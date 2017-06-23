Girls Lacrosse: 2017 All-Continental League teams

Regis Jesuit sophomore midfielder Sidney Weigand (19) played well in every phase of the game for the Raiders in the 2017 girls lacrosse season on her way to All-Continental League first team honors. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Rangeview and Regis Jesuit selections and those from Castle View/Douglas County, Chaparral, Heritage, ThunderRidge and Valor Christian on the All-Continental League teams for the 2017 girls lacrosse season:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2017 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE GIRLS LACROSSE TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Sidney Weigand (midfield), soph. and Katie Whittelsey (defense), sr., Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Brenna Knoll (midfield), sr. and Kyleigh Peoples (attack), sr., Castle View/Douglas County; Kennedy Mealhow (midfield), jr. and Elizabeth Posavad (defense), jr., Chaparral; Taylor Donaldson (attack), jr., Meghan Gordon (midfield), jr., Isabella Guerrero (defense), jr., Jordan Moilanen (goalie), sr. and Sara Stewart (midfield), sr., ThunderRidge; Lexi Lee (attack), soph., Danni Malinski (midfield), jr., Kylie Provost (defense) and Addy Tisdale (attack), soph., Valor Christian

Co-players of the year: Sara Stewart, ThunderRidge and Kyleigh Peoples, Castle View/Douglas County. Coach of the Year: Samantha Stewart, Castle View/Douglas County. Sportsmanship award: RANGEVIEW

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Grace Aschenberg (midfield), Rangeview; Bella Ames (defense), Maya Fair (attack), Maddie Ferguson (attack) and Mackenzie Reifsnider (midfield), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Molly Cadman (midfield) and Madison Summers (goalie), Chaparral; Danica Ochoa (defense) and Rachel Tilton (attack), Heritage; Sophia Helmer (defense), Lauren Likes (midfield), Anna Markham (defense), Carlie McCrilis (midfield) and Kennedy Travis (goalie), Rock Canyon; Logan Derosia (attack) and Evi Patterson (midfield), ThunderRidge