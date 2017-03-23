Girls Soccer: Smoky Hill tops Chatfield 1-0 to improve to 4-1-1

Smoky Hill senior Brooke Sosa (10) plays a bouncing ball during the second half of the Buffaloes’ non-league girls soccer game against Chatfield on March 23, 2017, at Smoky Hill High School. Sosa’s first-half goal on a penalty kick stood up as the game-winner. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Just six games into the 2017 season, the Smoky Hill girls soccer team moved within a win of matching its entire output from last season with a 1-0 victory over visiting Chatfield Thursday afternoon.

The Buffaloes won five of their 15 games last season, but fueled by a huge group of seniors and the leadership of new head coach Dayton Owens, they go into spring break at 4-1-1 after blanking the Chargers at The Swamp.

Senior Brooke Sosa has scored a goal in all six of Smoky Hill’s games and her eighth tally of the season came in the first half — off a penalty kick opportunity — and stood up as the difference as the Buffaloes paid back a 1-0 loss to Chatfield last season with a win by the same score.

Smoky Hill’s veteran defense held strong and sophomore goalkeeper Izzy Joseph saved all eight shots on goal to send the Chargers to 3-3 on the season.

The Buffaloes get a week off before they return to action with an 11 a.m. contest April 1 against Kent Denver at Legacy Stadium.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

SMOKY HILL 1, CHATFIELD 0

Score by halves:

Chatfield 0 0 — 0

Smoky Hill 1 0 — 1

Smoky Hill goal: Brooke Sosa. Smoky Hill saves: Izzy Joseph (8 shots on goal-8 saves).