Golf: Regis Jesuit grad Murray misses cut at U.S. Girls’ Junior

AUGUSTA, MISSOURI | Regis Jesuit High School grad Jaclyn Murray missed the cut after two rounds of stroke play at the U.S. Girls’ Junior golf tournament.

Murray shot an opening round of 6-over-par 77 at the Boone Valley Golf Club on Monday, then followed that up with an 8-over 79 in Tuesday’s second round.

GOLF

The top 64 players advanced to match play, which began Wednesday, but Murray’s two-day total of 156 left her four strokes out of the mix. She made a single birdie in each round, while she had 20 pars, 10 bogeys and three double bogeys.

The other Colorado qualifier in the field, Kent Denver’s Charlotte Hillary, shot rounds of 81 and 80 to finish at 161.

Murray, a future University of Colorado golfer, now turns her attention to representing Colorado in the upcoming Girls’ Junior America’s Cup tournament. She will team with Hillary, Lauren Lehigh and Hailey Schalk in the Aug. 1-3 tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club near Las Vegas.

