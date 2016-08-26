Field Hockey: Key dates, information for 2016 season

2016 AURORA FIELD HOCKEY SEASON
Key dates: Aug. 15 — Practice begins; Aug. 25 — Regular season begins; Oct. 20 — Regular season completed; Oct. 22 — Quarterfinals completed; Oct. 25 — Semifinals (All-City Stadium); Oct. 27 — State championship game (All-City Stadium)
Aurora coaches: Grandview — Desiree Crocker; Regis Jesuit — Spencer Wagner; Smoky Hill — Natalie Foerster
Aurora players to watch: Regan Cadieux, Regis Jesuit, jr.; Cassandra Hernandez, Smoky Hill, sr.; Mikayla Hernandez, Smoky Hill, sr.; Ashley Lawson, Smoky Hill, sr.; Megan Matthews, Grandview, jr.; Caroline McHugh, Regis Jesuit, sr.; Holly Miller, Smoky Hill, sr.; Kodi Paules, Smoky Hill, sr.; Maggie Pearson, Smoky Hill, sr.; Lindsey Reich, Regis Jesuit, sr.; Meredith Rogan, Regis Jesuit, sr.; Kaleigh Southern, Grandview, sr.; Lourdes Trujillo, Grandview, sr.
Courtney Oakes is Sports Editor of the Aurora Sentinel. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel