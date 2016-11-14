Softball: 2016 All-Continental League teams

Regis Jesuit sophomore pitcher Jackie Cal earned All-Continental League first team honors for her play during the 2016 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City players (from Regis Jesuit) and those from other schools selected to the All-Continental League softball teams for the 2016 season.

2016 ALL-EAST METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SOFTBALL TEAMS

Junior Erin Pendleton hit .358 and played well in a variety of positions for the Regis Jesuit softball team in the 2016 season, earning All-Continental League first team honors. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Jackie Cal, P, soph. and Erin Pendleton, P/OF/1B, jr., Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Lexi Kagan, 3B, sr. and Anna Vairma, OF/P, jr., Castle View; Sara Breckbill, C, sr. and Adrienne Visintine, CF, jr., Chaparral; Jordan Acosta, CF, sr., Alley Kim, 3B, soph., Abbey Montoya, C/SS, jr. and Hanna Storey, Util., sr., Douglas County; Sydney Ballinger, 1B/3B, sr., Heritage; Ryan Milkowski, SS, soph., Highlands Ranch; Olivia Bradley, 3B, soph., Jesse Smith, CF, sr. and Zoe Mihalicz, 1B/C, sr., Legend; Rebecca Gonzales, INF/OF, jr. and Paige McGuire, sr., Mountain Vista; Kendal Boyum, SS, sr. and Peyton Matejka, P/CF, sr., Ponderosa; Syd Marchando, P, sr. and Sloane Stewartson, C, sr., Rock Canyon; Emily Morris, P, sr. and Hannah Stanley, 3B, jr., ThunderRidge

Player of the Year: Sloane Stewartson, Rock Canyon. Coach of the Year: Brian Stebbins, Douglas County.

Regis Jesuit sophomore catcher Izzy Macias played her way onto the All-Continental League second team for the 2016 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: C Izzy Macias, soph., Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Corbin Campbell, C, jr., Haley Hoy, P, fr. and Michaela Kelly, SS, sr., Castle View; Jaelyn Montgomery, 1B, jr., Chaparral; Katie Hilsman, DP/C, fr. and Savanna Reiners, P, soph., Douglas County; Emily Womeldorff, 1B/3B, sr., Heritage; Kymberlyn Baldwin, P, jr., Highlands Ranch; Lauren Griggs, DP, fr., Kailey Kumor, P, sr., Zoey LeCompte, P, soph. and Peyton Lincavage, SS, soph., Legend; Makayla Hoselton, INF/P, jr. and Kate Rourke, C, soph., Mountain Vista; Maddie Dailey, P, soph., Ponderosa; Shelby Lamkin, SS, jr. and Claire Noyes, OF, jr., Rock Canyon; Rachel Bean, OF/P, jr., Amanda Hedges, SS, soph. and Amanda Leyba, C, sr., ThunderRidge