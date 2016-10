Softball: 2016 Class 5A regional schedule, pairings

Sophomore shortstop Rachel Sabourin and the Eaglecrest softball team will be a host team for one of the eight four-team Class 5A regional softball tournaments on Oct. 15, 2016. The Raptors are seeded No. 5 in the 32-team regional field and will host No. 12 Ralston Valley, No. 21 Mountain Vista and No. 28 Chatfield at the Aurora Sports Park in games beginning at 10 a.m. Two teams from each regional advance to the 5A state softball tournament. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Pairings and schedules for the eight 2016 Class 5A softball regional tournaments scheduled for Oct. 15. Two teams from each regional advance to the Oct. 21-22 5A state tournament at the Aurora Sports Park. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

SOFTBALL

2016 CLASS 5A SOFTBALL REGIONALS

REGION 1 (Site TBA, Broomfield host)

Game 1: No. 32 Denver East (8-11) vs. No. 1 Broomfield (17-2), 10 a.m.; Game 2: No. 17 Castle View (11-7-1) vs. No. 16 Legacy (13-6), 10 a.m.; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 5A state tournament), 12:15 p.m.; Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12:15 p.m.; Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (winner qualifiers for 5A state tournament), 2:30 p.m.

REGION 2 (Site TBA, Loveland host)

Game 1: No. 25 Cherry Creek (9-10) vs. No. 8 Loveland (13-6), 10 a.m.; Game 2: No. 24 Fruita Monument (11-8) vs. No. 9 Rocky Mountain (14-5), 10 a.m.; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 5A state tournament), 12:15 p.m.; Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12:15 p.m.; Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (winner qualifiers for 5A state tournament), 2:30 p.m.

REGION 3 (At Aurora Sports Park, EAGLECREST host)

Game 1: No. 28 Chatfield (7-12) vs. NO. 5 EAGLECREST (15-4), 10 a.m.; Game 2: No. 21 Mountain Vista (12-7) vs. No. 12 Ralston Valley (11-7), 10 a.m.; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 5A state tournament), 12:15 p.m.; Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12:15 p.m.; Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (winner qualifiers for 5A state tournament), 2:30 p.m.

REGION 4 (Site TBA, Douglas County host)

Game 1: No. 29 Horizon (8-11) vs. No. 4 Douglas County (15-4), 10 a.m.; Game 2: No. 20 Rock Canyon (10-9) vs. No. 13 Prairie View (16-3), 10 a.m.; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 5A state tournament), 12:15 p.m.; Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12:15 p.m.; Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (winner qualifiers for 5A state tournament), 2:30 p.m.

REGION 5 (at Aurora Sports Park, CHEROKEE TRAIL host)

Game 1: No. 30 Pine Creek (10-8-1) vs. NO. 3 CHEROKEE TRAIL (16-3), 10 a.m.; Game 2: No. 19 Columbine (9-10) vs. No. 14 Brighton (16-3), 10 a.m.; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 5A state tournament), 12:15 p.m.; Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12:15 p.m.; Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (winner qualifiers for 5A state tournament), 2:30 p.m.

REGION 6 (Site TBA, Legend host)

Game 1: NO. 27 SMOKY HILL (10-9) vs. No. 6 Legend (14-4-1), 10 a.m.; Game 2: No. 22 Poudre (10-9) vs. No. 11 Dakota Ridge (11-8), 10 a.m.; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 5A state tournament), 12:15 p.m.; Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12:15 p.m.; Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (winner qualifiers for 5A state tournament), 2:30 p.m.

REGION 7 (Site TBA, Arvada West host)

Game 1: No. 26 Mountain Range (10-9) vs. No. 7 Arvada West (13-5-1), 10 a.m.; Game 2: NO. 23 GRANDVIEW (9-10) vs. No. 10 Fossil Ridge (15-4), 10 a.m., 10 a.m.; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 5A state tournament), 12:15 p.m.; Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12:15 p.m.; Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (winner qualifiers for 5A state tournament), 2:30 p.m.

REGION 8 (Site TBA, Grand Junction Central host)

Game 1: No. 31 Liberty (13-6) vs. No. 2 Grand Junction Central (16-2-1), 10 a.m.; Game 2: No. 18 ThunderRidge (13-6) vs. No. 15 Fort Collins (12-7), 10 a.m., 10 a.m.; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 5A state tournament), 12:15 p.m.; Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12:15 p.m.; Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (winner qualifiers for 5A state tournament), 2:30 p.m.