Girls Lacrosse: 2017 All-Centennial League teams

Senior goalie Nikki Garcia is one of two Overland players to make the All-Centennial League first team for the 2017 girls lacrosse season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City selections from Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill and those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2017 girls lacrosse season:

Junior Sydney Swift earned Eaglecrest’s All-Centennial League first team accolade for the 2017 girls lacrosse season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

2017 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS LACROSSE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Sydney Swift (attack), Eaglecrest; Megan Matthews (midfield), Sydney Pfefer (attack) and Melissa Rinaldo (defense), Grandview; Yazmiene Birch (midfield) and Nikki Garcia (goalie), Overland; Kodi Paules (midfield), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Kelley Burke (defense), Jenna Diebert (defense), Meg Hanson (attack), Lizzie Pierpont (midfield) and Andie Thompson (attack), Arapahoe; Charlotte Godrey (defense), Emma Godrey (attack), Megan Patrick (goalie), Eliza Radochonski (midfield) and Pearl Schwartz (midfield), Cherry Creek; Raquel Corral (attack), Anna Disaverio (defense) and Whitney Jacob (midfield), Mullen

SECOND TEAM

Cherokee Trail’s Larkin McDermott, right, played her way onto the All-Centennial League second team for the 2017 girls lacrosse season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Aurora selections: Alex Condon (defense), Avery Joslin (defense), Larkin McDermott (midfield), Natalie McGinnis (midfield) and Ally Young (defense), Cherokee Trail; Myan Schulze (midfield) and Calah Sewell (defense), Eaglecrest; Dani Armitage (attack) and Kylie Thompson (midfield), Grandview; Holly Miller (goalie), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Molly Galloway (goalie), Cami Goldsberry (attack) and Tatum Ramsey (midfield), Arapahoe; Isabel Anema (midfield), Katie Collins (midfield), Audrey Hummel (attack), Aubyn Roemer (defense) and Nali Sibilia (midfield), Cherry Creek; Emerson Johnson (attack), Mullen

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Kyra Harmston (defense), Madyson Ivey (goalie) and Aubrie Nuccio (defense), Cherokee Trail; Samia Craft (defense), Grandview

Other selection: Rachel Searle (goalie), Arapahoe