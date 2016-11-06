Gymnastics: 2016 Class 5A individual event finals results

THORNTON | Top 15 results from the individual event finals session of the 2016 Class 5A state gymnastics meet contested on Nov. 5, 2016, at Thornton High School. Aurora athletes bold and uppercased:
2016 CLASS 5A STATE GYMNASTICS INDIVIDUAL EVENT FINALS RESULTS
Nov. 5 at Thornton High School
VAULT: 1. Kelsey Boychuk (Pomona), 9.850 points; 2. Mackenzie Doerr (Cherry Creek), 9.825; 3. Brooke Weins (Pomona), 9.775 (9.788); 4. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 9.775 (9.775); 5. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 9.700; 6. Morgan Walters (Chatfield), 9.675; 7. Avery Paxton (Cherry Creek), 9.550; 8. ANNABELLE PEDDERSON (OVERLAND), 9.525 (9.538); 9. Nicki Verheyen (Broomfield), 9.525 (9.513); 10. Annabel Spence (Pomona), 9.500; 11. Abby Crosier (Mountain Range), 9.450 (9.463); 12. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 9.450 (9.450); 13. Tessa Dine (Pomona), 9.425; 14. MACKENZIE FRENCH (OVERLAND), 9.400; 15. Kwanli Young (Thornton). 9.375
UNEVEN BARS: 1. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 9.825 points; 2. Morgan Walters (Chatfield), 9.800; 3. Brooke Weins (Pomona), 9.775; 4. Abby Holbrook (Broomfield), 9.675; 5. Kelsey Boychuk (Pomona), 9.650; 6. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 9.375; 7. Kiki Neff (Lakewood), 9.300; 8. Demi Raines (Thornton), 9.275; 9. NATALIE WILSON (OVERLAND), 9.150; 10. Nicki Verheyen (Broomfield), 9.125; 11. Heidi Liles (Broomfield), 9.025; 12. JOSIE CLAYCAMP (OVERLAND), 8.575 (8.600); 13. Mackenzie Doerr (Cherry Creek), 8.575 (8.550); 14. Nicole Remund (Broomfield), 8.525; 15. SARAH FANGROW (CHERRY CREEK), 8.375
FLOOR: 1. CHRISTIE YEE (OVERLAND), 9.750 points; 2. Brooke Weins (Pomona), 9.675; 3. Avery Paxton (Cherry Creek), 9.650; 4. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 9.575; 5. Abbi Edgerly (Broomfield), 9.450; 6. Shaye Mathias (Arvada West), 9.400; 7. Brekyn Haddick (Thornton), 9.350; 8. Natalie Prestwich (Mountain Range), 9.250; 9. Nicki Verheyen (Broomfield), 9.175; 10. Abbie Moore (Arvada West), 9.125; 11. Autumn Bottke (Rocky Mountain), 9.025; 12. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 8.775; 13. AUMNI ASHBY (CHERRY CREEK), 8.750; 14. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 8.725; 15. Aidan O’Connell (Rocky Mountain), 8.4
BALANCE BEAM: 1. Brooke Weins (Pomona), 9.675 points; 2. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 9.600; 3. Abby Holbrook (Broomfield), 9.525 (9.525); 4. Julia Kendl (Bear Creek), 9.525 (9.500); 5. Abby Crosier (Mountain Range), 9.475 (9.500); 6. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 9.475 (9.488); 7. Midori Coyle (Arvada West), 9.475 (9.463); 8. Annabel Spence (Pomona), 9.450; 9. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.4; 10. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 9.375 (9.375); 12. ELENA REIFFIN (OVERLAND), 9.350; 13. Nicki Verheyen (Broomfield), 9.250; 14. Autumn Bottke (Rocky Mountain), 8.950; 15. Kara Ratcliff (Chatfield), 8.800