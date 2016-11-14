Softball: 2016 All-EMAC teams

Vista PEAK senior Megan Godfrey led the East Metro Athletic Conference in hitting with a .611 batting average and represent the Bison on the All-EMAC first team for the 2016 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City players (from Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and those from other schools selected to the All-East Metro Athletic Conference softball teams for the 2016 season.

2016 ALL-EAST METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SOFTBALL TEAMS

Aurora Central senior shortstop Rosario Garcia (21) made the All-EMAC first team for the second season in a row in 2016. (File photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Rosario Garcia, SS, sr., Aurora Central; Megan Godfrey, 3B, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Dominique Contreras, 3B, sr. and Marissa Peralez, INF, sr., Adams City; Hailie Litwin, P, soph., Rylie Schemh, CF, sr. and Sarah Tiffany, RF, fr., Brighton; Callissa Lucero, C, soph., Millenni Lucero, SS, jr., Analiese Rodriguez, 3B, soph. and Tori Quintana, P, jr., Northglenn; Camryn Mullen, SS, soph., Jazmin Neal, 3B, sr., Brooklyn Trujillo, P, jr. and Danielle Woolsey, C/3B, jr., Prairie View; Morgan McCollam, 1B, sr., Thornton; Jade Brallier, C, sr. and Shyla Caren, CF, jr., Westminster

Player of the Year: Brooklyn Trujillo, jr., Prairie View. Pitcher of the Year: Hailie Litwin, soph., Brighton. Coach of the Year: Molly Huffman, Northglenn

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Bailey Garrison, 1B, soph., Aurora Central; Selena Gochenour, C, sr., Rangeview; Dani Chaney, C, soph., Ayla Davis, P, jr. and Hunter Kincaid, CF, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Jordyn Staley, P, sr., Adams City; Jill Bishop, Util,, soph. and MacKenzi Kroll, OF, soph., Brighton; Sidney Wilson, 2B, fr., Northglenn; Sarah Stamps, 2B, jr., Prairie View; Jennifer Wessling, 2B, jr. and Natasha Zartman, P, sr., Thornton; Maya Galicia, 3B, jr. and Kaylee Herring, P, jr., Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Laura Blackwood, sr. and Jasmin Sanchez, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Alexia Apodaca, fr., Courtney Beck, soph., Chloe Doyle, fr. and Lindsey Wadsworth, sr., Brighton; Leticia Delgado, soph., Northglenn; Brianna Lujan, sr. and Haley Morgan, jr., Prairie View; Kori Rhoads, fr., Westminster