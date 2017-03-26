Girls Basketball: Ulitzky, Galloway & Belibi team up on on winning side in The Show top 20 girls game

DENVER | It’s been quite some time since Josh Ulitzky has been on the losing bench in a basketball game.

The Grandview girls basketball coach led his Wolves to an undefeated record against Colorado teams — and just one loss overall during the 2016-17 season, which came in Arizona in December — then he guided Team West to an overtime victory in the inaugural A-Town All-Stars Girls Game in an overtime affair March 18.

THE SHOW

On Saturday evening, the White Team coached by Ulitzky — which included one of his players in junior Jaiden Galloway — cruised to a 70-48 victory in The Show Top 20 All-Star Game at Auraria Events Center. Regis Jesuit’s Fran Belibi also played on the White Team in the Show game, which was originated by the Denver Nuggets before Biokats Sports took it over in the past two seasons.

Though Belibi didn’t find the opportunity to dunk as many hoped she would — and as she did twice during the regular season and once in the playoffs — she finished with a game-high 14 points to help the White Team to victory.

Belibi did compete in a dunk contest during halftime of the boys Top 20 Show game.

Galloway dished out two assists and scored two points in the win for the White Team, which also included players from Monarch, Lakewood — the team Grandview beat for the 5A state championship — Highlands Ranch, Horizon, Pueblo West, Fruita Monument and Estes Park.

The Blue Team had three players from Cherry Creek, Grandview’s Centennial League rival, plus Bruins’ head coach Chris Curneen, and selections from Fairview, Ralston Valley, Highlands Ranch, Loveland and Estes Park.

WHITE TEAM 70, BLUE TEAM 48

BLUE TEAM (48)

Ashley Madden (Pomona) 2 points; Sydney Mech (Cherry Creek) 1 point; Grace O’Neil (Fairview) 2 points; Ashley Panem (Fairview) 7 points; Tatum Rembao (Loveland) 5 points; Jaela Richardson (Cherry Creek) 6 points; Jana Van Gytenbeek (Cherry Creek) 0 points; Ashley Van Sickle (Ralston Valley) 11 points; Autumn Watts (Highlands Ranch) 4 points; Anna Weibel (Estes Park) 9 points.

WHITE TEAM (70)

FRAN BELIBI (REGIS JESUIT) 14 points; Peyton Carter (Monarch) 9 points; Camilla Emsbo (Lakewood) 6 points, JAIDEN GALLOWAY (GRANDVIEW) 2 points; Jasmine Jeffcoat (Monarch) 4 points; Kylie Jimenez (Horizon) 12 points; Olivia Lough (Pueblo West) 3 points; Hailey Miklos (Estes Park) 10 points; Tommi Olson (Highlands Ranch) 0 points; Riley Snyder (Fruita Monument) 7 points.