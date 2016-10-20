Gymnastics: 2016 Centennial/Continental League Championship Gymnastics results

Junior Aumni Ashby of the Cherry Creek co-op gymnastics team performs her routine on the balance beam during the 2016 Centennial/Continental League Championship meet on Oct. 19, 2016. Ashby, who runs track for Cherokee Trail, earned second team all-league honors on the balance beam, floor exercise and vault. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Team scores and individual event results from the 2016 Centennial/Continental League Championship meet held on Oct. 19, 2016, at Overland High School. Aurora team and individuals bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2016 CENTENNIAL/CONTINENTAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP GYMNASTICS RESULTS

Oct. 19 at Overland High School

Team scores: 1. OVERLAND 183.550 points; 2. Cherry Creek 178.900; 3. Ponderosa 177.625; 4. Elizabeth 172.000; 5. Palmer Ridge 167.800; 6. Rock Canyon 166.550; 7. Heritage 162.4; 8. D20 154.925

All-around (places 1-5 1st team all-league, 6-10 2nd team all-league): 1. Mackenzie Doerr (Cherry Creek), 38.300 points; 2. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 36.725; 3. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 36.450; 4. Avery Paxton (Cherry Creek), 36.075; 5. Amanda Taylor (Elizabeth), 34.725; 6. Olivia Guarino (Cherry Creek), 34.075; 7. Gabby Pellier (D20), 33.775; 8. Lizzie Waters (Heritage), 33.400; 9. Macey Fry (Rock Canyon), 33.200; T10. Kayla Smith (Heritage), 32.900; T10. Grace Szucs (Palmer Ridge), 32.900

Floor exercise (places 1-4 1st team all-league, 4-8 2nd team all-league): T1. Avery Paxton (Cherry Creek), 9.600 points; T1. CHRISTIE YEE (OVERLAND), 9.600; 3. Mackenzie Doerr (Cherry Creek), 9.600; 4. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.525; 5. AUMNI ASHBY (CHERRY CREEK), 9.400; 6. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 9.375; 7. Lexye Wood (Elizabeth), 9.300; 8. Dillon Lind (Elizabeth), 9.300

Balance beam (places 1-4 1st team all-league, 4-8 2nd team all-league): 1. Mackenzie Doerr (Cherry Creek), 9.500 points; 2. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.450; 3. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 9.175; 4. ELENA REIFFEN (OVERLAND), 9.150; 5. ALLI OLSON (OVERLAND), 9.150; 6. AUMNI ASHBY (CHERRY CREEK), 9.100; 7. ANNABELLE PEDDERSON (OVERLAND), 9.000; 8. Khloe Kleinstuber (Ponderosa), 8.850

Uneven bars (places 1-4 1st team all-league, 4-8 2nd team all-league): 1. Mackenzie Doerr (Cherry Creek), 9.400 points; 2. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.275; 3. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.100; 4. JOSIE CLAYCAMP (OVERLAND), 9.000; 5. Gabriella Duran (Ponderosa), 8.950; 6. CHRISTIE YEE (OVERLAND), 8.925; 7. NATALIE WILSON (OVERLAND), 8.900; 8. Aliyah Malik (Cherry Creek), 8.800

Vault (places 1-4 1st team all-league, 4-8 2nd team all-league): 1. Mackenzie Doerr (Cherry Creek), 9.800 points; 2. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 9.500; 3. ANNABELLE PEDDERSON (OVERLAND), 9.475; 4. Avery Paxton (Cherry Creek), 9.450; 5. MACKENZIE FRENCH (OVERLAND), 9.350; 6. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.200; 7. Amanda Taylor (Elizabeth), 9.150; 8. AUMNI ASHBY (CHERRY CREEK), 9.150