Gymnastics: Floor strength boosts Overland to win in 5A Region 1 meet

AURORA | The Overland gymnastics team earned a chance to continue its long streak of success at the Class 5A state meet by winning Saturday’s Region 1 meet.

On their home mats, the Trailblazers’ co-0p team racked up a score of 181.525 points to top a field of five other 5A teams in the field and secure a qualifying spot in the 5A state meet, set to begin Nov. 3 at Thornton High School.

OVERLAND

Coach Lisa Sparrow’s Overland team had two regional champions in junior Christie Yee (Cherokee Trail) and sophomore Delenn Steffes (Overland), who won the floor exercise and uneven bars, respectively, while freshman Samantha DeMoss (Eaglecrest) posted a fourth-place finish in the all-around competition.

The Trailblazers were particularly successful in the floor exercise, where Yee recorded a score of 9.700 points to lead four gymnasts in the top eight, followed by runner-up Steffes (9.575), fifth-place DeMoss (9.450) and eighth-place junior Makayla Rusk (Eaglecrest) (9.250). Overland’s 47.1750 points on the event were the most of any at the meet.

Steffes’ score of 9.300 points on the uneven bars led the way, while sophomore Josie Claycamp finished second at 9.175, sophomore Natalie Wilson (Vista PEAK) tied for fifth at 9.00, DeMoss came in 7th (8.850) and Yee eighth (8.800).

Freshman Annabelle Pedderson (Smoky Hill) earned runner-up honors on the vault and senior Allison Olson (Cherokee Trail) and Yee placed seventh and eighth on the balance beam.

2016 CLASS 5A REGION 1 GYMNASTICS MEET

Oct. 29 at Overland High School

Team scores: 5A — 1. OVERLAND 181.525 points; 2. Thornton 178.700; 3. Lakewood 178.675; 4. Bear Creek 166.425; 5. Palmer Ridge 164.950; 6. Denver East 158.325; 4A — 1. Green Mountain 177.675; 2. Evergreen 161.625; 3. Thompson Valley 157.900; 4. Thomas Jefferson 149.650; 5. Loveland 132.525

5A All-Around: 1. Kiki Neff (Lakewood), 36.825 points; 2. Karstyn Wittwer (Thornton), 36.800; 3. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 36.675; 4. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 35.950; 5. Delaney Fields (Denver East), 35.800; 6. Delaney Ross (Lakewood), 35.175; 7. Carly Schnabel (Lakewood), 35.100; 8. Paige Drewek (Lakewood), 34.750

5A Floor: 1. CHRISTIE YEE (OVERLAND), 9.700 points; 2. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.575; 3. Carly Schnabel (Lakewood), 9.550; 4. Kiki Neff (Lakewood), 9.475; 5. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.450; T6. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 9.400; T6. Brekyn Haddick (Thornton), 9.400; 7. Karstyn Wittwer (Thornton), 9.300; 8. MAKAYLA RUSK (OVERLAND), 9.250

5A Balance Beam: 1. Kiki Neff (Lakewood), 9.325 points; 2. Karstyn Wittwer (Thornton), 9.250; 3. Rachel Ardehali (Thornton), 9.100; 4. Delaney Fields (Denver East), 9.100; 5. Kwanli Young (Thornton), 9.050; 6. ALLISON OLSON (OVERLAND), 9.050; 7. CHRISTINE YEE (OVERLAND), 8.975; 8. Angelina Nicastro (Thornton), 8.950

5A Uneven Bars: 1. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.300 points; 2. JOSIE CLAYCAMP (OVERLAND), 9.175; 3. Kiki Neff (Lakewood), 9.175; 4. Demi Raines (Thornton), 9.150; T5. NATALIE WILSON (OVERLAND), 9.000; T5. Karstyn Wittwer (Thornton), 9.00; 6. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 8.950; 7. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 8.850; 8. CHRISTIE YEE (OVERLAND), 8.800

5A Vault: 1. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 9.775 points; 2. ANNABELLE PEDDERSON (OVERLAND), 9.450; 3. Kwanli Young (Thornton), 9.325; 4. Karstyn Wittwer (Thronton), 9.250; 5. NATALIE WILSON (OVERLAND), 9.200; 6. Delaney Ross (Lakewood), 9.075; 7. Delaney Fields (Denver East), 9.000; 8. Paige Drewek (Lakewood), 8.975