Gymnastics: 2016 Class 5A individual event finals results

Freshman Samantha Demoss, an Eaglecrest student competing for the Overland co-op gymnastics team, performs her routine on the floor exercise during the individual event finals performance at the 2016 Class 5A state gymnastics meet on Nov. 5, 2016, at Thornton High School. Demoss placed 12th in the event and also finished ninth on the balance beam. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

THORNTON | Top 15 results from the individual event finals session of the 2016 Class 5A state gymnastics meet contested on Nov. 5, 2016, at Thornton High School. Aurora athletes bold and uppercased:

2016 CLASS 5A STATE GYMNASTICS INDIVIDUAL EVENT FINALS RESULTS

Nov. 5 at Thornton High School

VAULT: 1. Kelsey Boychuk (Pomona), 9.850 points; 2. Mackenzie Doerr (Cherry Creek), 9.825; 3. Brooke Weins (Pomona), 9.775 (9.788); 4. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 9.775 (9.775); 5. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 9.700; 6. Morgan Walters (Chatfield), 9.675; 7. Avery Paxton (Cherry Creek), 9.550; 8. ANNABELLE PEDDERSON (OVERLAND), 9.525 (9.538); 9. Nicki Verheyen (Broomfield), 9.525 (9.513); 10. Annabel Spence (Pomona), 9.500; 11. Abby Crosier (Mountain Range), 9.450 (9.463); 12. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 9.450 (9.450); 13. Tessa Dine (Pomona), 9.425; 14. MACKENZIE FRENCH (OVERLAND), 9.400; 15. Kwanli Young (Thornton). 9.375

UNEVEN BARS: 1. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 9.825 points; 2. Morgan Walters (Chatfield), 9.800; 3. Brooke Weins (Pomona), 9.775; 4. Abby Holbrook (Broomfield), 9.675; 5. Kelsey Boychuk (Pomona), 9.650; 6. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 9.375; 7. Kiki Neff (Lakewood), 9.300; 8. Demi Raines (Thornton), 9.275; 9. NATALIE WILSON (OVERLAND), 9.150; 10. Nicki Verheyen (Broomfield), 9.125; 11. Heidi Liles (Broomfield), 9.025; 12. JOSIE CLAYCAMP (OVERLAND), 8.575 (8.600); 13. Mackenzie Doerr (Cherry Creek), 8.575 (8.550); 14. Nicole Remund (Broomfield), 8.525; 15. SARAH FANGROW (CHERRY CREEK), 8.375

FLOOR: 1. CHRISTIE YEE (OVERLAND), 9.750 points; 2. Brooke Weins (Pomona), 9.675; 3. Avery Paxton (Cherry Creek), 9.650; 4. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 9.575; 5. Abbi Edgerly (Broomfield), 9.450; 6. Shaye Mathias (Arvada West), 9.400; 7. Brekyn Haddick (Thornton), 9.350; 8. Natalie Prestwich (Mountain Range), 9.250; 9. Nicki Verheyen (Broomfield), 9.175; 10. Abbie Moore (Arvada West), 9.125; 11. Autumn Bottke (Rocky Mountain), 9.025; 12. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 8.775; 13. AUMNI ASHBY (CHERRY CREEK), 8.750; 14. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 8.725; 15. Aidan O’Connell (Rocky Mountain), 8.4

BALANCE BEAM: 1. Brooke Weins (Pomona), 9.675 points; 2. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 9.600; 3. Abby Holbrook (Broomfield), 9.525 (9.525); 4. Julia Kendl (Bear Creek), 9.525 (9.500); 5. Abby Crosier (Mountain Range), 9.475 (9.500); 6. Katherine Compton (Ponderosa), 9.475 (9.488); 7. Midori Coyle (Arvada West), 9.475 (9.463); 8. Annabel Spence (Pomona), 9.450; 9. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.4; 10. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 9.375 (9.375); 12. ELENA REIFFIN (OVERLAND), 9.350; 13. Nicki Verheyen (Broomfield), 9.250; 14. Autumn Bottke (Rocky Mountain), 8.950; 15. Kara Ratcliff (Chatfield), 8.800