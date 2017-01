AURORA | Watch Regis Jesuit sophomore talks with Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor Courtney Oakes just after the game in which she became the first known Colorado girls basketball player to dunk in a game. For a full story on Belibi’s historic feat, accomplished during the Raiders 73-28 victory over Grand Junction on Jan. 6, 2017, click here:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel