2 (Pomona qualifies for 5A state tournament); Game 4: No. 9 Legend 13, No. 8 Rock Canyon 3; Game 5: No. 9 Legend 5, No. 24 Fort Collins 2 (Legend qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 3 (At Brighton Youth Sports Complex, Prairie View host)

Game 1: No. 28 Horizon 10, No. 5 Prairie View 2; Game 2: No. 21 Cherry Creek 4, No. 12 Broomfield 3; Game 3: No. 21 Cherry Creek 11, No. 28 Horizon 3 (Cherry Creek qualifies for 5A state tournament); Game 4: No. 5 Prairie View 11, No. 12 Broomfield 10; Game 5: No. 5 Prairie View 8, No. 28 Horizon 4 (Prairie View qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 4 (At Broomfield Industrial Park, Legacy host)

Game 1: No. 4 Legacy 15, No. 29 Chatfield 0; Game 2: No. 13 Douglas County 17, No. 20 GRANDVIEW 5; Game 3: No. 4 Legacy 12, No. 13 Douglas County 1 (Legacy qualifies for 5A state tournament); Game 4: No. 29 Chatfield def. NO. 20 GRANDVIEW; Game 5: No. 13 Douglas County 18, No. 29 Chatfield 7 (Douglas County qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 5 (At Youth Memorial Complex, Arvada West host)

Game 1: No. 3 Arvada West 9, No. 30 Pine Creek 0; Game 2: No. 14 ThunderRidge 9, No. 19 Mountain Range 1; Game 3: No. 3 Arvada West 13, No. 14 ThunderRidge 3 (Arvada West qualifies for 5A state tournament); Game 4: No. 19 Mountain Range 24, No. 30 Pine Creek 14; Game 5: No. 14 ThunderRidge 9, No. 19 Mountain Range 8 (ThunderRidge qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 6 (At Fort Collins, Fossil Ridge host)

Game 1: No. 6 Fossil Ridge 11, No. 27 Grand Junction 0; Game 2: No. 22 Rocky Mountain 8, No. 11 Northglenn 3; Game 3: No. 6 Fossil Ridge 23, No. 22 Rocky Mountain 4 (Fossil Ridge qualifies for 5A state tournament); Game 4: No. 11 Northglenn 5, No. 27 Grand Junction 1; Game 5: No. 22 Rocky Mountain 12, No. 11 Northglenn 7 (winner qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 7 (At Littleton, Columbine host)

Game 1: No. 7 Columbine 13, No. 26 Vista Ridge 0; Game 2: No. 23 Castle View 7, No. 10 Grand Junction Central 3; Game 3: No. 7 Columbine 5, No. 23 Castle View 4 (Columbine qualifies for 5A state tournament); Game 4: No. 10 Grand Junction Central 8, No. 26 Vista Ridge 6; Game 5: No. 10 Grand Junction Central def. No. 23 Castle View (Grand Junction Central qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 8 (At Brighton, Brighton host)

Game 1: No. 2 Brighton 15, No. 31 Rampart 0; Game 2: No. 18 Loveland 23, NO. 15 SMOKY HILL 2; Game 3: No. 18 Loveland 2, No. 2 Brighton 1 (Loveland qualifies for 5A state tournament); Game 4: NO. 15 SMOKY HILL 15, No. 31 Rampart 0; Game 5: No. 2 Brighton 10, NO. 15 SMOKY HILL 0 (Brighton qualifies for 5A state tournament)