Field Hockey: Regis Jesuit blanked by 2-0 by fast-starting Kent Denver as regular season winds down

Regis Jesuit junior Elizabeth Dewey, center, gets to a loose ball in front of Kent Denver’s Madeleine Hunt during the first half of the Raiders’ 2-0 field hockey loss to the Sun Devils on Oct. 16, 2017, at Laber Field at Regis Jesuit High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Positioning for the state field hockey playoffs continues to change as the regular season concludes this week.

Monday’s meeting between Kent Denver and Regis Jesuit made a slight difference in the order of the eight teams that begin postseason play Friday, but it was a quality late season matchup between teams who figure to be major playoff factors.

The teams played to a 2-2 on Sept. 12, but the Sun Devils prevailed in the rematch with a 2-0 victory at Laber Field. The win bumped Kent Denver (10-2-2) to an RPI of 0.600, which is second behind Palmer Ridge, while Regis Jesuit (10-2-2) slipped to No. 3 at 0.593 with one game left for both teams.

The top eight teams in CHSAA’s RPI standings will make up the playoff field.

Kent Denver scored twice in the first seven-plus minutes of the contest — the second coming at the end of a sequence following a penalty corner — and the teams played the remaining 52 minutes scoreless.

Coach Spencer Wagner’s Regis Jesuit team suffered its first loss since a 5-4 overtime defeat to Palmer Ridge in the season opener Aug. 26 and was shut out for the first time all season.

The Raiders conclude the regular season Wednesday with a 6 p.m. home contest against Arapahoe.

Note: Seven of the eight playoff positions seem secure for Palmer Ridge, Kent Denver, Regis Jesuit, Colorado Academy, Cherry Creek, Denver East and Mountain Vista, while the eight could come down to the result of Wednesday’s game between Grandview and Cherry Creek. Cheyenne Mountain (.496 RPI) currently holds the No. 8 spot, but Grandview is close behind at No. 9 at 0.483. The Indians close against No. 1 Palmer Ridge, which may be enough of an RPI boost to keep them in front of the Wolves regardless of a win or loss.

Kent Denver 2, Regis Jesuit 0

Score by halves:

Kent Denver 2 0 — 2

Regis Jesuit 0 0 — 0