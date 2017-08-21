Girls Lacrosse: Regis Jesuit tabs Kathryn Ames as new head coach

Raiders new coach led Cherry Creek to 2016 state final
Junior Sidney Weigand, left, led the Regis Jesuit girls lacrosse team with 53 points during the 2017 season. The Raiders will be under the direction of a new head coach in 2018 as the school announced the hiring of former Cherry Creek coach Kathryn Ames. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Regis Jesuit athletic director John Koslosky announced the hire of a well-known name as the school’s new girls lacrosse coach Friday.

After several years under the venerable Billy Corbett, the school chose to go a different direction after the 2017 season and that direction ended up being Kathryn Ames, a former head coach at Cherry Creek and currently a counselor in the Regis Jesuit Boys Division.

REGIS JESUIT

In 2016, Ames led the Bruins to a 17-2 record and a berth in the state championship game, where they lost by a goal to Colorado Academy. Cherry Creek also went 16-3 in 2015 under Ames, who has also coached at Denver East, been a part of the staff of the Team 180 club program and coached at the youth level as well.

“Coach Ames has coached in five state championship games; she not only brings her personal athletic experience to RJ girls lacrosse, but also her experience as a coach, a counselor and parent in our community,” Regis Jesuit athletic director John Koslosky said.

Regis Jesuit finished 8-9 in the 2017 season and was the lone Aurora program to make the postseason, where it won a first round game against Battle Mountain before a second round loss to Denver East.

The Raiders’ best season under Corbett — who has also coached at Smoky Hill — came in 2013 when a team loaded with Division I players finished 15-3 and lost to Centaurus by one goal in the state semifinals.

Regis Jesuit expects to return a number of All-Continental League performers, including junior Sidney Wiegand, a first team selection. Ames’ daughter, Bella, a sophomore defender, senior Maya Fair on attack and junior Maddie Ferguson in the midfield also should be back.

