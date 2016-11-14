Softball: 2016 All-Centennial League teams

Senior pitcher Emily Bell is one of four players from the Class 5A state champion Cherokee Trail softball team to make the All-Centennial League first team for the 2016 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Selections from Aurora teams (Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill) and others on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2016 softball season:

2016 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE SOFTBALL TEAMS



Eaglecrest sophomore Rachel Sabourin cracked a league and Aurora-best 11 home runs in the 2016 softball season, earning her way onto the All-Centennial League first team. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Emily Bell, P, sr., Chloe Knapp, OF, sr., Audrey Pickett, P, sr. and Alyssa Pinto, OF, jr., Cherokee Trail; Braelyn Crenshaw, P, jr., Brandee Morris, C, jr., Rachel Sabourin, INF, soph. and Rylee Waggoner, OF, soph., Eaglecrest; Terran Caldwell, OF, sr. and Sophie Herrera, INF, jr., Grandview; Kayla Banks, 1B, jr. and Emilie Roberts, C, jr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Aubrea Leikam, INF, jr., Cherry Creek; CharliRose Davis, INF, sr., Carly McKune, C, jr., Allie Reynolds, P, sr. and Marissa Sanchez, Util, fr., Mullen

Player of the Year: Allie Reynolds, Mullen. Coach of the Year: Allison McKean, Cherry Creek

SECOND TEAM

Smoky Hill junior Kayla Banks led the Centennial League in hitting and earned her way onto the all-league first team for the 2016 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Aurora selections: Lexi Gillen, INF, jr., Skylar Higens, 1B, sr. and Megan Medhus, C, jr., Cherokee Trail; Kathleen Ingram, P, sr., Eaglecrest; Jacqueline Ley, Util, fr., Taryn Moan, INF, soph., Morgan Quimby, INF, jr. and Ashley Vallejos, P, jr., Grandview; Madison Rivas, INF, sr., Overland; Emily Botkin, OF, jr., and Malena Murillo, Util, sr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Keeley Holt, OF, fr.,, Kayleigh Krueger, Util., fr. and Rachel Stoneking, P, sr., Arapahoe; Casey Grant, 1B, soph., Jannae Mehaffey, C, jr. and Hannah Meumann, OF, jr., Cherry Creek; Natalie Archuleta, OF, jr., Jessica Hafey, INF, jr., Tatum Maloney, OF, jr. and Emma DiGiacomo Zahller, OF, fr., Mullen