Gymnastics: Overland finishes second to Pomona at 5A state meet by slightest of margins

Overland’s Josie Claycamp, left, is greeted by teammates, from left, Sam Demoss, Delenn Steffes, Natalie Wilson, Mackenzie French and Christie Yee after finishing her routine on the uneven bars during the 2017 Class 5A state gymnastics meet team competition on Nov. 2, 2017, at Thornton High School. The Trailblazers, a collection of gymnasts from schools all across Aurora, finished as the 5A runners-up by a mere 0.025 of a point. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

THORNTON | By the most razor thin of margins — as little as a slight wobble or extra hop — the Overland gymnastics team saw the Class 5A state championship get away Thursday.

The Trailblazers closed with a flourish in the second half of the meet at Thornton High School, but ended up behind Pomona by just an agonizing 0.025 of a point in the closest state meet in recent memory.

Even with a zero from one of their best gymnasts in the final event, the Panthers put up a score of 188.075 to the 188.050 of coach Lisa Sparrow’s Overland team to extend their reign over 5A to three straight seasons.

The Trailblazers — a mix of gymnasts for schools all across Aurora and nearby — collected the runner-up trophy for a second straight season.

With another outstanding team performance in the floor exercise — including the top score of 9.750 by senior Christie Yee (Cherokee Trail) — Overland moved into the lead after the Panthers lost a score due to a rules violation.

Pomona scores on the uneven bars was just slightly better than the Trailblazers’ results in the vault to deny Overland its first title since 2014.

The Trailblazers send a slew of gymnasts into the individual event finals — which features the top 15 scorers in each event from the team competition — scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sophomore Sam Demoss (Eaglecrest) finished eighth as the only Overland gymnast in the all-around competition and her scores on the balance beam (9.575), floor exercise (9.450) and uneven bars (9.350) were enough to move her into the final day.

Junior Delenn Steffes (Overland) also earned individual event finals berths in three events (floor exercise, balance beam and uneven bars), while freshmen Mabry Robinson (Smoky Hill) made it in two (floor exercise and vault).

Yee (floor exercise), senior Mackenzie French (Cherokee Trail, vault), senior Sara Liberatore (Grandview, vault), junior Josie Claycamp (Early Colleges, uneven bars) and freshmen Bailey Rodriguez (Eaglecrest, balance beam) all moved on in a single event.

Note: Overland assistant coach Alan Herron opened the meet by singing the Star Spangled Banner.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2017 CLASS 5A STATE GYMNASTICS MEET

Team scores: 1. Pomona 188.075 points; 2. OVERLAND 188.050; 3. Thornton 184.125; 4. Broomfield 183.500; 5. Lakewood 182.575; 6. Arvada West 181.850; 7. Ponderosa 179.050; 8. Cherry Creek 176.475; 9. Chatfield 173.925; 10. Palmer Ridge 169.825

All-around (top 15): 1. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 38.800 points; 2. Shaye Mathais (Arvada West), 38.675; 3. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 38.457 (38.463); 4. Kalise Newson (Pomona), 38.475 (38.450); 5. Ana George (Cherry Creek), 38.175; 6. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 37.975; 7. Melia Beccard (Fort Collins), 37.750; 8. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 37.725; 9. Halle Bell (Thornton), 37.025; 10. Carly Schnabel (Lakewood), 36.925; 11. Abby Holbrook (Broomfield), 36.750; 12. Kiki Neff (Lakewood), 36.625; 13. Payton Roberts (Arvada West), 36.350; 14. Midori Coyle (Arvada West), 36.050; 15. Darcy Jew (Broomfield), 35.950

Floor exercise (top 15): 1. CHRISTIE YEE (OVERLAND), 9.750 points (9.763); 2. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 9.750 (9.750); 3. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 9.750 (9.725); 4. Kelsey Boychuk (Pomona), 9.700; T5. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.650 (9.650) (9.700); T5. Ana George (Cherry Creek), 9.650 (9.650) (9.700); 6. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 9.575; T7. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND), 9.525 (9.550) (9.500); T7. Brekyn Haddick (Thornton), 9.525 (9.550) (9.500); 8. Abbi Edgerly (Broomfield), 9.450 (9.463); 9. Shaye Mathais (Arvada West), 9.450 (9.450) (9.550); 10. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.450 (9.450) (9.500); 11. Halle Bell (Thornton), 9.450 (9.413); 12. Ryane Liu (Palmer Ridge), 9.400; 13. Karstyn Wittwer (Thornton), 9.375 (9.388); Other Overland results: 15. Bailey Rodriguez, 9.375 (9.375) (9.400); 31. Sara Liberatore, 8.975

Uneven bars (top 15): 1. Amber Boll (Lakewood0, 9.775 points (9.788); 2. Kelsey Boychuk (Pomona), 9.775 (9.775); 3. Shaye Mathais (Arvada West), 9.750 (9.738); 4. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 9.750 (9.725) (9.650); 5. Kalise Newson (Pomona), 9.750 (9.725) (9.600); 6. Brooke Weins (Pomona), 9.675; 7. Ana George (Cherry Creek), 9.650; 8. Melia Beccard (Fort Collins), 9.525; 9. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.425; 10. JOSIE CLAYCAMP (OVERLAND), 9.375; 11. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.350; 12. Kiki Neff (Lakewood), 9.325; 13. Nicole Remund (Broomfield), 9.300 (9.325); 14. Midori Coyle (Arvada West), 9.300 (9.300); 15. Halle Bell (Thornton), 9.300 (9.275); Other Overland results: 16. Natalie Wilson, 9.175 (9.188) (9.250); 28. Mackenzie French, 8.875 (8.875) (9.000)

Balance beam (top 15): 1. Abby Holbrook (Broomfield), 9.775 points; 2. Shaye Mathais (Arvada West), 9.675; 3. Kalise Newson (Pomona), 9.625; 4. Melanie Roberts (Broomfield), 9.600; 5. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.575; T6. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.500 (9.513) (9.500); T6. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 9.500 (9.513) (9.500); 7. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 9.475; 8. Julia Kendl (Bear Creek), 9.450; 9. Halle Bell (Thornton), 9.425; 10. BAILEY RODRIGUEZ (OVERLAND), 9.400; 11. Aumni Ashby (Cherry Creek), 9.325; 12. Payton Roberts (Arvada West), 9.300 (9.313) (9.350); 13. Tessa Petersell (Pomona), 9.300 (9.313) (9.250); 14. Nicole Remund (Broomfield), 9.300 (9.275); Other Overland results: 21. Drew Morrisey, 9.175 (9.163) (9.050); 31. Christie Yee, 8.850 (8.875); 41. Elena Reiffin, 8.650 (8.663)

Vault (top 15): 1. Kelsey Boychuk (Pomona), 9.900; T2. Kalise Newson (Pomona), 9.850 (9.825) (9.850); T2. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 9.850 (9.825) (9.850); 3. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 9.800 (9.813); 4. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 9.800 (9.800); 5. Shaye Mathais (Arvada West), 9.800 (9.788); 6. Ana George (Cherry Creek), 9.725 (9.763); 7. Melia Beccard (Fort Collins), 9.725 (9.738); 8. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND), 9.525 (9.538); 9. MACKENZIE FRENCH (OVERLAND), 9.525 (9.525); 10. Gabby Hornung (Chatfield), 9.500 (9.525); 11. SARA LIBERATORE (OVERLAND), 9.500 (9.500); 12. Payton Roberts (Arvada West), 9.475; 13. Taylor Aberle (Thornton), 9.450 (9.450); 14. Chloe Brekhus (Chatfield), 9.450 (9.413)