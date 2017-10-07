Gymnastics: Overland captures Broomfield Invite championship

WESTMINSTER | Gearing up for the final weeks of the regular season, the Overland gymnastics team sent a message Saturday.

The Trailblazers — a co-op team with a mix of gymnasts from all across Aurora and the surrounding area — performed very much with the look of a contender for the Class 5A state championship with its performance at the Broomfield Invitational at Mountain Range High School.

OVERLAND GYMNASTICS: 2017 BROOMFIELD INVITE

Coach Lisa Sparrow’s Overland team racked up a season-best score of 186.700 points to finish atop a field of 12 teams. Most importantly, the Trailblazers had a comfortable margin of victory over two-time 5A state champion Pomona (183.325), which finished on top when both teams competed in the Overland Invitational two weeks earlier.

While Pomona had three finishers in the top six of the all-around competition, Overland won with depth.

Sophomore Sam Demoss (Eaglecrest) was the Trailblazers’ only all-around competitor and finished in fifth with a score of 37.350 points, while nine other gymnasts secured at least one top-11 finish in their respective events.

Junior Delenn Steffes (Overland) had the team’s highest score of the day with a 9.700 in the floor exercise, a score that was good enough to put her fourth, while Demoss and junior Josie Claycamp (ECDC) tied for the top individual finish as they were third in the balance beam and uneven bars, respectively.

Claycamp posted a score of 9.575 on the uneven bars to lead a strong showing in the event with Steffes (9.375) and junior Natalie Wilson (Vista PEAK) (9.350) finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.

The Trailblazers found the most difficulty as a team on the balance beam, but Demoss (9.550) and freshman Bailey Rodriguez (Eaglecrest) (9.450) earned their way into the top five.

Sparrow’s team had the most success in the vault with five gymnasts in the top nine, led by senior Mackenzie French (Cherokee Trail) in fourth at 9.550.

Junior Aaliyah Jamison and freshman Mabry Robinson — both of Smoky Hill — tied for sixth in the event with matching 9.3000s, followed by senior Drew Morrisey (Eaglecrest) and Wilson in ninth at 9.250.

Overland has a home dual meet with Elizabeth at 6 p.m. Oct. 11, then heads to the Cherry Creek Invitational Oct. 14.

2017 BROOMFIELD GYMNASTICS INVITATIONAL

Team scores: 1. OVERLAND 186.700 POINTS; 2. Pomona 183.325; 3. Broomfield 182.975; 4. Thornton 181.825; 5. Elizabeth 178.650; 6. Niwot 176.125; 7. Chatfield 171.025; 8. Mountain Range 167.400; 9. Green Mountain 165.925; 10. Bear Creek 164.225; 11. Loveland 158.450; 12. Fort Morgan 155.925

All-around: 1. Kelsey Boychuk (Pomona), 38.725; 2. Anastasia Buzalsky (Elizabeth), 38.275; 3. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 37.775; 4. Abby Holbrook (Broomfield), 37.725; 5. SAM DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 37.350; 6. Kalise Newson (Pomona), 37.175; 7. Halle Bell (Thornton), 36.975; 8. Lindsay Chohon (Niwot), 36.950; 9. Melanie Roberts (Broomfield), 36.00; 10. Abbi Edgerly (Broomfield), 35.825; 11. Taylor Green (Niwot), 35.775; 12. Lilliana Martin (Niwot), 35.700; 13. Julie Kendl (Bear Creek), 35.650; 14. Megan Montoya (Elizabeth), 35.050; 15. Karstyn Witt (Thornton), 35.00; 16. Emily Schaefer (Elizabeth), 34.375

Vault: 1. Kelsey Boychuck (Pomona), 9.800; 2. Kalise Newson (Pomona), 9.750; 3. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 9.600; 4. MACKENZIE FRENCH (OVERLAND), 9.550; 5. Anastasia Buzalsky (Elizabeth), 9.500; T6. AALIYAH JAMISON (OVERLAND), 9.300; T6. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND), 9.300; T6. Kwanli Young (Thornton), 9.300; T9. DREW MORRISEY (OVERLAND), 9.250; T9. NATALIE WILSON (OVERLAND), 9.250; T9. Audrey Brandt (Pomona), 9.250; T12. Lindsay Chohon (Niwot), 9.200; T12. Angelina Nicastro (Thornton), 9.200; T14. SAM DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.100; T14. Gabby Hornung (Chatfield), 9.100; T14. Lilliana Martin (Niwot), 9.100

Uneven bars: 1. Abby Holbrook (Broomfield), 9.750; 2. Kelsey Boychuk (Pomona), 9.675; 3. JOSIE CLAYCAMP (OVERLAND), 9.575; 4. Anastasia Buzalsky (Elizabeth), 9.450; 5. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.375; 6. NATALIE WILSON (OVERLAND), 9.350; 7. Halle Bell (Thornton), 9.325; 8. Nicole Remund (Broomfield), 9.300; 9. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 9.275; 10. Emily Graham (Green Mountain), 9.200; T11. SAM DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.175; T11. Demi Raines (Thornton), 9.175; T11. Kalise Newson (Pomona), 9.175; T11. Darcy Jew (Broomfield), 9.175; 15. Karstyn Witt (Thornton), 9.150; 16. Taylor Green (Niwot), 9.025

Balance beam: 1. Abby Holbrook (Broomfield), 9.700; 2. Anastasia Buzalsky (Elizabeth), 9.700; 3. SAM DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.550; 4. Kelsey Boychuk (Pomona), 9.500; T5. BAILEY RODRIGUEZ (OVERLAND), 9.450; T5. Melanie Roberts (Broomfield), 9.450; T5. Karstyn Witt (Thornton), 9.450; 8. Julie Kendl (Bear Creek), 9.425; 9. Halle Bell (Thornton), 9.400; 10. Kwanli Young (Thornton), 9.375; 11. CHRISTIE YEE (OVERLAND), 9.225; 12. Darcy Jew (Broomfield), 9.250; 13. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.225; T14. Brekyn Haddick (Thornton), 9.200; T14. Lindsay Chohon (Niwot), 9.200; 16. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 9.1500

Floor exercise: T1. Kelsey Boychuk (Pomona), 9.750; T1. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 9.750; 3. Anastasia Buzalsky (Elizabeth), 9.725; 4. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.700; 5. Halle Bell (Thornton), 9.600; T6. SAM DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.525; T6. Lindsay Chohon (Niwot), 9.525; T8. Brekyn Haddick (Thornton), 9.475; T8. Kalise Newson (Pomona), 9.475; T8. Melanie Roberts (Broomfield), 9.475; T11. Rachel Jorgensen (Elizabeth), 9.425; T11. Abby Holbrook (Broomfield), 9.425; T13. BAILEY RODRIGUEZ (OVERLAND), 9.400; T13. Nicole Remund (Broomfield), 9.400; T15. CHRISTIE YEE (OVERLAND), 9.375; T15. Aliyah Antunez (Elizabeth), 9.375