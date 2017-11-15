Softball: 2017 All-Centennial League teams

Eaglecrest senior Kailey Wilson hit an eye-popping .738 with 12 home runs on her way to Centennial League Player of the Year honors for the 2017 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Selections from Aurora teams (Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill) and others on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2017 softball season:

2017 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Haley Albers (INF), jr. and Megan Medhus (C), sr., Cherokee Trail; Braelyne Crenshaw (P), sr., Alicia Fraire (OF), sr., Mackenzie Hochstetler (P), sr., Brandee Morris (C), sr., Rachel Sabourin (INF), jr. and Kailey Wilson (1B), sr., Eaglecrest; Emilia Coffman (OF), fr., Jacqueline Ley (Util), soph. and Taryn Moan (INF), jr., Grandview; Kayla Banks (P), sr., Emilie Roberts (C), sr. and Yasmine Ybarra (INF), soph., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Kaleigh Krueger (Util), soph., Arapahoe; Annie Landon (Util), jr., Aubrea Leikam (INF), sr. and Hannah Meumann (OF), sr., Cherry Creek; Tatum Maloney (OF), sr. and Marissa Sanchez (P), soph., Mullen

Player of the Year: Kailey Wilson, Eaglecrest. Coach of the Year: Yvette Hendrian, Eaglecrest

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Delanie Cox (INF), jr., Lexi Gillen (INF), sr. and Kaelyn Hoffman (OF), jr., sr., Cherokee Trail; Shayelyn Allen (INF), jr. and Rylee Waggoner (OF), jr., Eaglecrest; Sophie Herrera (INF), sr. and Morgan Quimby (INF), sr., Grandview; Gracey Martinez (P), jr. and Ariel Morales (C), sr., Overland; Emily Botkin (Util), sr., Cameron Lyons (INF), soph. and Paige Wood (OF), sr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Keely Holt (OF), soph., Katie Maney (INF), fr. and Rachel Stoneking (1B), sr., Arapahoe; Casey Grant (1B), jr., Alex Frey (P), soph. and Jannae Mahaffey (C), sr., Cherry Creek; Elena Garcia (1B), sr. and Caley McKune (C), sr., Mullen