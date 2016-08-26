Field Hockey: Key dates, information for 2016 season

Regis Jesuit senior Lindsey Reich scored four goals in the 2015 girls lacrosse season for the Raiders, who advanced all the way to the state semifinals. Reich is one of the players to watch for the three Aurora field hockey programs (which also includes Grandview and Smoky Hill) for the 2016 season. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

2016 AURORA FIELD HOCKEY SEASON

Key dates: Aug. 15 — Practice begins; Aug. 25 — Regular season begins; Oct. 20 — Regular season completed; Oct. 22 — Quarterfinals completed; Oct. 25 — Semifinals (All-City Stadium); Oct. 27 — State championship game (All-City Stadium)

FIELD HOCKEY

Aurora coaches: Grandview — Desiree Crocker; Regis Jesuit — Spencer Wagner; Smoky Hill — Natalie Foerster

Aurora players to watch: Regan Cadieux, Regis Jesuit, jr.; Cassandra Hernandez, Smoky Hill, sr.; Mikayla Hernandez, Smoky Hill, sr.; Ashley Lawson, Smoky Hill, sr.; Megan Matthews, Grandview, jr.; Caroline McHugh, Regis Jesuit, sr.; Holly Miller, Smoky Hill, sr.; Kodi Paules, Smoky Hill, sr.; Maggie Pearson, Smoky Hill, sr.; Lindsey Reich, Regis Jesuit, sr.; Meredith Rogan, Regis Jesuit, sr.; Kaleigh Southern, Grandview, sr.; Lourdes Trujillo, Grandview, sr.

