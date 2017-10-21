Field Hockey: Kennedy goal gives Regis Jesuit 1-0 state quarterfinal win over Cherry Creek

AURORA | The Regis Jesuit field hockey team continues to seek its first-ever berth in the state championship game.

The Raiders moved a step closer to making it happen this season with a 1-0 quarterfinal victory over Cherry Creek Saturday afternoon at Lou Kellogg Stadium.

REGIS JESUIT FIELD HOCKEY

Senior Bridget Kennedy tallied the lone goal of the game for fourth-seeded Regis Jesuit, which posted its second 1-0 win over fifth-seeded Cherry Creek on the season. The prize is a trip to the Oct. 24 semifinals at All-City Stadium, where coach Spencer Wagner’s Raiders will face top-seeded Palmer Ridge.

Regis Jesuit (12-2-2) is set to play Palmer Ridge (14-1-1) at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 7:15 p.m. matchup of No. 2 Colorado Academy (12-2-2) and No. 3 Kent Denver (12-2-2).

The Raiders lost to the Bears 3-0 in the opening round of last season’s state playoffs and fell to them again 5-4 in overtime Aug. 26 in the first game of the season for both teams. Palmer Ridge has won the last three meetings between the teams since a 2-0 Regis Jesuit win in 2015.

The Bears’ only loss of the season came to Kent Denver by a 1-0 count on Sept. 18.

The only previous semifinal appearance for Regis Jesuit came in 2015 when it lost to Cherry Creek 1-0.

2017 STATE FIELD HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

Championship (Oct. 26 at All-City Stadium)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Semifinals (Oct. 24 at All-City Stadium)

NO. 4 REGIS JESUIT (12-2-2) vs. No. 1 Palmer Ridge (14-1-1), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Kent Denver (12-2-2) vs. No. 2 Colorado Academy (12-2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Quarterfinals



Oct. 21

No. 1 Palmer Ridge 2, No. 8 Cheyenne Mountain 0

NO. 4 REGIS JESUIT 1, No. 5 Cherry Creek 0

Oct. 20

No. 4 Kent Denver 1, No. 6 Denver East 0

No. 2 Colorado Academy 2, No. 7 Mountain Vista 1