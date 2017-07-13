Girls Soccer: Grandview’s Taylor Parker named NSCAA All-American

Recent Grandview graduate Taylor Parker was named an All-American for the 2017 girls soccer season by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America. The University of Denver signee was one of 32 girls players from around the country honored. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Graduated Grandview senior Taylor Parker was recognized for her play by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America July 6.

For the 2016-17 season, NSCAA recognized 32 female and 18 male players as All-Americans and will formally honor them during the NSCAA All-American Luncheon in conjunction with the 2018 NSCAA Convention from Jan. 17-21, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Parker, a defender, was recognized for her play during a season that saw Grandview make it to the Class 5A semifinals. The University of Denver signee helped coach Tari Wood’s Wolves win 5A state titles in 2015 and 2016.

Haley Schueppert of Mountain Vista — the team that ended Grandview’s reign with a semifinal victory decided by penalty kicks and went on to win the 5A crown — is the only other Colorado player on the girls All-American list. No Colorado boys players made the NSCAA All-American contingent.

Parker earned first team All-Centennial League and All-Aurora accolades as well, in addition to a first team 5A All-State selection from the Colorado High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel