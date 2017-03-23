Girls Soccer: Regis Jesuit blanks Columbine 2-0 to stay unbeaten

LAKEWOOD | The Regis Jesuit girls soccer team got back into the win column after a pair of ties with a 2-0 non-league road victory against Columbine Thursday at Lakewood Memorial Field.

REGIS JESUIT

Both of the Raiders’ goals came on penalty kicks, as senior Sydney Pulver and junior Abby Kassal converted chances in the second half for coach Will Cropper’s team, which came in off a 1-1 tie with Cherokee Trail in a game it led until it surrendered a tying goal with less than five minutes left in overtime.

Despite 16 shots on the Rebels’ goal, the only two that got into the net came on PKs from Pulver and Kassal, who joined junior Celia Jotte for a share of the team lead in goal with their second of the season.

Junior goalkeeper Katelyn Martin and the Regis Jesuit defense dealt Columbine (3-3) its first shutout of the season.

The Raiders improved to 3-0-2 ahead of a lengthy break before its next game, a Continental League home contest against ThunderRidge (3-2) on April 4.

REGIS JESUIT 2, COLUMBINE 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 0 2 — 0

Columbine 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit goals: Abby Kassal, Sydney Pulver