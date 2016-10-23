Field Hockey: 2016 state playoff scoreboard, schedule

AURORA | Results and schedule for the 2016 state field hockey playoffs, which began Oct. 21 and conclude Oct. 27. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

FIELD HOCKEY

2016 STATE FIELD HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

Semifinals (Oct. 25 at All-City Stadium)

No. 4 Denver East vs. No. 1 Kent Denver, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Colorado Academy vs. No. 2 Palmer Ridge, 7:15 p.m.

Championship (Oct. 27 at All-City Stadium)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Oct. 21)

No. 1 Kent Denver 2, No. 8 St. Mary’s Academy 0

No. 4 Denver East 3, No. 5 Cherry Creek 2

No. 3 Colorado Academy 1, No. 6 Mountain Vista 0

No. 2 Palmer Ridge 3, NO. 7 REGIS JESUIT 0